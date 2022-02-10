In boys’ basketball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 86, Heritage 57. The Bombers (6-13) jumped out to an early lead with a 27-point first quarter and never looked back in a Lincoln Prairie Conference road win. Landon Lawson turned in a prolific performance from beyond the arc in the win, sinking seven of A-O’s eight made threes as he poured in 30 points. Brylan McHood chipped in with 13 points, while Noah Thornton was not far behind in netting 12 points. Drew Williams and Julliyan Gray accounted for most of the offense for the Hawks (1-24) in producing 21 and 16 points, respectively.
➜ Bloomington 71, Urbana 62. Jermontre Young’s 23 points and Malcolm Morris’ 16 points were not enough in a senior night loss for the host Tigers (3-15) in Big 12 Conference play. The Purple Raiders used a strong fourth quarter to seal the win, outscoring Urbana 22-15 in the final period.
➜ Cissna Park 62, Schlarman 48. Gavin Savoree heated up from beyond the three-point arc and never cooled off, pouring in nine three-pointers in accounting for nearly half of the Bearcats’ total points. Savore finished the game with 29 points, and Malaki Verkler added 16 for Cissna Park (10-17). Jerry Reed had 14 points to pace the Hilltoppers (3-17), who also procured nine points apiece from Jason Craig and Aidan Gallagher.
➜ La Salette 60, Arthur Christian 33. The Lions (10-14) went on the road and picked up a win over the Conquering Riders thanks to Steven Deister’s 18 points to go with a 13-point showing from Joe Martin. Grady Binion knocked down a pair of three-pointers en route to scoring a team-high 10 points for Arthur Christian (13-17).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 56, Charleston 52. A back-and-forth game required a fourth-quarter comeback from the Bulldogs. Wyatt Bohm, Blake Wolters and Co. were up to the task for M-S (14-12), which erased a 43-37 deficit to start the fourth quarter by outscoring the Trojans 19-9 in the final period for a four-point Apollo Conference home victory. Bohm had 19 points, six assists and four rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, who moved two games above .500 with their third consecutive win after also receiving a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds from Wolters.
➜ Salt Fork 50, Watseka 31. Blake Norton was one of two players to hit double figures for the Storm (17-9) with a team-best 19 points, while Garrett Taylor added 13. The Warriors (14-12), meanwhile, were led by Hunter Meyer’s 14 points in their Vermilion Valley Conference home loss.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Blue Ridge 3. Morgan Brunner scored 14 points in the comfortable win for CG/B (17-11), which had four players reach double figures. Haley Garrett (12 points), Lexus Lawhorn (11) and Jazzi Hicks (10) were among the team’s other double-digit scorers versus the Knights (0-20).
➜ Heyworth 38, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28. Lorena Arnett’s eight points and Makenna Ecker’s seven points led the way for the Panthers (10-17) in their low-scoring nonconference home loss.
➜ Iroquois West 49, Milford 42. Shea Small’s double-double moved the visiting Raiders (18-11) closer to the 20-win mark on the season. Small finished the game with 12 points and 11 rebounds, as IW also garnered steady performances from the likes of Ilyana Nambo (nine points), Destiny Thomas (seven points, six rebounds) and McKinley Tilstra (seven points, six rebounds) in a Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Bearcats (17-9). Brynlee Wright (19 points, five rebounds), Tiffany Schroeder (six points, 10 rebounds) and Anna McEwen (six points, seven rebounds) showed the way for Milford in the loss.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Pleasant Plains 32. Taylor Wells and Peyton Jones had 11 points apiece for the Spartans in a home nonconference win, which saw nine players for SJ-O score at least two points. Ella Armstrong added seven points, as the Spartans (21-7) collected their fourth win in a row.
➜ Tuscola 47, Meridian 24. Ella Boyer scored in a variety of ways for the visiting Warriors, who nearly doubled up on their Central Illinois Conference opponent. Boyer — one of eight players to register a point for Tuscola (22-6) — went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line, drained a pair of three-pointers and tallied 14 points. Sophia Kremitzki had three made three-pointers in scoring 11 points while adding seven rebounds and three assists.
➜ Villa Grove 33, Argenta-Oreana 23. Emma Buesing produced 12 points for the host Blue Devils in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Kaylee Arbuckle (nine points) and Jobella Crafton (eight points) also chipped in for Villa Grove (4-19), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Kharma Giles’ seven points led the way for A-O (0-18).
➜ Westville 51, Schlarman 14. Balanced scoring helped the Tigers steadily pull away for a nonconference home win. Lydia Gondzur put up 14 points to lead Westville (8-14), which also received 13 points from Hadley Cox and another seven from Chloe Brant in returning to the win column. Mia Martinez had 14 points as the top scorer for the Hilltoppers (0-11).