In boys’ golf
➜ At Bloomington. Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht fired a 1-under 71 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course to grab individual runner-up honors in the Mia Gordon Raider Classic, which included 126 athletes and 21 teams. Schacht finished behind only Batavia’s Gavin Newkirk (66). The Maroons claimed ninth place in the team hunt with a 337 total, 30 strokes behind champion Wheaton Warrenville South. Connor Clifton‘s 86 and Charlie Cekander‘s 89 were Central’s next-best results. Prairie Central took 15th as a team with a 360 total that was paced by Teegan Quinn‘s 86 and Carson Friedman‘s 88. Judah Christian landed in 21st as a unit with a total score of 394 but received a 79 from Grant Hendershot, who tied for 14th individually.
➜ At Danville. Jacob Kern notched a 44 at Harrison Park Golf Course to secure medalist status and help St. Joseph-Ogden past Oakwood 193-212. McGwire Atwood‘s 48 and Jack Robertson‘s 49 also provided the Spartans with a boost during their team win. The Comets’ Case Kopacz ranked second individually with a 46, and Oakwood’s next-best score was Mason Goodner‘s 53.
➜ At Moweaqua. Tuscola ranked second in a Central Illinois Conference triangular at Moweaqua Golf Course, falling to host Central A&M’s 188 total but winning a tiebreaker with Meridian at 197. Christopher Atwater‘s 60 permitted the Warriors to overtake the Hawks in the team chase. Tuscola’s top producers in the nine-hole event were Brayden Gough with a 42 and Landon Banta with a 44.
➜ At Onarga. Beecher fended off Watseka and host Iroquois West, with Beecher compiling a 161 during a triangular at Shagbark Golf and Country Club. Watseka finished witha 170 and Iroquois West registered a 176. The runner-up Warriors received a 3-over 39 from Zach Hickman, which slotted him one stroke behind medalist Jake Hayhurst from Beecher. Watseka’s total also benefited from Jordan Schroeder‘s 40 and Austin Marcier‘s 45. Kyler Meents‘ 41 and Damon Fowler‘s 44 paced the third-place Raiders.
In girls’ golf➜ At Danville. Girls competed on behalf of Chrisman and Oakwood during an event at Harrison Park Golf Course. The Cardinals’ Kalie Ruff and the Comets’ Lily Harden posted matching 72s to represent their teams.
➜ At Moweaqua. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus and Marley Good shared medalist recognition with matching 51s at Moweaqua Golf Course, guiding the Warriors to a 216-246 win over host Central A&M in a Central Illinois Conference match that also included athletes from Meridian. Molly Macaulay‘s 56 was Tuscola’s No. 3 output.
➜ At Onarga. Iroquois West and Watseka faced a tie for top honors in the team standings at Shagbark Golf and Country Club, as each side’s first four golfers totaled 199 and necessitated a fifth-golfer tiebreak. It was the Raiders who came away triumphant courtesy Jaidyn Ashline‘s 63. IW’s top scorers during the nine-hole triangular that also included Beecher (208) were Adelynn Scharp at 44 and McKinley Tilstra at 47. Watseka’s Allie Hoy was the medalist with a 43, and she was backed up by a 49 from teammate Jasmine Essington.
COLIN LIKAS