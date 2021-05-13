In baseball
➜ Champaign Central 3, Paris 1. Owen Hobbs kept up a recent string of strong pitching efforts for the host Maroons (12-5) in their nonconference victory, as he allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Ben Dickerson swatted two hits and drove in two runs to support Hobbs.
➜ Donovan 12, Watseka 6. The host Warriors (5-4) had a rough defensive outing in this nonconference loss, being hampered by 10 fielding errors. Ashton Bowling clubbed three hits and drove in two runs for Watseka, and Braiden Walwer also collected an RBI.
➜ LeRoy 11, Armstrong-Potomac 4. The visiting Panthers (12-2) remained hot in their nonconference win over the Trojans (3-7), posting their seventh consecutive victory. Shawn Phillips, Ty Egan and Jaron Pinkerton each notched two hits and multiple RBI — Phillips three, Egan and Pinkerton two each — and Blake Roundtree hit a solo home run and picked up the pitching win.
➜ Oakwood 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3. Grant Powell scored twice and stole two bases for the host Comets (6-5), who scored once in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 3-all tie and outlast the Buffaloes (3-4) in a Vermilion Valley Conference game. Isaiah Ruch and Josh Young each smacked two hits for Oakwood, Matthew Miller drove in a run and the pitching duo of Travis Goodner and Dylan Bensyl combined for 10 strikeouts. Cale Steinbaugh notched two hits and scored a run for G-RF/C, which received a complete-game seven-strikeout pitching effort from Justice Arthur.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Villa Grove/Heritage 2. Zach Martinie retired the first 18 hitters he faced before VG/H’s Mason Wyant singled to lead off the top of the seventh, pacing the visiting Spartans to a nonconference win over the Hawks. Martinie finished off his complete game for SJ-O (18-2), striking out 10 and giving up three hits. Isaiah Immke went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Spartans, who picked up their sixth straight victory. Keaton Nolan (1 for 2) and Crayton Burnett (1 for 3) each chipped in two RBI. Brady Clodfelder had the lone RBI for the Hawks (6-5).
➜ Salt Fork 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7. The visiting Storm (1-4) acquired its first win of the season by scoring seven times in the top of the seventh inning to stun the Panthers (7-5) in a nonconference battle. Blake Norton drove in the winning run and had two RBI for Salt Fork, which took in three RBI from Zach Gritten and two RBI from Hayden Prunkard. PBL’s Jeremiah Ager went 2 for 2 at the plate in the loss.
➜ Shelbyville 14, Clinton 0. The host Maroons (2-4) went behind 5-0 in the first inning and didn’t recover, as they were no-hit by their Central Illinois Conference enemy. Clinton drew a walk to avoid the perfect game.
➜ Tuscola 3, St. Teresa 1. The visiting Warriors rallied from a 1-0 deficit after six innings by plating three runs in the top of the seventh and then relying on quality pitching from Cole Cunningham to secure the CIC win. Cunningham tossed a complete game for Tuscola (5-4), allowing only two hits and an unearned run while striking out 10 and walking three. Patrick Pierce added two RBI.
➜ Westville 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. Gage Lange doubled in a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the host Tigers (5-2) to a VVC victory versus the Blue Devils (4-3-1). Drew Wichtowski knocked in two runs on two hits for Westville to support six solid innings pitched by Cade Schaumburg, who hurled three strikeouts. Eric Watson recorded two RBI and Rance Bryant swatted a triple and a double for BHRA, whose Ethan Edwards permitted struck out two in five innings pitched.
In softball
➜ Arcola 17, Neoga 5. KayLee Hohlbauch doubled twice and knocked in five runs for the host Purple Riders (8-2), who extended their win streak to seven with this nonconference triumph. Avery Kessler and Ariana Warren each recorded two hits and three RBI for Arcola, and Delaney Melton scored four runs and walked four times.
➜ Bloomington 6, Urbana 0. The visiting Tigers (2-7) allowed six first-inning runs and couldn’t get any offense going, being no-hit while managing just three baserunners in a Big 12 Conference loss.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18, Oakwood 3. Visiting G-RF scored at least two runs in every inning en route to a comfortable four-inning Vermilion Valley Conference win. Trinity Collins led the way for the Buffaloes (3-2) by going 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBI. Lilli Hutson also finished 3 for 4 with five RBI. Maddelyn Roach (3 for 4, two RBI), J’Lynn Waltz (2 for 4, four runs scored) and Claire Rennaker (1 for 3, two RBI) also were factors for G-RF. Tiffany Paris and Savannah Nevitt each hit a solo home run for Oakwood (3-5).
