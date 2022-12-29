In boys’ basketball
Centralia Holiday Tournament
➜ Evanston 69, Champaign Central 42. The Maroons lost their first-round game to the Wildkits, falling behind 39-20 at halftime and not recovering in the second half. David Riley scored a team-high 14 points for Central (1-7) and teammate Chris Bush added 12 points as the Maroons will now meet Dyett (Tenn.) at 10 a.m. Thursday in a consolation quarterfinal game.
Effingham/Teutopolis Holiday Tournament
➜ Centennial 48, Newton 39. Centennial got some breathing room in the second half and held off Newton after both teams went into halftime tied at 17 to claim a first-round win in Effingham. The Chargers (5-6) received a game-high 16 points from Preston Sledge to go along with 13 points from Sathvik Thatikonda and 12 points from Gurmane Springfield. Centennial will play Lincoln-Way East at noon on Thursday in a quarterfinal game at Effingham.
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
➜ Curie 71, Danville 32. The Vikings were no match for the fourth-seeded Condors, who built a 38-9 halftime lead and didn’t look back in a first-round game. Jonathan Ireland accounted for the majority of Danville’s offense by scoring a game-high 22 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Danville (5-7) will play Warren at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a consolation quarterfinal game.
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
At St. Louis
➜ Jennings (Mo.) 66, Urbana 59. the Tigers (0-11) are still searching for their first win after a close loss. Urbana will play Bishop DuBourg (Mo.) at 10 a.m. Thursday in the ninth-place game to end its tournament stay.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Large Schools
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 64, Machesney Park Harlem 58. Dayten Eisenmann led a trio of players in double figures for the 11th-seeded Bulldogs (5-6), who defeated the 14th-seeded Huskies in a consolation quarterfinal game at Normal West High School. Eisenmann provided 17 points for M-S to go with Wyatt Bohm’s 14 points and Trey Peters’ 12 points. Bohm added nine rebounds, Peters hauled in six rebounds and Finn Randolph contributed seven points, seven assists and four steals for the Bulldogs, who wil play 15th-seeded Oswego in Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. consolation semifinal game at Normal West.
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
➜ Sterling 67, Rantoul 57. The Eagles found themselves in a 17-6 hole after one quarter and couldn’t fully dig out of it, falling to 0-2 in the tournament as a result. Jaylen McElmurry was lights-out shooting from distance, knocking down 7 of 9 three-point shots on his way to 23 points for Rantoul. Kyrin Martin (10 points, six rebounds), Conner Smith (10 points) and Jacksen Adkins (six points, seven rebounds) also chipped in.
➜ Rantoul 64, Decatur Eisenhower 57. The Eagles earned their first tournament win as four players combined to produce all of Rantoul’s points in the win. Smith scored a game-high 20 points and made four three-pointers for Rantoul (4-8), while Martin (18 points, eight rebounds), Adkins (14 points, seven rebounds) and McElmurry (12 points, five rebounds) all played important roles for the Eagles in the win.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament
At Broadlands
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64, Armstrong-Potomac 39. The Buffaloes snapped a four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion. Cameron Steinbaugh paced G-RF (3-7) with a game-high 25 points, while Aaron Maquet (15 points) and A’Jhon Watson (10 points) joined him in double figures. Kollin Asbury dropped in a team-high 22 points for A-P (3-8).
➜ Salt Fork 59, Heritage 22. The Storm took a 16-2 lead into the second quarter and didn’t let up in staying undefeated on the season. Salt Fork (12-0) relied on double-digit scoring production from Blake Norton and Garrett Taylor, with Norton tallying a game-high 17 points and Taylor not far behind him with 16 points. Jameson Remole (eight points) and Evan Webb (six points) also contributed. Rylan White scored nine points for the Hawks (3-9) and Robert Holloman added eight points.
At Bismarck
➜ Indiana Math & Science 74, Villa Grove 53. The Blue Devils only trailed 38-34 at halftime, but couldn’t keep up in the second half. Layne Rund, Lukas Shadwick and Peyton Smith all scored 14 points for Villa Grove (4-8), with teammate Robert Fancher finishing with nine points.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Milford 42. The host Blue Devils steadily pulled away to stay unbeaten in tournament play and keep their hopes intact of a tournament championship on Thursday. BHRA (11-2) had five players register at least eight points, led by a game-high 13 points apiece from Micah Stanford and Chaz Dubois. Ayden Ingram (11 points), Brett Meidel (nine points) and Hayden Rice (eight points) also contributed. Adin Portwood and Sawyer Laffoon each scored nine points to spark Milford (10-4), with R.J. Mann (seven points) and Tevon Longest (six points) also contributing to the Bearcats.
