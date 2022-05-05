In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Cissna Park 2. Three different players bagged two hits apiece for the host Blue Devils (18-8) as they rumbled past the Timberwolves (6-12) in a six-inning, Vermilion Valley Conference tilt. Dawson Dodd, Amani Stanford and Asa Ray each fit that bill for BHRA, with Dodd and Ray both driving in two runs, as well. Tuff Elson provided one RBI and three runs for BHRA, and Caden Keleminic fired six innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts. Gavin Spitz drove in a run for Cissna Park.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7, Westville 1. Cameron Steinbaugh largely silenced his VVC opponent as the host Buffaloes (6-9) overcame the Tigers (16-9). Steinbaugh twirled a complete-game three-hitter with two walks, three hit batsmen and seven strikeouts. He also tripled among two hits and drove in a run for G-RF/C, whose other offensive standouts were Kaden Mingee (two hits, three RBI, three runs) and Cale Steinbaugh (two hits, one run).
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, Ridgeview 2. The visiting Falcons (10-6) scored at least once in all seven innings as they dispatched a Heart of Illinois Conference foe in the Mustangs (7-13). Ty Cribbett rocked a home run among two hits, drove in four runs and scored twice for GCMS, which saw Connor Engel put up two hits, two walks, two RBI and two runs. Cribbett and Engel combined to allow just five hits and strike out six on the mound, and teammates Brayden Elliott, Kellen Fanson and David Hull each notched two hits. Cameron Kelly and Christian Crowley each drove in one run for Ridgeview.
➜ LeRoy 3, Okaw Valley 0. Blake Roundtree was nearly untouchable for the visiting Panthers (16-6), crafting a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead his team to a non-league success. Roundtree was aided by LeRoy turning four double plays defensively. Carson Houser, Garrett Hudson and Calvin Crawford each drove in one run, as well.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 7, Maroa-Forsyth 0. The visiting Bulldogs (16-3) defeated a team that hadn’t lost all season during this nonconference battle. Brayden Smith was a big reason why, as he boasted three hits and four RBI for M-S. Alex McHale’s three hits, one RBI and two runs also bolstered the Bulldogs’ offense, while Carter Johnson and Evan Ruzich allowed just four hits while striking out seven on the mound.
➜ Monticello 13, Oakwood 3. A 10-run second inning gave the host Sages (16-7) more than enough ammunition to surge past the Comets (13-10) in a five-inning, nonconference event. Luke Teschke went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored for Monticello, which picked up three more RBI from Jacob Trusner. Biniam Lienhart (four hits, one RBI, three runs), Triston Foran (two RBI, two walks, two runs) and Jack Buckalew (two RBI) also chipped in. Matthew Miller drove in all three of Oakwood’s runs, and Travis Tiernan produced two hits.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Milford 0. Caleb Ochs scattered seven hits in a complete-game pitching performance for the visiting Spartans (24-2), whose win streak has reached 16 after this non-league triumph versus the Bearcats (12-9). Ochs walked one and struck out eight in his outing. Tyler Altenbaumer’s one hit, one walk and two RBI paced SJ-O’s offense, and Adam Price threw in two hits and one RBI. Chase Clutteur doubled among two hits for Milford, which gained one hit and one walk from Sawyer Laffoon.
➜ St. Thomas More 3, Fisher 1. The visiting Sabers (8-9) ended a three-game losing streak in a nail-biter of a nonconference game, tallying two runs in the top of the eighth inning to stave off the Bunnies (3-15). Dawson Magrini doubled among two hits, drove in one run and scored twice for STM, with Ryan Hendrickson and Patrick Quarnstrom each adding an RBI to support the combined three-hitter of pitchers Joe Clavey and Jimmy Henderson. Ryan Coulter pitched all eight innings for Fisher, permitting just one earned run on five hits while striking out eight. Aiden Cheek doubled in his team’s run.
In softball
➜ Lexington/Ridgeview 10, Fisher 9. A wild Heart of Illinois Conference affair didn’t go in favor of the Bunnies (12-6), as they came up short in 10 innings. Fisher tallied three runs in the top of the 10th to pull ahead 9-6, but Lexington/Ridgeview responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Kylan Arndt went 2 for 4 with three RBI at the dish and tossed 10 strikeouts in nine innings pitched for the Bunnies. Kailey May and Alexis Moore each added two hits and one RBI.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 3, Monticello 0. The host Sages (8-12) could muster just two hits in a nonconference setback, one apiece by Addison Wallace and Reese Patton. Macey Hicks fared well in the circle for Monticello, allowing six hits in a complete-game effort but suffering a tough-luck loss.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Argenta-Oreana 2. Alyssa Acton was steady in the circle for the host Spartans (19-8-1), recording a complete-game six-hitter with two walks and four strikeouts during a nonconference victory over the Bombers (11-7). Shayne Immke made Acton’s effort stand up by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple, a double and one RBI.
➜ Unity 13, Mt. Zion 8. The visiting Rockets (19-5) garnered their fourth win in a row during a high-scoring nonconference contest. Reece Sarver homered and doubled, driving in five runs and scoring twice to lead a Unity attack that also benefited from Taylor Henry and Jenna Adkins each logging two RBI. Gracie Renfrow and Hailey Flesch each added two hits, with Renfrow scoring three runs.
➜ Urbana 4, Arcola 1. Allison Deck put together another strong pitching performance to help the host Tigers (5-9) end a four-game skid and hold off the Purple Riders (13-11) in non-league action. Deck tossed a complete-game four-hitter with one walk and 15 strikeouts. Urbana received one RBI apiece from Abby Brown and Sydni Uher, as well as a double from Halie Thompson. Arcola’s cause was damaged by three defensive errors. Ava Simpson doubled and drove in a run, and Keira Hohlbauch allowed just one earned run on five hits while striking out three in six innings of pitching.
➜ Watseka 15, Donovan 0. It took just four innings for the visiting Warriors (11-6) to pick up a nonconference win here. Sydney McTaggart and Elizabeth Wittenborn each finished 2 for 3 with two RBI for Watseka, which claimed three runs from Allie Hoy and four innings of one-hit pitching from Caitlin Corzine.
➜ Westville 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Abby Sabalaskey didn’t give her Vermilion Valley Conference opponent much room for error, booking a complete-game three-hitter with 13 strikeouts to propel the visiting Tigers (19-3) past the Buffaloes (10-10). Lani Gondzur keyed Westville at the plate, recording two hits, three RBI and two runs. Desi Darnell also stood out, going 3 for 4 with three runs.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 10, Taylorville 0. Ten different players produced one goal each for the host Bulldogs (16-1) as they blitzed their Apollo Conference foe to finish league play unbeaten. Cayla Koerner netted one of those goals and assisted on four others for M-S, which gained one-goal, one-assist outings from Amelia Osman, Grace Lietz, Kamryn Frost, Brea Benson, Delaney King and Bailey Roberts.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Effingham. St. Thomas More suffered a 7-2 loss in a nonconference dual. Rohan Thope picked up a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles for the Sabers, whose other point came from Caleb Twohey via a 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 triumph at No. 6 singles.