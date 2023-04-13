Monticello athletes and officials celebrate at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first of four grass-to-turf conversions at Monticello High School. With Superintendent Adam Clapp, far right, looking on, junior Sylvie Harvey, second from right, and classmate Dylan Brown had the honor of cutting the ribbon to officially open the soccer field before the Sages hosted a match Wednesday afternoon. The newly installed turf field is inside the all-weather running track on the Dwight B. Wilkey Sports Complex.