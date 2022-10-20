Milford volleyball clinches VVC title
GILMAN — The Milford volleyball team secured the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Wednesday night with a 25-5, 25-16 victory against host Iroquois West.
Hunter Mowrey’s 11 kills, four digs and two aces helped deliver the win for the Bearcats (24-5), with Jahni Lavicka setting up her teammates by dishing out 28 assists to go along with four digs.
Anna McEwen (eight kills, five digs, three aces) and Emma McEwen (five aces, three kills) chipped in, as well for Milford.
Kynnedi Kanosky (seven assists, two kills) and Shea Small (five kills) led the way for the Raiders (4-23).
Schrock keys ALAH volleyball at home
ARTHUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball team now boasts a 20-match win streak after a 25-20, 25-10 victory against Arthur Christian School on Wednesday night.
Kaylee Schrock powered down a team-high 15 kills for the host Knights (23-4), who also received six kills from Charley Condill, two kills, seven digs and 19 assists from Alisha Frederick and two aces, two kills and two digs from Ashley Seegmiller.
Clinton volleyball claims win on road
SPRINGFIELD — Clinton volleyball went on the road and picked up a win at Lanphier on Wednesday night.
The Maroons prevailed 25-10, 25-15 to pick up their second consecutive win and improve to 10-18 on the season.