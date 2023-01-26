Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Ager helps PBL basketball bounce back
PAXTON — Jeremiah Ager was one of three players in double figures for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball team in a 62-31 home victory against Cissna Park on Wednesday night.
Ager scored 21 points on nine made two-point field goals and went 3 of 3 at the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-17), who also received 15 points from Noah Steiner and 11 points from Kayden Snelling.
PBL, which ended a seven-game losing streak, had nine players score at least two points, with the Panthers leading 17-11 after the first quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 56-27 through three quarters.
Tyler Neukomm and Gavin Spitz had 10 points apiece for the Timberwolves (3-21).
Watseka girls’ basketball falls to Peotone
WATSEKA — Becca Benoit had 12 points and pulled down four rebounds and Jasmine Essington added six points, but the Watseka girls’ basketball team lost 57-21 at home to Peotone in Wednesday night’s nonconference matchup.
Brianna Denault had three points for the host Warriors (19-4) against the Blue Devils, who were the fifth-ranked team in Wednesday’s Associated Press’ Class 2A poll.
Ridgeview/Lexington wrestling drops match
COLFAX — Caden Lopshire earned the lone win for the Ridgeview/Lexington wrestling team in its 74-6 loss to El Paso-Gridley on Wednesday night. Lopshire pinned Keegan Ruppe in 3 minutes, 46 seconds for the win at 152 pounds.