Wednesday's prep roundup:
In volleyball
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Oakwood 0. After winning a close first set 25-20, the host Spartans (11-2) dominated the second set 25-7. Peyton Williams led the offense with 11 kills and one ace. Halle Brazelton had 13 assists and six digs to help the winning cause against the Comets (2-3) in a nonconference matchup.
Uni High 2, Blue Ridge 0. The host Illineks (3-1) took a two-set win over the Knights (3-6) in a nonconference match, winning 25-13, 25-17. Leading Uni was Lisa Spencer with 15 assists, Larissa Dolcos with seven kills and Sophia Deltas with two blocks.
Westville 2, Decatur Eisenhower 0. The host Tigers (10-0) earned a 25-17, 26-24 nonconference win with multiple solid performances. Ella Miller had 13 kills and 19 digs. Lainey Wichtowski had 23 assists and seven digs. Aubrie Jenkins recorded 12 digs, Maddie Appl had six kills and two blocks and Carlee Miller added four aces.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oreana 7, Taylorville 0. Rylan Lawson’s hat trick led the visiting Bombers (4-3) to a shutout victory in nonconference play. Also scoring goals were Lucas May, Ryan Wood, Rory McKinney and Dillion Keathley. May and Wood each had two assists. Roman Hunter, Brady Lawson and Rylan all added one apiece. A-O goalkeepers Adrick McMillion and Adam Stark each had one save to secure the shutout.
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Host Danville won its three-team match with a team score of 181. Collin Lomax and Cale Osborn led the Vikings with 43s. Westville finished second with a 248. Oakwood didn’t post an official score with only two golfers.
At Fillmore. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won a three-team match at Indian Springs Golf Course with a team score of 180. Ryan Carley shot a 42 to lead the Falcons and earn medalist honors. Ridgeview placed second with a 195, led by Ayden Copley’s 46. Iroquois West finished third with a 207, led by Tyler Read’s 44.
At LeRoy. LeRoy came away with a three-team match win behind consistent rounds from its golfers. The Panthers shot a 171, led by Brycen Umstattd’s 39 and Nate McKnight’s 43. Tuscola finished second with a 187. Brayden Gough and Chris Atwater each shot a 44 to pace the Warriors. Blue Ridge placed third with a 216. Gavin Friel and Caden Brown led the Knights with 52s.
At Savoy. Mahomet-Seymour won the John Macek Invite at the University of Illinois Orange Course with a team score of 303. The Bulldogs broke a tie for first thanks to Parker Clements’ fifth score of 81, which tied him for 18th individually. Reis Claybrooke led the Bulldogs with a 72, which tied for first, but he settled for second after the playoff tiebreaker. Leif Olson shot a 75 to tie for fourth, Kelton Hennesy fired a 76 to tie for seventh and Jacob Schoudel posted an 80 to place 17th. Champaign Central finished 10th (343), led by Chris Timmons’ 79, good enough to tie him for 15th, and Ben Bandy’s 81 to tie him for 18th. St. Thomas More placed 11th (344), led by Wilson Kirby’s 78 (tied for 11th). Monticello placed 12th (349), paced by Maddux Quick’s 81 (tied for 18th). Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda was 13th (351). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was 15th (375). Centennial was 16th (411). Judah Christian was 17th (416). Urbana did not post a team score with only three golfers.
In girls’ golf
At LeRoy. Tuscola won the same three-team round on the girls’ side with a team score of 220, led by Addy Pettry’s 53. The battle was for second, and Blue Ridge took it with a 234, just ahead of LeRoy’s 235. Lily Enger had a match-high 50 for the Knights. Lauren Bossingham led the Panthers with a 54.
In girls’ tennis
At Danville. Host Schlarman emerged with a 5-4 victory against St. Joseph-Ogden thanks to singles wins from Maya Jenny (6-0, 6-0), Evy Kelsey (6-4, 5-7, 11-9) and Teresa La (7-6, 6-4) and doubles wins from Jenny/Kelsey (8-2) and Anne Lehmann/La (8-4). Winners for the Spartans included Addison Ross (6-4, 5-7, 10-4), Lauren Lannert (6-1, 7-5) and Olivia Getty (6-0, 6-0) in singles and in doubles play from Ainsley Rhoten and Sara Kearney (8-4).
Watseka 7, Centennial 2. The Warriors cruised to a victory with singles wins from Ava Swartz (6-2, 6-1), Moriah Pueschell (6-0, 6-1), Sarah Parsons (6-1, 7-5) and Marisa Clark (6-4, 7-5, 10-4) and all three doubles teams of Parsons/Pueschell (6-4, 6-3), Skyla Buwalda/Swartz (6-2, 6-6 (4)) and Clark/Annika Greene (6-3, 6-4). Singles winners for the Chargers were from Taylor Diep (6-6 (1), 7-5) and Krisha Patel (6-4, 6-3).
In girls’ swimming and diving
M-S narrowly fell in this non-conference meet, 94-77, to Bloomington Central Catholic. Event winners for Mahomet-Seymour included Lainey Howard in the 200-meter freestyle (2:42.26); Talynn O’Donnell in the 200 individual medley (2:33.69) and 100 butterfly (1:10.57); Bella Almaroad with a new school record in 1-meter diving (186.05); the 200 medley relay of Reese Harrel, Caroline Mills, Kayleigh Holt and Christina Peng (2:42.26), the 200 freestyle relay of Howard, Claire Waggoner, Madelyn Logsdon and O’Donnell (5:06.80) and the 400 free relay of O’Donnell, Mills, Logsdon and Howard (4:33.01).