➜ Fisher 9, Villa Grove 6. Kailey May hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the host Bunnies to cap a nonconference win. May ended up going 3 for 5 with five RBI, two home runs and three runs scored to spark the Bunnies (4-5). Karsyn Burke (4 for 5), Alexis Moore (3 for 4), Leah McCoy (2 for 3, RBI) and Abbie Stipp (2 for 4, RBI) joined May in having multi-hit games for the Bunnies. Maci Clodfelder hit a solo home run for Villa Grove (4-9), while Kaylee Arbuckle (2 for 4, two RBI), Vanessa Wright (2 for 4) and Kyleigh Block (2 for 4) also contributed.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. The host Spartans ran their win streak to seven games during this nonconference matchup with the Panthers. Shayne Immke fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 5 with a home run, a triple, four runs scored and three RBI to pace SJ-O (16-5). Alyssa Acton also hit a home run and went 2 for 5 with four RBI. Kelsey Martlage (2 for 4, RBI) and Kaylee Ward (2 for 5, RBI) added key run-producing hits for the Spartans. Maggie Ward threw a complete game for SJ-O, striking out eight and scattering eight hits. DePaul signee Baylee Cosgrove had two of those hits for PBL (2-2), finishing with a home run, a double and two RBI. Teammates Carly Mutchmore (2 for 3) and Emma Steiner (2 for 3, RBI) also chipped in.
➜ Shelbyville 25, Clinton 14. This Central Illinois Conference shootout went against the host Maroons (1-6), who received four-RBI performances from Heidi Humble and Kianna Easton. Both of those athletes had a triple on the day, and Clinton added two RBI from Savanah Clifton.
➜ Tuscola 20, St. Teresa 1. Ella Boyer was unstoppable for the visiting Warriors (11-0) in their CIC romp, as she homered three times in a four-inning game. Jessie Martin also went deep to support winning pitcher Keri Pierce.
➜ Watseka 11, Donovan 6. Natalie Schroeder went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored for the host Warriors (5-2), who dispatched a non-league opponent. Teagan Cawthon and Briana Denault each doubled and drove in a run for Watseka, and Allie Hoy finished with two RBI.
➜ Westville 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2. Abby Sabalaskey doubled in a run, stole home to score another and struck out 12 opponents in a complete-game pitching effort as the host Tigers (7-4) handled the Blue Devils (4-5) in VVC action. Desi Darnell and Ariel Clarkston each had an RBI for Westville, as well. Alyvia Jackson smashed a solo home run for BHRA, while Aniston Myers singled in another run.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian School 3, Heritage Christian (Ind.) 2. Nancy Robey found the back of the net twice and assisted on another goal for the visiting Conquering Riders (2-4-2), who left the state to end a four-match skid. Emma Skowronski turned in the other goal, and ACS received five keeper saves from Halie Rhoades.
➜ Danville 7, Uni High 1. The visiting Vikings snapped a four-match losing streak with a resounding nonconference victory in Urbana. Lily Kelly scored two goals to lead Danville (2-5), while Lexi Ellis, Hannah Garncia, Ava Towne, Kedzie Griffin and Josie Hotsinpiller also tallied goals. Natalie Porter and Towne each finished with two assists in the win against the Illineks (3-2-1). Maxine van der Donk scored Uni High’s goal, and Xenia Mongwa made eight saves in net.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Taylorville 1. Mahomet-Seymour continued its superb season with another rout, easily winning an Apollo Conference match on the road. Cayla Koerner scored five goals to lead the Bulldogs (7-1) to their seventh straight win, while Brea Benson added a goal and three assists. Nyah Biegler and Lauren Schnepper each contributed a goal for M-S.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Bismarck. Jace Waterman paced both throwing fields in a Vermilion Valley Conference quadrangular, leading host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to 85 points and the win over Armstrong-Potomac (42), Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (38) and Oakwood (12). Waterman placed first in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 33/4 inches and acquired top billing in the discus at 95-4. Oakwood’s Eli Ronk also was a double winner, claiming the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 22.03 seconds and the 1,600 run in 5:39.69.
