Balanced Sabers prevail at home
CHAMPAIGN — The St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team had 10 different players get on the score sheet, propelling the balanced Sabers to a 69-30 home win against DeLand-Weldon on Wednesday night.
Wilson Kirby paced STM (11-6) with 15 points, while Andrew Tay (11 points), Jose Andino-Guerra (10 points) and Peace Bumba (10 points) also hit double figures for the Sabers.
Jack Schmidt had a team-high 12 points for the Eagles.
Tigers drop game to out-of-state opponent
URBANA — Malcolm Morris had 12 points and Gideon Kapongo added 10 points, but the Urbana boys’ basketball team lost 66-44 at home to Crispus Attucks (Ind.) on Wednesday night.
The Tigers dropped to 2-14 on the season.
Leonard powers Raiders in road victory
DONOVAN — Cannon Leonard posted a double-double with a career-high 35 points to go with 11 rebounds in the Iroquois West boys’ basketball team’s 53-34 road win against Donovan on Wednesday night.
Sam McMillan chipped in with seven points, five assists and five rebounds for the Raiders (14-3).
Falcons earn wrestling win
LE ROY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling defeated Eureka 45-24 but lost to El Paso-Gridley 52-27 on Wednesday in Heart of Illinois Conference dual action.
Carson Maxey picked up two contested wins at 145 pounds for the Falcons, who added one contested win apiece across both duals from Gage Martin (106), Shawn Schlickman (120), Avery Schlickman (132), Corbin Ragle (138), Altin Nettleton (152), Lincoln Eastin (182), Aiden Sancken (195) and Aydin Cornell (285).