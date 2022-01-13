PAXTON — Mason Bruns put up 15 points to lead a balanced attack for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball team during a 53-37 home victory over Watseka on Wednesday night.
Keegan Busboom, Mason Medlock and Brandon Knight also had eight points apiece for the Panthers (8-6). The Warriors (8-10) received a team-leading 15 points from Hunter Meyer in addition to 12 points from Jordan Schroeder.
ACS drops ECIC road decision
BLOOMINGTON — Brock Helmuth supplied a team-leading 15 points, but the Arthur Christian boys’ basketball team’s fourth-quarter comeback effort came up short in a 54-50 East Central Illinois Conference road loss to Cornerstone on Wednesday night.
Cole Gabriels and Kyson Pflum added nine points each for ACS (6-11)
Leonard keys Raiders’ victory
GILMAN — The Iroquois West boys’ basketball team had little trouble dispatching Donovan with the host Raiders cruising to a 51-20 victory on Wednesday night.
Cannon Leonard delivered a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double for IW (14-2), which also procured 12 points and four assists from Peyton Rhodes.