➜ At Danville. Normal West won a Big 12 triangular against host Danville and Champaign Central by a 112-72-63 margin. Danville’s Eric Turner placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.54 seconds, and Joe Irons added a first-place showing for the Vikings in the discus with a toss of 123 feet. The Maroons had four athletes win their respective events, with Tim Ngugi sprinting to victory in the 100 dash in 11.98, Garrett McNeilly pulling away for a win in the 400 dash in 55.01, Fynn Bright winning the 3,200 run in 11:08.51 and Alexander Comet besting all competitors in the shot put at 44 feet, 43/4 inches.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Bismarck. Audrey Taylor and Aubrey Peters each won two events for host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which scored 114 points and defeated Oakwood (44), Armstrong-Potomac (32) and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (29) during a Vermilion Valley Conference quadrangular. Taylor was best in the shot put (27 feet, 2 inches) and discus (70-7), while Peters ran fastest in the 100-meter hurdles (19.61 seconds) and 300 hurdles (56.55). Oakwood’s Nikita Taylor earned victories in the 200 dash (31.21) and long jump (14-1).
➜ At Bloomington. Danville’s Hallee Thomas won the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles as the top local individual performer in a nine-team meet in which the Vikings placed sixth with 35 points. Mahomet-Seymour took fourth with 65 points, Urbana ranked seventh with 26 points and Champaign Central placed eighth with 17 points — all behind champion Normal Community (134). Thomas clocked 14.72 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 46.14 in the 300 hurdles. The only other area victory came from Urbana’s Naomie Bisimwa in the discus (105 feet). M-S received second-place finishes from Shaelin Ruzich in the 300 hurdles (48.65) and Grace Rodebaugh in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). Central’s top finisher was Allison Hobson in the 800 run (2 minutes, 35.80 seconds).
➜ At St. Joseph. Harper Hancock was involved in three event wins for Unity, whose 131 1/3 points bested the totals of host St. Joseph-Ogden (107), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (542/3), Rantoul (37) and Monticello (26). Hancock placed first in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 37.1 seconds) and ran legs on the Rockets’ triumphant 1,600 relay (4:28.57) and victorious 3,200 relay (10:38.66). Caelyn Kleparski also ran on the latter relay and won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches). Unity’s other individual event wins came from Bri Ritchie in the 300 hurdles (51.16), Aly Bagwell in the shot put (34-11 1/4) and Gracie Cox in the discus (124-7). Second-place SJ-O was paced by Atleigh Hamilton, who won the 100 dash (12.84), 200 dash (26.65) and long jump (17-63/4). Teammate Raegan Crippen placed first in the triple jump (30-53/4). PBL’s Trixie Johnson led all racers in the 1,600 run (5:37.72) and 3,200 run (12:14.18), and the Panthers’ Hope Johnson won the 400 dash (1:06.94). Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon topped the fields in the 100 hurdles (15.74) and high jump (5-3), while Monticello was led by second-place finishes from Kayden Hogan in the 300 hurdles (1:02.17) and Renni Fultz in the discus (102-8).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Five different Uni High athletes played a role in a match victory as the Illineks trumped Schlarman 4-2 at Danville Tennis Center. Arav Jagroop won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Mason Miao won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and Jaewoon Jung won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles for Uni High, which added a 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 No. 2 doubles victory from Zev McManus-Mendelowitz and Jack Holder. The Hilltoppers’ triumphs came from Charles Ludwig at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-2) and the duo of Ludwig and Josh Wright at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-0).
➜ At Danville. Uni High also squared off with Danville and defeated the Vikings 5-1 at Danville Tennis Center. The Illineks won all four singles matches — Lucas Wood at No. 1 (7-6, 6-4); Jung at No. 2 (6-2, 6-1); Wesley Lu at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1); and Demetrius Urban at No. 4 (6-1, 6-1) — to go with a No. 1 doubles victory from Jagroop and Wood (8-2). The Vikings’ win came from Ethan Rayburn and Cory Talbott at No. 2 doubles (8-2).