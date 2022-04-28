In baseball
Armstrong-Potomac 14, Schlarman 3. The Trojans (5-8) earned the Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Hilltoppers (2-7) as Gavin Parkerson drove in five runs with a home run, a double and a single and Kollin Asbury doubled twice and singled to drive in six runs. Asbury also struck out four batters, gave up two hits and allowed no runs in two innings of work on the mound. Nathan Rogers, who came up with four singles, finished the game by allowing five hits and three earned runs over five innings, while striking out three. Cain Buhr doubled and singled with two RBI. CL Dye and Owen Jones each drove in one run for Schlarman.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Salt Fork 4. Garrett Huls came up with two hits and two RBI and Owen Miller also drove in two runs as the Blue Devils (16-5) held on for a win over the Storm (9-8) after a four-run first inning. Amani Stanford had two hits and RBI and Dawson Dodd struck out two batters in two innings on the mound. Salt Fork’s Hayden Chew struck out a game-high three batters and Blake Hettmansberger fanned two in five innings.
Blue Ridge 15, Heritage 0. The Knights (2-10) rolled to their first Lincoln Prairie Conference win this year as Ben Wallace threw a one-hitter in four innings and hit a two-RBI double. Blue Ridge leapt out to a 9-0 lead in the first. Wyatt Danner-Duncan also came up with a double. Kamble Pearman registered the only hit for the Hawks (1-8).
Cissna Park 14, Dwight 3. Gavin Spitz hit two singles with an RBI and struck out seven batters, walked six and allowed two hits for two earned runs in 42/3 innings to lead the Timberwolves (6-9) to a VVC win. Damien Renteria singled three times and walked twice, scoring two runs, and Ethan Huse singled and had two RBI. Mason Blanck doubled and singled with an RBI.
Clinton 15, Sullivan 0. The Maroons (5-6) poured on 10 runs in the third to pick up the win and get back to .500 in Central Illinois Conference play against Sullivan (3-11). Mason Walker fanned eight batters, walked one and gave up one hit to move to 3-1 on the year. Dom Thayer doubled and singled to drive in three runs, while Brooks Cluver added two hits and three RBI. Payton Cross went 2 of 4 and Colton Walker went 2 of 2, while Eli Atkins added a double. Dawson Foster had the lone hit for Sullivan.
Decatur Lutheran 2, Villa Grove 1. The Blue Devils (5-9) stranded eight runners on base in a tough LPC setback as Cooper Clark fanned five batters and allowed three hits and no earned runs in a complete game. Sam Bender came up with two hits, and Jake Giles singled, walked and scored the lone run as Brady Clodfelder drove him in with a single.
Fisher 4, Ridgeview 3. The host Bunnies (3-11) ended a nine-game skid by producing four runs in the fourth inning versus the Mustangs and hanging on from there. Ryan Coulter permitted just one earned run in a complete-game pitching effort during this Heart of Illinois Conference matchup. Jacob Chittick, Peyton Sapp and Max Bruggman each drove in one run to support Coulter. Owen Grice doubled in one run for Ridgeview.
Herscher 12, Watseka 5. Simon Hodolitz led the Warriors (0-10) with three singles and an RBI and Ty Berry added a double, a single and an RBI in a nonconference defeat. Conner Bell also had two singles, including one that drove in a run, and DaVincci Lane added two hits.
LeRoy 5, Lexington 2. Blake Roundtree earned his second win on the mound and came up with two RBI on two hits, including a double, to help the Panthers (14-4) to another HOIC win. Tyson Brent also had a double and a single for an RBI.
Milford 11, St. Anne. 1. Nicolas McKinley gave up one hit and a run in 12/3 innings and Adin Portwood gave up two hits and no runs in 41/3 innings as the Bearcats (10-7) picked up a nonconference win. Max Cook singled and drove in two runs and McKinley drove in two runs in sacrifice situations. Sawyer Laffoon singled twice, driving in a run, and Carson Shields also drove in two runs on a single and sac fly.
Paris 5, Oakwood 2. Dalton Hobick singled twice and went four innings on the mound, striking out five and allowing two earned runs on five hits and no walks as the Comets (11-9) lost in nonconference play. Bryson Myers had an RBI single.
St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Westville 2. Hayden Brazelton struck out nine batters and gave up one run and six hits in five innings on the mound, plus he had a triple and a single with one RBI to lead the Spartans (21-2) to a nonconference victory over the Tigers (14-8). Tyler Altenbaumer tripled and singled with three RBI and a stolen base, while Adam Price and Charles Voorhees both hit RBI singles. Landen Haurez doubled and singled, while driving in Cade Schaumburg for Westville’s lone run in the bottom of the first.
St. Thomas More 12, Rantoul 2. Dawson Magrini doubled and singled with two RBI, while also stealing a base, and Blake Staab tripled, singled and stole a base to lead the Sabers (7-6) to the Illini Prairie Conference win. Ryan Hendrickson drove in two runs on two singles and Riley Nelson plated two runs, as well, on a single and sacrifice fly. For the Eagles (2-11), Caden Evans singled and Carter Evans hit an RBI single. Bryce Sjoken doubled and singled, while giving up two hits and one earned run in three innings on the mound.