Tri-County Holiday Tournament
➜ Tri-County 50, Chrisman 43. The host Titans ended a seven-game losing streak when they squeezed past the Cardinals in pool play, improving to 1-1 for the tournament. Jacob Smith drilled a trio of three-point shots and finished with 14 points for Tri-County, which garnered 12 points from Gaige Cox and nine points from Tyler Hutchinson. Chrisman, which slipped to 0-2 for the tournament, was led by 23 points from Nic Eddy and eight points from Chris Francis.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 46, Westville 43. The Tigers couldn’t prevail in their final pool-play game despite holding a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Landen Haurez produced a game-high 15 points for Westville (8-5), with teammates Kamden Maddox (10 points) and Drew Wichtowski (eight points) contributing. The Tigers will play Tri-County in the fifth-place game on Thursday.
➜ Lawrenceville 72, Chrisman 30. The Cardinals trailed 45-15 at halftime of its final pool-play game. Colton Brazelton (eight points) and Rogan Maloney (six points) led Chrisman (4-11).
➜ Paris 50, Tri-County 43. Tri-County enjoyed a 35-29 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Titans couldn’t hold on to the win. Smith poured in a game-high 23 points and Tyler VonLanken added six points for Tri-County (2-11), which will play Westville in the fifth-place game on Thursday.
Decatur St. Teresa Holiday Tournament
➜ St. Teresa 80, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 74. The fourth-seeded Knights took the host and top-seeded Bulldogs to overtime, but St. Teresa prevailed by outscoring ALAH 14-8 in the extra period. Wyatt Hilligoss scored 28 points to lead the Knights (7-6), while Jayce Parsons dropped in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Connor Nettles also provided double-digit scoring for ALAH with 12 points. ALAH will play at 6 p.m. Thursday in the third-place game.
➜ Judah Christian 61, Hartsburg-Emden 49. Judah Christian saw an eight-game losing skid end by jumping out to a 30-14 halftime lead and not looking back. Aidyn Beck was a main reason why the Tribe (4-8) won since he scored a game-high 34 points. Tucker Bailey was a nice complement to Beck with 18 points. Judah Christian will play in the fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
➜ Arcola 80, Grayville 68. Arcola relied on a high-octane offense to end its tournament stay with a win in the third-place game. Jackson Miller scored a team-high 23 points, while Aldo Garcia and Gerardo Alanis each scored 20 points for the Purple Riders (6-7). Braden Phillips also contributed for Arcola with 18 points.
➜ Sullivan 43, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42. Brett Bushue broke a 42-42 tie with 0.3 seconds remaining when he made one of three free throws, sealing a win for Sullivan (3-8) in the fifth-place game.
Kankakee Holiday Tournament
➜ Grant Park 60, Cissna Park 41. A 15-4 deficit through eight game minutes proved too much for the Timberwolves (1-13) to overcome in a Blue Division consolation semifinal loss to the Dragons. Seth Walder’s 12 points and Gavin Spitz’s 10 points keyed Cissna Park, which will meet Clifton Central in Thursday’s 9 a.m. Blue Division seventh-place game.
In girls’ basketball
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 49, Mattoon 45. The Bulldogs led 33-21 at halftime against the Green Wave and managed to stave off the hard-charging hosts down the stretch. Kylie Waldinger swished three three-pointers in the first half and totaled 19 points for M-S, adding three rebounds and four steals. Savannah Orgeron (14 points, four rebounds), Abby Bunting (five points, eight rebounds) and Emma Dallas (five points) also shone for the Bulldogs, who finished pool play with a 3-0 record.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 43, Champaign Central 25. The Bulldogs clinched a spot in Thursday night’s championship game after their ninth straight win. Orgeron reached 1,000 career points in the game, ultimately finishing with a game-high 18 points. She added four rebounds and three steals. Chloe Pruitt (10 points, seven rebounds) and Durbin Thomas (nine points, four rebounds, three steals) also chipped in offensively for the Bulldogs (14-3), who will play Galesburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the title game. Central (10-10) could not pick up its second win of the day after beating Sullivan 47-29 earlier on Wednesday. Nevaeh Essien scored a team-high seven points for the Maroons against the Bulldogs, with Addy McLeod and Kennedy Ramshaw each scoring six points. Central will play Mattoon at 6 p.m. Thursday in the third-place game.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Small Schools
➜ Winnebago 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 25. The 12th-seeded Spartans fell behind 22-7 through the first eight minutes and couldn’t mount a big enough comeback versus the Indians, during a consolation quarterfinal at Bloomington High School. Addison Frick’s 10 points and Taylor Hug’s six points were top marks for SJ-O in their first of two games on the day.
