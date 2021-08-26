In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Rain and lightning shortened Wednesday’s three-team match at Danville Country Club to just six holes, with St. Joseph-Ogden clinching the team win against Schlarman and Salt Fork. The Spartans’ Jacob Kern and Hilltoppers’ Deuce Provost tied for medalist honors with matching 30s. The Storm’s Brockton Wantland tied SJ-O’s Maddox Carter for third with a 32. Salt Fork’s Ameila Birge was both the only girls’ golfer to play and shot a 48 as the only golfer overall to play all nine holes.
➜ At Sheldon. A trio of medalists helped Watseka claim the overall victory in its four-team match at Shewami Country Club. Jordan Schroeder, Zach Hickman and Hagen Roy all shot 8-over 43s to lead the Warriors to the team win. Watseka’s Austin Marcier was a stroke behind with a 44 in a tie for fourth, and Milford’s Adin Portwood carded a 45 to finish fifth as an individual and lead the Bearcats to a third-place finish behind Kankakee and ahead of Donovan.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Rantoul 3, Blue Ridge 1. Blue Ridge got on the board first with an unassisted first half goal from Hank Mitchell in the eighth minute, but three unanswered goals in the second half helped Rantoul claim the comeback victory in its season opener. Eliud Echeverria scored first for the Eagles (1-0) off an assist by Oscar Rangel and was followed by goals from Francis Rapalo and Alex Gonzalez —with an assist from Rapalo — to close out the win. Goalkeeper Dylan Coffee made eight saves for the Knights (1-1) in the loss.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Normal. Danville opened Big 12 action Wednesday with a 6-3 victory against Normal thanks to an advantage in both singles and doubles play. Ava Towne and Reese Rundle claimed wins at Nos. 3 and 6 singles, respectively, for the Vikings and lost just four games each in the process. Towne claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles, and Rundle was a 6-4, 6-0 victor at No. 6. Towne also teamed with Josie Hotsinpiller for an 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles for Danville.
In volleyball
At Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Milford 2, Clifton Central 1. Milford found itself in an early hole after dropping the first set to Clifton Central, but the Bearcats rallied for a 22-25, 25-12, 25-14 victory to open play in Cissna Park. Jahni Lavicka had 27 assists to lead Milford, Emmaleah Marshino was a force at the service line with eight aces and Caley Mowrey put down 12 kills in the win.
➜ Milford 2, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 1. A quick start in Wednesday’s second match turned into another three-set marathon for Milford in a 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 victory against Bishop McNamara. Caley Mowrey paced the Bearcats (2-0) with seven kills and 11 digs, Hunter Mowrey was tops defensively with 13 digs and Jahni Lavicka finished with 11 assists.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Heritage 1. The opening week of the high school volleyball season continued to be a good one for Armstrong-Potomac, as the Trojans improved to 2-0 with a 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 victory against Heritage. Mary Roland had 30 assists for the Hawks (1-1), while Bri Struck led the team with 19 kills and seven digs.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. St. Joseph-Ogden made quick work of Georgetown-Ridge Farm with a 25-14, 25-3 sweep to stay unbeaten early in the season. Taylor Hug set a balanced attack for the Spartans (2-0) and finished with 11 assists. Shayne Immke led SJ-O with eight kills, while Kennedi Burnett chipped in six kills and three aces, and Taylor Wells had three blocks and two kills. Makaelyn Lagacy had five assists for the Buffaloes (0-3), while Gentry Howard led G-RF defensively with four digs.