Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
TUSCOLA — Chris Boyd and Jordan Quinn made all the difference for the Tuscola boys’ basketball team on Wednesday night.
Boyd had 21 points on 10 made field goals, all from inside the three-point arc and Quinn added another 16, including draining a pair of three-pointers, in a 61-41 home victory for the Warriors against Cerro Gordo/Bement.
Quinn posted a double-double after also pulling down 10 rebounds for Tuscola (7-1), while Colton Musgrave kept the offense running smoothly by dishing out a team-high six assists.
A strong shooting night from Tyson Moore wasn’t enough for the Broncos (6-5) in the loss. Moore delivered 18 points on the strength of four made three-pointers for CG/B.
Norton, Taylor power Salt Fork
URBANA — Blake Norton and Garrett Taylor both put on an offensive show on Wednesday night.
And the Salt Fork boys’ basketball team continued its perfect start to the season after the duo of Norton and Taylor combined to outscore Uni High all on their own in a 74-40 road victory.
Norton and Taylor matched each other with 22 points apiece. Jameson Remole helped out with 12 points, as well, for the Storm (7-0). Teo Chemla had 12 points to pace the Illineks (1-11).
Strong quarter buoys Mustangs
FARMER CITY — The Ridgeview boys’ basketball team prevailed 66-32 at Blue Ridge on Wednesday night.
The Mustangs (3-6) outscored the Knights 27-8 in the second quarter and never looked back in the win. Isaac Price and Zach Lewis had nine points apiece to lead Blue Ridge (4-6) in the loss.
Raiders finish as runner-up
GILMAN — The Iroquois West girls’ basketball team finished as the runner-up at its own holiday tournament after going 3-1 at the event following a 44-33 victory against Clifton Central on Wednesday night.
The Raiders are now 6-6 on the season.
Hoopeston Area placed third overall with a 2-2 tournament record. The Cornjerkers lost 41-34 to Herscher on Wednesday night. Claire Dixon (nine points) and Klaire Pilcher (eight points) led the way for Hoopeston Area (6-6) in the loss.
Milford (1-13) was also in action on Wednesday and lost 46-34 to Gardner-South Wilmington.
Falcons split wrestling matches
GIBSON CITY — Corbin Ragle won both of his matches on Wednesday, helping Gibson City–Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling split a Heart of Illinois Conference triangular with Ridgeview/Lexington and Le Roy/Tri-Valley.
The Falcons defeated the Mustangs 52-21 but lost to the Panthers 44-27.
Ragle prevailed by 10-4 decision in his 138-pound bout versus Ridgeview/Lexington and won by pinfall in 1 minute, 46 seconds against Le Roy/Tri-Valley.
GCMS/Fisher's other contested winners against Ridgeview/Lexington were Gage Martin at 106 (fall), Shawn Schlickman at 120 (fall), Avery Schlickman at 132 (fall), Altin Nettleton at 152 (major decision), Lincoln Eastin at 182 (decision) and Aiden Sancken at 195 (fall).