In volleyball
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0. The host Panthers continued their impressive spring season with a resounding 25-10, 25-7 win in Sangamon Valley Conference action. Addison Oyer ripped off eight kills to go along with five aces for PBL (8-1) in its third consecutive win. Makenna Klann dished out 18 assists, while Makayla Klann (eight digs), Jasmine Miles (four kills), Brooke Walder (three kills) and Kendra Johnson (three kills) all made vital contributions. Shelby Johnson made nine digs to lead the Raiders (0-8).
➜ St. Teresa 2, Tuscola 0. The visiting Warriors couldn’t prevail in Central Illinois Conference play, with St. Teresa winning 25-20, 25-19. Kate Dean finished with seven kills to lead Tuscola (4-5), while Kendyl Ring (15 digs) and Jessie Martin (13 assists) also chipped in.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Monticello 0. The Sabers kept their perfect record intact following a 25-11, 25-19 Illini Prairie Conference road win against the Sages. Mallory Monahan supplied eight kills and Elise Henkel chipped in with five kills for STM (8-0), while Caroline Kerr distributed 19 assists and Colleen Hege came through with seven digs to go along with two aces. Renni Fultz delivered a match-high nine kills to lead Monticello (2-5).
In boys’ soccer
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0, Iroquois West 0. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in this nonconference match as both defenses reigned supreme. Tony Espinosa made five saves for Iroquois West (4-3-1), while Garret Huls had six saves for visiting BHRA (6-1-1).
➜ Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 1. The host Maroons rallied for a Big 12 victory at Franklin Field after trailing 1-0 at halftime. Alex Wellens scored the game-winning goal for Central (3-1-2) off an assist from Kyle Johnson. Tim Ngugi had Central's first goal to tie the match at 1 via an assist from Cooper Carson. Nate Allen made five saves for Central.
➜ St. Thomas More 1, Olympia 0. Buoyed by a superb defensive showing, the Sabers stayed unbeaten in Illini Prairie Conference play with a close home win. Martin Mondala tallied a first-half goal off an assists from Cabott Craft, and STM (6-1-2) made that score stand. Adam Price posted his sixth shutout of the season in net.