These are the prep highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 17.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Bloomington. Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht shared medalist distinction at the 18-hole Mia Gordon Memorial Tournament, a 21-team event hosted by The Den at Fox Creek, when he put together a 1-under 71 that included six birdies and matched Marmion Academy’s Regan Konen. Prairie Central’s Carson Friedman wasn’t far behind the duo, placing third individually with a 73. The Maroons grabbed eighth place as a unit with a 334 cumulative score, and the Hawks settled into 12th place with a 341 total. Marmion was the team champion at 320. Central was helped by Connor Clifton’s 85 and Chris Timmons’ 86, while Prairie Central garnered an 85 from Easton Friedman and an 89 from Tucker Stoller. Judah Christian had two athletes competing individually — Caleb McCullough, who shot 84, and Tucker Yasunaga, who carded an 85.
➜ At Danville. Ashten Cafarelli carded a nine-hole 40 at Harrison Park Golf Course, boosting St. Joseph-Ogden to a 181-201-264 triangular triumph over Oakwood and Westville. The runner-up Comets were keyed by Case Kopacz, who logged a 41 to place second individually.
➜ At Findlay. Clinton’s Brooks Cluver snared medalist recognition with a nine-hole 38 at Eagle Creek Golf Course, propelling the Maroons to a 178-183-204 triangular victory versus runner-up Ramsey and third-place Shelbyville.
➜ At Moweaqua. Tuscola’s Brayden Gough notched second place individually during a quadrangular at Moweaqua Golf Course, with his nine-hole score of 39 landing him behind only Central A&M’s Tommy Taylor (37). The Warriors ranked fourth as a group in the event, their score of 206 bested by Central A&M (181), Meridian (187) and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (193). Closest to Gough from Tuscola was Jacob Waugh, who fired a 49.
➜ At Onarga. Beecher picked up a triangular victory over Iroquois West and Watseka at Shagbark Golf and Country Club, winning by a 152-157-180 margin. Kamden Kimmel led the runner-up Raiders with a nine-hole score of 38, tying him for second place overall. Beecher’s Peyton Serafin was medalist with an even-par 36. Kyler Meents and Tyler Read each shot 39 for IW as well. The third-place Warriors’ best scores came from Hagen Hoy (40) and Austin Marcier (41).
In girls’ golf
➜ At Findlay. Clinton ranked second in a three-team, nine-hole event at Eagle Creek Golf Course, with the Maroons’ 251 slotting them behind Shelbyville at 231. Ramsey also participated but didn’t book a team score.
➜ At Moweaqua. Izzy Wilcox posted the best round during a nine-hole triangular at Moweaqua Golf Course, and her 46 paced Tuscola to a 198-232-261 victory over Central A&M and Meridian. The Warriors boasted other top-six individual scores from Makenna Fiscus (50), Molly Macaulay (50) and Marley Good (52).
➜ At Onarga. Iroquois West’s Adelynn Scharp shot a medalist-earning 44 for Iroquois West during a nine-hole triangular at Shagbark Golf and Country Club, besting Beecher’s Makenzie Krupa by one stroke. Beecher did secure the team victory by a 217-226 ledger against Watseka, while IW didn’t record a team total. The Warriors claimed their best scores from Jasmine Essington (47) and Sophie Simpson (53).