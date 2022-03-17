In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, St. Thomas More 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin picked up its first win of the season, traveling to Champaign and heading home with a nonconference victory. The Blue Devils (1-1) relied on two big innings, scoring four runs each in the top of the fifth and top of the seventh to overcome a 1-0 deficit through four innings. Chaz Dubois went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead BHRA, while Enrique Rangel drove in two runs. Garrett Huls (2 for 4, RBI) and Amani Stanford (1 for 2, RBI) also played pivotal roles in the win. Caden Keleminic struck out eight in four innings and gave up three hits to record the win on the mound for BHRA, with Dawson Dodd earning the save. Patrick Quarnstrom hit a two-run home run for STM (1-1) that cut the Sabers’ deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth, while Blake Staab (2 for 4, RBI), Ryan Hendrickson (2 for 4) and Dawson Magrini (2 for 3, two runs scored) also chipped in.
➜ Champaign Central 7, Goreville 3. Max Quirk threw four innings of one-hit relief, striking out four, to pick up the win for the Maroons in their season opener at Rent One Park in Marion. Sam McArthur went 2 for 3 with an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen baes as Central (1-0) scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead before adding three more runs in the top of the fifth. Owen Hobbs (2 for 4) and Carter Hall (1 for 4, RBI) each came through with a triple.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 10, Tuscola 0. Tuscola had no answer for Evan Foster as the Maroa-Forsyth pitcher threw a five-inning no-hitter against the Warriors in a nonconference game played at Millikin University in Decatur. Foster struck out nine and only allowed a walk to Caden Baer as the Trojans led 4-0 after one inning and 9-0 after three innings against Tuscola (1-1).
➜ Monticello 9, Villa Grove 2. Four days after playing all 32 minutes during the Class 2A boys’ basketball state championship game, Joey Sprinkle made his season debut on the diamond for the Sages — and delivered by going 2 for 4 with an RBI in a nonconference road win for Monticello. Sprinkle helped cap a five-run second inning that staked the Sages to a 5-0 lead with an RBI single. Jack Buckalew and Luke Teschke also went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Thomas Swartz was 1 for 2 with two RBI. Monticello (2-0) relied on four pitchers to only allow three hits, with Teschke starting and striking out five in two innings. Logan Chupp, Biniam Lienhart and Buckalew also threw on the mound, with Buckalew record all six of his outs via strikeouts. Tyler Wilson went 1 for 3 with an RBI to pace Villa Grove (0-2).
In softball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11. In a high-scoring nonconference game, Armstrong-Potomac scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn a home Vermilion Valley Conference win in the Trojans' season opener. Cami Saltsgaver went 4 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored to pace A-P (1-0), while Carlyn Crozier (3 for 4, two RBI), Brynn Spenser (3 for 4, two runs scored, RBI) and Denley Heller (2 for 4, two runs scored, RBI) all had multi-hit games for the Trojans. Carly Mutchmore went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two stolen bases for the Panthers (0-2), while Emma Steiner (2 for 2, two RBI) and Tanner Graham (1 for 3, two RBI) each had timely hits.
➜ Fisher 4, Dwight 3. Fisher took advantage of some early offense and then held on for a nonconference home win in the Bunnies' season opener. Kylan Arndt went 2 for 3 with two RBI out of the No. 3 spot in Fisher's lineup to pace the offense for the Bunnies (1-0). Abbie Stipp and Kailey May each added an RBI, while Arndt threw a complete game and struck out seven, allowing five hits.
➜ LeRoy 11, Arcola 4. Playing its third game in as many days, LeRoy strung together 14 hits to earn the nonconference home win. The Panthers (2-1) overcame a 2-0 deficit early by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning and then, holding on to a 7-4 lead after five innings, added four more runs in the sixth. Lauren Bossingham led the way for LeRoy by going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Natalie Loy went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, while Lilly Long was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Emily Bogema went 2 for 4, as well and created havoc on the basepaths, scoring two runs and stealing three bases. Emily Mennenga (2 for 3), Molly Buckles (1 for 4, two runs scored, two RBI) and Katelyn Edgington (two stolen bases) also contributed. Keira Hohlbauch went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored to spark the Purple Riders (1-1). Ava Simpson (2 for 4, two runs scored, two stolen bases), Kacie Sisk (1 for 3, RBI), Avery Kessler (1 for 3, RBI) and Jacey Kessler (1 for 3, two stolen bases) also contributed.
➜ Tri-Valley 11, Blue Ridge 6. Blue Ridge used a four-run fourth inning to cut its deficit to 7-5, but the Knights never led in a home nonconference loss at Weedman Park in Farmer City. Ava Jamison went 2 for 2, including a double, and drove in three RBI to lead Blue Ridge (1-1). Cassie Zimmerman went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and walked twice in her other two plate appearances, while Lily Summers was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.
➜ Villa Grove 18, Monticello 8. Villa Grove clung to a 9-8 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Then, the Blue Devils’ bats woke up. Villa Grove (2-0) strung together nine runs in its half of the fifth to close out a five-inning nonconference home win. Allison Pangburn hit a solo home run in the inning for the Blue Devils, while Emma Bratten-Noice had the big hit, a three-run home run. Pangburn (4 for 5, two RBI, four runs scored), Chloe Reardon (4 for 5, two RBI, three runs scored), Logan Lillard (3 for 3, two RBI, four runs scored) and Kaylee Arbuckle (2 for 4, three RBI) all delivered at the plate for Villa Grove. Rosa Baker, Macey Hicks and Hannah Uebinger each had two RBI to pace Monticello (1-1).
➜ Westville 8, Danville 0. Abby Sabalaskey only allowed one hit and struck out 15 in throwing a shutout for Westville in a home nonconference win that was Danville’s season opener. Lydia Gondzur and Rylee Jones each had a double for the Tigers (2-1), with Jones driving in two runs. Aubrie Jenkins and Desi Darnell each had an RBI.
In girls' soccer
➜ Pana 2, Danville 1. The Vikings kept it close, but couldn’t prevail in the St. Teresa Tournament in Decatur. Reese Rundle scored the lone goal for Danville (0-2) off an assist from Izzy Juarez, while Aniya Parker made 12 saves in goal.