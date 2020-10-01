In boys’ golf
At Clinton. St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby celebrated his birthday with a medalist 38 at Clinton Country Club as the Sabers defeated Clinton and Central A&M 178-188-239 in a triangular. Noah Eyman‘s third-place 44 and Conor Peyton's fourth-place 47 also aided STM.
At Forsyth. Tri-County’s Holden Kile, Villa Grove/Heritage’s Zach Buesing and Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Alex Kuhns all finished the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament’s regulation 18 holes at 81, necessitating a playoff at Hickory Point Golf Course. Kile defeated Buesing on the fourth playoff hole to take medalist honors. The Purple Riders ultimately won the team title, easing past runner-up Okaw Valley 343-380 as Kuhns was backed by Brayden Kauffman's 84. The Blue Devils placed third at 412, the Titans rated fourth with a 431 and Blue Ridge notched fifth at 431 and were paced by Wyatt Summers‘ 99. Bement’s Luke Rogers represented his school alone and shot 87.
At Monticello. Will Ross and Matthew Erickson shared medalist recognition with matching 2-over 38s for Monticello, pacing the Sages past Mt. Zion 163-172 at Monticello Golf Club. Tanner Buehnerkemper‘s 43 and Ben Potts‘ 44 also proved important to the Sages’ team victory.
At Rantoul. Centennial recorded each of the top six scores in a nonconference dual at Willow Pond Golf Course en route to a 187-210 win over Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda. The Chargers’ Jacob Stevens captured medalist status with a 6-over 42, taking the top spot by 6 strokes. Centennial’s Cam McMullen and Walker Smith each shot 48 to tie for second place. The Eagles were led by Hayden Schall‘s 50 and Ethan Donaldson‘s 52.
At Sheldon. Kyler Meents' medalist 6-over 41 and Ryan Tilstra‘s third-place 43 were critical to Iroquois West winning the six-program Iroquois County Tournament team title, with the Raiders holding off Watseka 177-180 at Shewami Country Club.
The Warriors were paced by individual runner-up Jordan Schroeder‘s 42 and Zachary Hickman‘s fifth-place 44. Milford wound up third in the team hunt with a 188 total, keyed by CJ Van Hoveln‘s fourth-place 44 and Aaron Banning‘s 46. Cissna Park took fifth with a cumulative 220, and the Timberwolves’ best scorer was Bryce Sluis at 48.
In girls’ golf
At Sheldon. Despite Iroquois West claiming the top two scores in the Iroquois County Tournament, Watseka snagged the team championship out of five squads by edging out IW 210-217 at Shewami Country Club. The Warriors took the 3-4-5 spots in the individual standings courtesy Natalie Schroeder‘s 48, Carolyn Dickte‘s 53 and Allie Hoy‘s 53. The Raiders were led by medalist Adelynn Scharp‘s 10-over 45 and McKinley Tilstra‘s second-place 48. Milford (255) and Cissna Park (307) ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, on the team leaderboard. Anna Hagan (55) put up the best round for Milford, while Emily Hylbert (62) led Cissna Park.
In girls’ tennis
At Champaign. Claudia Larrison and Mariclare O’Gorman each won at singles and doubles for Champaign Central during a 7-2 non-league triumph over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Lindsay Courts. Larrison pulled off a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles, O’Gorman succeeded 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles and the two teamed for a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. The Falcons’ doubles pairing of Grace Christensen and London Hixson pulled off a see-saw win at No. 2 doubles, taking the matchup 6-2, 0-6, 12-10.