Tri-Valley 5, Monticello 4. The Sages (14-6) added three runs late as Jacob Trusner hit a two-run homer in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to pick up the nonconference win. Joey Sprinkle gave up two earned runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings of work, while striking out two. Biniam Lienhart added two hits and a run.
In softball
LeRoy 8, Lexington/Ridgeview 6. The Panthers (17-5) erased a 5-0 deficit to earn the Heart of Illinois Conference win as Molly Buckles supplied a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Callie Warlow drove in a run on a sac fly, while Karlee Eastham hit a two-RBI double. Lilly Long allowed five runs and six hits while walking four and striking out nine in a complete game.
Milford/Cissna Park 13, St. Anne 3. Brynlee Wright singled twice, drove in three runs and added two stolen bases and Abby Storm added two singles for two RBI to help the Bearcats (6-5) inch above .500 with a nonconference victory. Jossalin Lavicka doubled, singled twice and stole a base. Kirstyn Lucht gave up three runs on six hits and four walks, while striking out five batters in a complete game.
Olympia 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. The Falcons (5-8) came up with five hits in the nonconference defeat, and Mallory Rosendahl struck out three, gave up three runs and allowed nine hits in a complete game.
St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Westville 1. Peyton Jones homered twice and tripled for six RBI as the Spartans (17-7) cruised to a nonconference win over the Tigers (17-3). Hallie Brazelton homered and went 3 of 3 at the plate, Kelsey Martlage added two hits — including a home run — and Alyssa Acton went five innings on the mound, giving up one run. Addy Martinie also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Desi Darnell scored Westville’s only run.
Salt Fork 12, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11. The Comets (8-7) staved off a seven-run Blue Devils rally in the top of the seventh to win a thriller. Kailey Frischkorn came up with three hits, including a walk-off RBI. Macie Russell had two hits and an RBI and Lilly Rickgauer’s hit drove in one of two crucial runs in the bottom of the seventh. Brynlee Keeran had two hits and three RBI and Bri Filicsky went 1 of 4 with three RBI. Reaghan Dickison led the Blue Devils (8-7) with three hits and two RBI, while Draycee Nelson (one RBI) and Mikayla Cox (two RBI) also had three hits each.
Sullivan 8, Clinton 5. Annabella Brownlee doubled and singled for three RBI to lead Sullivan (11-8) to the Central Illinois Conference win, and Lexie Hay tripled, driving in a run. Tabitha Webb doubled twice, singled twice and walked twice with two RBI. Madaline Probus threw a complete game, striking out seven, and doubled with an RBI and drew two walks. The Maroons (2-14) were led by Heidi Humble, who came up with three hits — including a double — for two RBI, and Chloe Griffin, who had three singles and two RBI. Ariana Humes also doubled and singled.
Tri-County 11, Heritage 1. The Titans (2-10) cruised to the Lincoln Prairie Conference win on Wednesday. The Hawks (0-13) posted their first run in the opening frame.
Unity 10, Urbana 0. Ashlyn Miller threw a no-hitter as the Rockets (16-5) dispatched the Tigers (4-8) in a nonconference meeting on Wednesday. Unity compiled 11 hits as a team.
Villa Grove 11, Fisher 2. Maci Clodfelder homered twice with four RBI to power the Blue Devils (14-11) to a nonconference win over the Bunnies (10-4). Alison Pangburn was productive in the leadoff spot with three singles and two RBI. Alexandria Brown gave up nine hits and no earned runs, while striking out three and walking one in a complete game. Kailey May singled three times for the Bunnies, and Kallie Evans added two singles. Kylan Arndt struck out four batters and gave up five hits and three earned runs in five innings.
Warrensburg-Latham 8, Tuscola 3. The Warriors (15-4) were dealt a CIC setback on Wednesday despite a homer and double from Zoey Thomason. Emily Czerwonka came up with three singles and an RBI, and Ava Boyer singled and scored.
In girls’ soccer
Danville 2, Urbana 2. Ava Towne scored both Vikings (4-8-2) goals on assists from Josie Hotsinpiller and Kedzie Griffin, and Aniya Parker made 13 saves. The Tigers (3-7-2) surged back with goals in the second half as Sammie Christman scored two goals, tying the game with just two minutes to play. Celia Barkley added both assists, and Hannah Null tallied 20 saves.
Normal Community 3, Champaign Central 1. Sophia Adams pulled one back late with her goal, which was assisted by Claudia Larrison, but the Maroons (7-6) were unable to complete the comeback in Big 12 action.
In boys’ tennis
At Urbana. Kevin Chen breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win in No. 4 singles and Jack Holder rolled 6-2, 6-2 in No. 6 singles to lead Uni High in a 6-3 nonconference defeat against Springfield. The No. 2 doubles team of Holder and Taehan Lee also earned a straight-sets win with a 6-4, 7-6 result. Lee lost a marathon No. 5 singles match 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.