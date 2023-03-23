RANTOUL — Despite a late answer from Metamora, Paislee Welge’s goal on an assist from Holland Martin was enough to secure a 1-1 draw for the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer team (1-0-1) on Wednesday evening in a game that was moved to Rantoul Family Sports Complex because of weather concerns.
Maroons cruise past Illineks. Caroline Blount’s two scores bookended goals from Grace Pelz, Halle Roberts and Avery Hall in Champaign Central’s 5-0 home victory over Uni High (0-1). Meg Rossow added four saves for the Maroons (1-0-1).
Late goal lifts Sabers. Maddy Swisher’s two key saves and Maddy Staab’s go-ahead goal with 12:45 remaining in the game help to propel St. Thomas More to a 2-1 win at Urbana.
Emma Devocelle opened the scoring for the Sabers (1-1) with a goal four and a half minutes into the first half before the Tigers’ Sami Christman answered with 14:27 remaining before the break, as Urbana (1-1) took its first loss of the season.
In baseball
Bearcats blank Dragons. Carson Shields struck out six batters in 3 1/3 innings of work to lift Milford (1-1) to a 10-0 nonconference victory on its home field against Grant Park. Gavin Schunke drove in two of the Bearcats’ runs while Sawyer Laffoon added a double.
Falcons’ rally falls short. In a contest between two Illinois teams played in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (0-4) came up short trying to obtain their first win of the season against DePaul College Prep.
The Falcons tallied three runs in the top of the seventh inning before their rally ended and the Rams escaped with a 7-5 win. Parker Baillie tripled and drove in three runs for the Falcons, who received two hits from David Hull and single RBI from both Brayden Elliott and Rylan DeFries.
Strong start fuels Spartans. Six runs in the first two innings of play helped St. Joseph-Ogden (2-2) past Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (0-3) in 9-2 victory that was contested at Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
The Spartans collected eight hits at the plate while starting pitcher Caleb Ochs surrendered four hits and two earned runs in four innings of work.
Connor Hale closed the game with three innings of no-hit ball while BHRA’s two runs were driven in by Cruz Dubois in the first inning.
Rantoul holds on. Niko Jones collected hits in all three of his at-bats while Carter Evans and Eli Reichenbach each added two hits apiece to help host Rantoul (1-2) clinch a 6-5 win over Schlarman (0-1) in nonconference play.
Miles Crosby and Dillon Hemker added two hits apiece for the Hilltoppers, who plated a run in the top of the seventh inning before seeing their comeback effort fall short.
Sullivan’s bats awaken. Dawson Foster drove in five runs, Tristan Ruppert plated four runs and Schafer Ogle tallied three RBI, as Sullivan (1-1) went on the road and secured a 20-2 victory over Heritage (1-2) in nonconference play.
Robert Holloman and Brennon Struck plated the Hawks’ pair of runs, but Heritage was unable to overcome Sullivan’s 11-run outburst in the fourth inning.
In softball
Blue Devils prevail. Ella Acton plated three runs and collected two hits to power a BHRA offense that also included two RBI apiece from Ava Acton and Ella Myers and a pair of runs scored by Draycee Nelson in an 11-8 victory against Paris.
Eva Ronto pitched a five-inning complete game to secure the home win for the Blue Devils (0-3).
Bunnies stave off Comets. A pair of two-run innings — one in the second and the other in the sixth — lifted host Fisher (3-1) past Oakwood (0-4) in a 4-3 win in nonconference play.
Peyton Murphy drove in half of Fisher’s runs while Kylan Arndt and Karsyn Burke plated the others. Oakwood was paced by Samantha Dunavan’s two-hit effort in which she also scored once and drove in a run.
Bearcats roll. Milford (2-1) tallied an 18-1 win over Grant Park thanks in part to a strong showing from Brynlee Wright, who tallied a triple and a home run in her two plate appearances to pace an offense that also included three RBI from Abby Storm and two RBI from Hunter Mowrey.
The Bearcats’ winning pitcher was Kirstyn Lucht, who only allowed three hits and fanned three batters.
Pontiac pitches shutout. Tanner Graham recorded the lone hit for Paxton-Buckley-Loda (0-4) in a 15-0 loss to Illini Prairie Conference adversary Pontiac that took four innings to decide at Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
Villa Grove wins easily. Alexandria Brown, Maci Clodfelder, Isabella Dodd and Alison Pangburn each recorded multiple hits in a 19-1 win for the Villa Grove (2-2) over Urbana in nonconference play.
Dodd smashed the game’s lone home run in addition to tallying a double, while Lorelie Yau recorded the lone hit for host Urbana (0-2) and scored a run in the bottom of the first inning.