➜ Olympia 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 41. SJ-O is still trying for its first win at the tournament after losing this 13th-place semifinal game at Normal Community High School. Addy Martinie scored a game-high 21 points for SJ-O, with Addie Seggebruch producing 13 points. The Spartans (6-10) will play 15th-seed Riverdale at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 15th-place game at Normal Community.
Blue Devil Classic
At Bismarck
➜ Oakwood 39, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18. Addie Wright proved hard to stop for the Comets, piling up 21 points to lead her team past the Blue Devils. Oakwood improved to 2-1 in the tournament with this victory, which also included 10 points from Jaydah Arrowsmith. BHRA received six points from Beth McMahon and five points from Mikayla Cox.
➜ Unity 37, Armstrong-Potomac 29. The Rockets held the Trojans scoreless in the first quarter en route to their third tournament win in as many attempts. Raegen Stringer scored 13, grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists to pace Unity. Addison Ray (eight points, five rebounds), Reagan Little (six points, seven rebounds) and Meredith Reed (five points, eight rebounds) also chipped in for the Rockets. A-P’s Brynn Spencer matched Stringer with 13 points, complemented by six points apiece from Lily Jameson and Kyla Bullington.
➜ Cissna Park 42, North Vermillion (Ind.) 30. The 1-2 punch of Mikayla Knake and Addison Lucht pushed the Timberwolves to their third consecutive tournament victory. Knake tallied 13 points and Lucht offered up 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals for Cissna Park, which added eight points and 14 rebounds from Brooklyn Stadeli.
➜ Salt Fork 51, Lexington 21. Nine different players recorded at least two points for the Storm, which moved to 2-1 in the tournament by trumping the Minutemen. Alexa Jamison swished a trio of three-pointers and scored 13 points for Salt Fork, which claimed 12 points from Macie Russell and eight points apiece from Karlie Cain and Brycie Hird.
➜ Benton (Ind.) Central 67, Oakwood 28. The Comets (9-9) fell behind the Bison 21-2 in the first quarter and couldn’t fully recover, ending pool play with a loss and a 2-2 record. Cherokee Hanner’s 12 points and Wright’s 11 points fueled Oakwood, which will meet North Vermillion (Ind.) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the fifth-place game.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 37, Lexington 33. Bullington put together a dominant performance for the Trojans (10-5) versus the Minutemen, allowing them to prevail in overtime. Bullington tallied 25 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter and five in OT. Jameson added six points from a pair of three-pointers. A-P will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at 1 p.m. Thursday in the seventh-place game.
➜ Benton Central (Ind.) 57, Unity 31. The Rockets sustained their first tournament loss, trailing 36-17 at halftime. Stringer led Unity (11-4) with eight points, while Ray compiled seven points and seven rebounds. Unity will meet Salt Fork at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the third-place game.
➜ Cissna Park 37, Salt Fork 27. Lucht scored 20 points and Knake added 11 points to power the Timberwolves (14-2) to Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Benton Central.
St. Thomas More Christmas Classic
➜ St. Thomas More 45, Cerro Gordo/Bement 36. Ruari Quarnstrom scored a game-high 14 points and Emma Devocelle added 11 points for the Sabers in their first tournament win. Reese Brunner paced the Broncos with 11 points.
➜ Fisher 45, Grace Christian 27. The Bunnies took an early lead and didn’t relinquish it in their tournament opener. Kallie Evans scored a game-high 20 points for Fisher.
➜ St. Thomas More 56, Grace Christian 33. Three players in double figures propelled the Sabers to their second win of the day. Maddy Swisher (13 points), Devocelle (11 points) and Audrey Gooding (11 points) led STM (8-3).
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 63, Fisher 42. Cerro Gordo/Bement (11-3) made sure to head home with a win behind 24 points from Haley Garrett, 15 points from Brunner and 10 points from Caroline Hill. Evans (18 points) and Paige Hott (13 points) powered Fisher (5-8).
Charleston Holiday Tournament
➜ Tri-County 67, Charleston 7. Thaylee Barry scored a game-high 21 points for the Titans, who led 33-5 at halftime.
➜ Teutopolis 42, Tri-County 40. Josie Armstrong scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and Barry chipped in nine points, but the Titans (13-6) couldn’t get by the Wooden Shoes.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
➜ Arcola 47, Casey-Westfield 21. Arcola (9-4) cruised to a win in the fifth-place game, with Jacey Kessler scoring a game-high 23 points and Eva Hopkins adding eight points.