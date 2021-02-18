In boys’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 45, Mt. Zion 41. Jessee Quick and Connor Brown each banked 17 points for host Broncos (5-1) in a non-league win.
➜ Danville 58, Peoria 50. The visiting Vikings (2-1) snagged a Big 12 Conference win.
➜ Effingham 71, Mahomet-Seymour 62. The host Bulldogs (2-2) found themselves tied 33-33 at halftime of this Apollo Conference meeting but couldn’t keep up down the stretch. Eli Warren netted 18 points and Luke Koller turned in 14 points for M-S.
➜ Fisher 82, Clinton 66. Carson Brozenec accounted for nearly half of the scoring output of the host Bunnies (2-5), who ended a four-game skid with a nonconference win over the Maroons (0-7). Landen Stalter (15 points) and Jake Cochran (nine points) also aided Fisher.
➜ Heyworth 61 Ridgeview 50. Elijah Beitz produced 15 points for the host Mustangs (1-7), who suffered a Heart of Illinois Conference setback. Reece Ramirez potted another 10 points for Ridgeview.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 57, Champaign Central 50. Despite three athletes bucketing more than 10 points for the visiting Maroons (3-2), they couldn’t come up with a Big 12 Conference success. Henry Hamelberg (15 points), Isaiah Roosevelt (14 points) and Diego Sanchez (13 points) all reached that plateau for Central.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Oakwood 52. Ty Pence‘s second game of the season provided a career highlight, as he put up 40 points for the host Spartans (2-0) in a non-league win over the Comets (3-1). Evan Ingram contributed 16 points for SJ-O. Josh Young‘s 18 points and Dalton Hobick‘s 10 points topped Oakwood’s scoring chart.
➜ St. Thomas More 39, Monticello 36. The visiting Sabers (2-0) held a 7-4 scoring edge in overtime against the Sages (3-1), picking up an Illini Prairie Conference win as a result. Patrick Quarnstrom finished with 18 points and five rebounds for STM, which hauled in 11 points and nine boards from Averi Hughes and another seven rebounds from David Hubbard. Jake Edmondson (15 points), Dylan Ginalick (10 points) and Joey Sprinkle (11 rebounds) all made significant contributions for Monticello.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 49, Argenta-Oreana 24. The host Hawks (2-2) outscored the Bombers (0-4) by a 20-2 margin in the first quarter en route to a Lincoln Prairie Conference triumph. Logan Nohren turned in 13 points to go with nine points apiece from Jake Eversole and Carson Howard. A-O’s Landon Lawson reached double figures scoring as well with 10 points.
➜ Watseka 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36. Drew Wittenborn sank four three-pointers in the first quarter on his way to 16 points for the host Warriors (4-1), who overwhelmed the Buffaloes (2-2) in a nonconference showcase. Maddux Rigsby threw down 13 more points for Watseka. G-RF’s Cale Steinbaugh led all scorers with 19 points, and Kaden Mingee added 10 points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 57, Stewardson-Strasburg 46. Kailee Otto boasted 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the host Knights (7-0), who remained perfect on the season with a nonconference win. Alexa Miller (13 points, five assists, five steals) and Charley Condill (seven points, 14 rebounds) also proved important to ALAH’s success.
➜ Clinton 59, Fisher 20. The host Maroons (6-1) pulled ahead 35-12 at halftime en route to a nonconference triumph against the Bunnies (1-6). Mallory Cyrulik deposited 28 points for Clinton to go with Kaitlyn Rauch‘s 13 points. Kailey May‘s six points led Fisher offensively.
➜ Iroquois West 38, Armstrong-Potomac 35. Shelby Johnson and Shea Small both finished with 11 points for the host Raiders (2-1), who fended off the Trojans (4-1) in a nonconference event. McKinley Tilstra added 10 points for IW. A-P’s Mattie Kennel led all scorers with 17 points, and Kyla Bulington dropped another 10 points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 58, Effingham 47. Cayla Koerner swished a trio of three-pointers in the fourth quarter on her way to 23 total points as the host Bulldogs (4-2) won their fourth consecutive game, coming in Apollo Conference play. Nichole Taylor‘s balanced stat line of 12 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots also aided M-S, which received six points and six steals from Abigail Bunting.
➜ Normal Community 53, Urbana 19. The visiting Tigers (0-3) fell behind 25-3 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover during a Big 12 Conference loss. Gabby Mboyo-Meta‘s eight points and Sarinthiah Butler four points paced Urbana’s offense.
➜ Peoria 74, Danville 53. Erin Houpt‘s team-best 20 points included an 8-of-11 ledger from the free throw line, but the host Vikings (1-1) ultimately couldn’t secure the Big 12 Conference win. Nau’tika Conaway added 14 points and McKaylee Allen dropped another 11 points for Danville.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 59, Champaign Central 42. The host Maroons (0-6) led 13-8 after one period but couldn’t maintain that momentum in a Big 12 Conference loss. Addy McLeod‘s 16 points and Sa’kinah Williams‘ 14 points, seven blocked shots and six rebounds gave Central energy in defeat.
➜ Ridgeview 38, Heyworth 22. Peyton Rinkenberger nearly matched her Heart of Illinois Conference opponent with 15 points for the host Mustangs (3-3), who came away with a victory. Brinley Stephens‘ eight points and Morgan Donaldson‘s seven points also played important roles in Ridgeview’s win.
➜ Tri-County 60, Marshall 51. After rushing out a 21-10 first-quarter lead, the host Titans (5-0) staved off a rally effort in nonconference play. Tayler Barry‘s 18 points and six steals, Bella Dudley‘s 13 points and Maiya Eskew‘s 12 points all proved critical for Tri-County.
➜ Tuscola 58, Monticello 38. Three different players finished in double figures scoring for the visiting Warriors (6-0), who picked up a nonconference victory over the Sages (1-3). Brynn Tabeling (15 points, five assists), Marissa Russo (12 points, nine rebounds) and Sophie Kremitzki (12 points, five rebounds) keyed Tuscola’s offense, while Hope Dietrich‘s nine points and five assists also helped the cause. Renni Fultz‘s 20 points and Lizzie Stiverson‘s 12 points showed the way for Monticello.
