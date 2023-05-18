In baseball
Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional
Mount Pulaski 12, Argenta-Oreana 1. Argenta-Oreana saw its season come to a close in Wednesday’s regional semifinal, as the Bombers (6-18) were out after just five innings in the Mount Pulaski rout.
Class 1A Cissna Park Regional
Armstrong-Potomac 12, Fisher 2. Armstrong-Potomac staked itself to a seven-run lead before Fisher even got on the board. The Trojans (12-11) also had an answer for the Bunnies’ two-run effort tin the top of the fourth inning with five more unanswered runs in Wednesday’s regional semifinal. Gavin Parkerson was a menace at the top of the A-P lineup, finishing 2 of 5 with a double, home run, two runs scored and seven RBI. Nathan Rogers was also 4 of 5 with two RBI for the Trojans. Kollin Asbury got the win after allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits and two walks to go with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Both Max Bruggman and Quinn Kuhns went 1 of 3 with and RBI for Fisher (6-19).
Class 1A Milford Regional
Milford 11, Watseka 3. Milford (14-11-1) bounced back after its regular season finale loss at St. Thomas More to top Watseka (5-19) in regional semifinal action Wednesday.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
Decatur St. Teresa 8, Schlarman 2. Schlarmann was riding a three-game winning streak into Wednesday’s regional semifinal matchup up with St. Teresa, but the Hilltoppers (6-12) couldn’t keep it rolling in the loss to the Bulldogs.
Class 1A Tuscola Regional
Arcola 3, Macon Meridian 1. Arcola (11-4) pushed its winning streak to three straight games and kept its season alive with Wednesday’s regional semifinal victory against Meridian.
Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin fell behind early, but the ninth-seeded Blue Devils rallied with two runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game and two more in the top of the fifth to put away top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden in regional semifinal action. Owen Miller finished 2 of 3 with a double and two RBI to lead BHRA (17-9), while Tuff Elson and Cruz Dubois were both 2 of 4 with an RBI. Caden Keleminic went the distance for the win, giving up two unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four. Adam Price went 1 of 2 with an RBI to lead the Spartans (28-8).
Class 2A Tri-Valley Regional
Tremont 6, Clinton 0. Clinton found itself in an early hole after Tremont scored in the bottom of the first inning, and the Maroons’ deficit only grew in their regional semifinal loss. Aiden Toohill was 1 of 1 and Preston Curtis 1 of 3 to account for Clinton’s only two hits. Jack Manning took the loss for the Maroons (11-12) after allowing six runs — three earned — on eight hits and three walks.
In softball
Class 1A Heyworth Regional
Argenta-Oreana 10, Fisher 4. Sixth-seeded Argenta-Oreana scored in each of the first three innings and used a five-run top of the third to pull away from Fisher in Wednesday’s regional semifinal upset. Ava Armstrong provided some pop at the bottom of the Bombers’ lineup, going 1 of 2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Kharma Giles hit a solo home run, and five other players drove in one run for A-O (15-7) in a balanced offensive performance. Miriah Powell got the complete-game victory after striking out 14 and giving up four runs — three earned — on five hits and six walks. Kylan Arndt finished 4 of 4 at the plate for the Bunnies (19-11), and Karsyn Burke, Kailey May and Alexis Moore drove in one run apiece.
Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional
Unity 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. Taylor Drennan was responsible for all four of Unity’s runs with a fourth-inning grand slam that erased an early 2-0 deficit and cleared the way for the Rockets’ regional semifinal victory against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Five other Unity players got a hit, including a double for Jenna Adkins, and Lindy Bates picked up the win for the Rockets (27-9) after striking out six and allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings. Alisha Frederick was 1 of 3 with two RBI for the Knights (20-10), and Charley Condill and Mackenzie Condill both scored after reaching on a triple and double, respectively.
Class 2A Teutopolis Regional
Teutopolis 3, Westville 1. Teutopolis scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a stalemate that lasted six innings and top Westville in regional semifinal action. Both the Wooden Shoes and Tigers (25-6) scored in the third inning of what was mostly a pitchers’ duel. Westville’s Abby Sabalaskey struck out 16 but took the loss after allowing three runs — two earned — on eight hits in 10 innings. Izzy Sliva paced the Tigers at the plate with a double, two singles and an RBI, but Westville stranded 12 runners in its season-ending loss.
Nontournament
Rantoul 11, Danville 10. Rantoul’s Emily Curtis and Sofia Roelfs both homered, as the Eagles (9-13) topped Danville in a back-and-forth, offense-heavy affair. Kaleah Bellik led the Vikings (6-15) with a 3-of-5 performance at etc plate with two doubles and two RBI. Kendall Rannebarger finished 2 of 5 with three RBI, Jaidyn Hardesty homered and drove in two runs and Alicia Angus also had two RBI in in the loss.
