In boys’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 57, Tri-County 44. The visiting Knights (4-1) picked up their fourth consecutive victory by holding off the Titans (0-6) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference event. Jamison Rocke's 18 points and five rebounds played a significant role in the win for ALAH, as did Wyatt Romine's 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
➜ Champaign Central 57, Peoria Manual 55. The Maroons emerged with a thrilling Big 12 road win in overtime against the Rams, thanks to balanced scoring. Tashawn Butler’s 15 points led Central (4-3), with Henry Hamelberg (13 points) and Judd Wagner (10 points) joining Butler in double figures.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 48, Taylorville 42. The Bulldogs needed overtime to come away with an Apollo Conference victory. Eli Warren was the difference-maker for M-S (5-2), scoring all seven of the Bulldogs’ overtime points to finish the game with 18 points. The Bulldogs also received contributions from Blake Wolters (11 points) and Braden Finch (eight points) in the win.
➜ Olympia 73, Rantoul 59. The Eagles (0-7) dropped a road Illini Prairie Conference game, as Jaxson Freeman supplied 20 points and Avontay Anderson added 15 points.
➜ Tuscola 73, Schlarman 40. Jalen Quinn knocked down four three-pointers and scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the first half of a home nonconference matchup against the Hilltoppers. The junior point guard also added seven rebounds for Tuscola (9-1), which also got 12 points and six rebounds from Grant Hardwick and another 12 points from Preston Brown. Jason Craig largely matched Quinn in the first half with 16 points of his own as he finished with a team-high 18 points for Schlarman (3-4).
➜ Watseka 69, Fisher 57. Brayden Haines scored a team-high 24 points, Jordan Schroeder added 16 points and the visiting Warriors (6-2) collected a nonconference victory against the Bunnies (2-9). Carson Brozenec’s game-high 25 points, including going 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, paced Fisher, with Jake Cochran adding another 15 points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Blue Ridge 29. ALAH used strong second and third quarters to pull away for a road victory in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Mackenzi Bowles’ 14 points led ALAH (9-0), which also received eight points and eight rebounds from Kailee Otto and eight points and five steals from Alexa Miller. Katie Bowns supplied eight points for Blue Ridge (0-3).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Champaign Central 43. Brooke Walder’s 12 points, Lorena Arnett’s nine points and Hannah Schwarz’s eight points keyed a balanced offensive performance from the Panthers (6-1) in their home nonconference win against the Maroons (1-8). Sa’kinah Williams compiled another double-double for Central with 16 points and 14 rebounds to go with four blocked shots.
➜ Salt Fork 50, Chrisman 11. Carsyn Todd and Mackenzie Russell matched each other with 16 points apiece to lead the Storm (8-0) to an easy home victory in Vermilion Valley Conference play against the Cardinals (2-4).
➜ Tri-County 89, Argenta-Oreana 33. The Titans raced out to a big lead, scoring 61 points in the first half and never looked back in a home LPC showdown. Bella Dudley’s 21 points and four rebounds and Tayler Barry’s 20 points and seven steals accounted for the top performances for Tri-County (6-1). Cassi Newbanks was responsible for 21 of the 33 points the Bombers (0-5) scored.
➜ Tuscola 45, Central A&M 25. The visiting Warriors (10-0) kept pushing through their Central Illinois Conference competition in this latest battle. Brynn Tabeling, Sophie Kremitzki and Marissa Russo each banked 10 points for Tuscola, with Kremitzki adding six steals and four rebounds, Russo contributing eight boards and Laney Cummings hauling in seven rebounds.
➜ Watseka 52, Fisher 24. Natalie Schroeder poured in seven three-pointers to procure nearly half of the Warriors’ points with a game-high 25 in a road nonconference victory. Kinzie Parsons chipped in with eight points and 11 rebounds to help Watseka (8-0) stay unbeaten. Mariah Sommer had seven points to lead the Bunnies (3-8).