In girls’ soccer
Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Centennial 3, Lincoln 2. Centennial’s Yameli Salinas connected from 25 yards out to tie Wednesday’s regional semifinal before halftime and hit what ultimately became the winning goal from the same distance to open the second half for the Chargers. Jodi Domingo also scored for Centennial (7-6-4), and goalkeeper Emma Shields made a highlight reel-worthy save in the final 2 minutes to fend off a potential tying goal from the Railsplitters and preserve the win.
In boys’ track and field
At Edwardsville. Centennial’s Daniel Lacy swept all three sprints at Wednesday’s Class 3A sectional meet to help the Chargers place third as a team. Lacy won the 100-meter dash in 10.79 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 21.26 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 48.43 seconds. Centennial’s Aaron Hendron was a top two finisher, placing second in the 3,200-meter run in 9:43.39, Voldy Makabu placed fifth in the high jump but qualified for state with a mark of 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches and the Chargers 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams also qualified for state. Danville’s Matthew Thomas was also a multi-event winner, as the Vikings placed seventh as a team. Thomas won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.79 seconds and the pole vault with a clearance of 15- 1 1/2. Thomas also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.22 seconds to qualify for state in a third event, and DeMarion Forman threw 159-7 to place fourth in the discus and qualify.
At Dunlap. Prairie Central’s Hudson Ault placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.92 seconds in his Class 2A sectional race, but that left the Hawks’ sophomore seven-tenths of a second shy of qualifying for the state meet. Ault also just missed in the 110-meter hurdles, with a fifth-place finish in 15.96 seconds.
At Gibson City. Ridgeview/Lexington won two individual events and two relays and qualified multiple other athletes to run away with Wednesday’s Class 2A sectional title. The Mustangs got a 1-2 finish in the 300-meter hurdles with Cale Hoffman winning in 42.46 seconds and Darius Yocum close behind in second in 42.54 seconds. Both Hoffman and Yocum also qualified in the 110-meter hurdles in second and third place, respectively. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant won the 1,600-meter run in 4:33.33, and the Raider also qualified Cannon Leonard in the shot put with a second-place throw of 132 feet, 6 1/4 inches. Watseka’s Drew McTaggart was another area winner with a top time of 10:29.26 in the 3,200-meter run. The final first-place finisher from the area was Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Robert Boyd-Meents, who jumped 21-0 to win the long jump.
At Mattoon. Mahomet-Seymour won two field events and had enough depth to finish in second place — just 2 1/2 points behind Mount Zion — at the Class 2A Mattoon Sectional. Robert Byron won the discus for the Bulldogs with a top throw of 166 feet, and he also finished second in the shot put with a mark of 50-8 to advance to state in a second event. Cole Marshall was the Bulldogs’ other winner, with a jump of 42-11 1/2 to win the triple jump to go with his seventh-place finishing and qualifying time of 22.35 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Urbana was third as a team behind Jackson Gilbert. The future Illinois sprinter won the 200 in 21.24 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 47.66 seconds. Gedeon Kapongo also won the 300-meter hurdles for the Tigers in 40.73 seconds, and Urbana took first in the 400-meter relay in 41.92 seconds. Champaign Central advanced its 1,600-meter relay team to state with a first-place time of 3:24.59, and the Maroons also had runner-up finishes from Jakob Riley in the 800-meter run in 2:01.66 and Nick Bonn in the 3,200-meter run in 9:48.13 to place fourth as a team. Monticello was sixth in the team standings, with Mick Wright winning the 100-meter dash in 11.01 seconds and qualifying fourth in the 200-meter dash in 22.04 seconds.
At Tuscola. Area runners shined in both individual distance races Wednesday at the Class 1A Tuscola sectional with five advancing to the state meet in the 1,600-meter run and four in the 3,200-meter run. Tuscola’s Jackson Barrett won them both, placing first in the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 29.41 seconds and first in the 3,200 in 9:26.37. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier was also the runner-up in both races, finishing the 1,600 in 4:30.35 and the 3,200 in 9:33.94. Tuscola finished second as a team 39 points behind sectional champion Decatur St. Teresa. A throws sweep from Chris Boyd helped the Warriors’ cause. Boyd won the shot put with a throw of 59 feet, 8 1/2 inches and the discus at 172-2. Arcola’s Mitchel Myers placed second in both, throwing 54-11 1/2 in the shot put and 170-2 in the discus. Sullivan tied for fifth as a team behind a pair of event wins. Brett Bushue won the pole vault after clearing 12-8 and also advanced in the high jump after finishing fourth. Cody Browne added another victory for Sullivan in the long jump with a winning mark of 21-5 1/2. Argenta-Oreana’s Lleyton Miller won the 100-meter dash in 11.63 seconds.