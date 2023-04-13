In baseball
Armstrong-Potomac 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1. Armstrong-Potomac broke up a 1-1 game through two innings with a four-run effort in the top of the second and didn’t look back in Wednesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference road win at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman. Nathan Rogers provided production at the top of the A-P lineup, going 2 of 4 with one run scored and an RBI for the Trojans (5-3). Ryan Edwards had some control trouble but got the win after giving up one run on two hits and six walks in 52/3 innings. Jase Latoz had one of two hits of the Buffaloes’ two hits, but took the loss for G-RF/C (2-5).
Champaign Central 19, Milford 8. Three home runs propelled Champaign Central to a run-shortened victory Wednesday against Milford. Carter Bleakney led the way for the Maroons (8-2) with four hits including a grand slam. Mitchell Crompton and Luke McClure, who drove in four runs, also homered in the win. Gavin Schunke drove in two runs and Gage Vogel and Beau Wright scored two runs apiece for the Bearcats (5-5).
Decatur Lutheran 10, Heritage 1. Heritage faced a five-run deficit before it got on the board Wednesday at Decatur Lutheran and promptly gave up five more runs in the next two innings in the road loss to the Lions. Robert Holloman had the only hit for the Hawks (0-10) and also took the loss after allowing five runs — three earned — on four hits and two walks in 21/3 innings. Julliyan Gray struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings of relief for Heritage.
Dwight 11, Cissna Park 5. Nine runs in the final two innings pushed Dwight to victory Wednesday in Cissna Park. The Timberwolves (5-8) led 4-2 through five innings before giving up five runs in the top of the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh. Gavin Spitz went 2 of 3 with a double and three RBI for Cissna Park.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Lexington 4. The top of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lineup came through at the plate in Wednesday’s road win at Lexington in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Three of the Falcons’ top four hitters had multi-hit games. Cleanup hitter Mason Kutemeier led the way with a 3-of-4 day at the plate with two doubles and five RBI for GCMS (4-6). Leadoff man Ty Cribbett was 3 of 4 with three runs scored, and David Hull followed him in the lineup going 2 of 4 with two runs scored.
Le Roy 21, Ridgeview 0. Three home runs in the first inning by Le Roy set the tone for Wednesday’s HOIC blowout. Garrett Hudson got the homer parade started with a two-run shot, Nate McKnight followed with a solo home run and Cylas Marcus added a three-run bomb. Hudson finished with four hits — a triple short of the cycle but with a pair of doubles — and drove in seven runs for the Panthers (5-5). Noah Company got the win and helped his own cause with two hit and three RBI in the win against Ridgeview (1-9).
St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Villa Grove 0. St. Joseph-Ogden posted its second straight 15-0 win, as the Spartans (11-4) kept up their dominant run this month in Wednesday’s road win at Villa Grove. The only outlier in SJ-O’s five-game winning streak was a 2-0 victory against Williamsville on Saturday. The other four wins, including Wednesday’s win, have come by a combined score of 62-1. Taylor Voorhees and Nolan Earley drove in three runs apiece for the Spartans, and Luke Landrus got the win after giving up one hit and one walk and striking out five in three scoreless innings. Sam Bender had the only hit for the Blue Devils (4-6).
Tri-Valley 14, Fisher 1. Fisher faced a double-digit deficit before scoring its first — and only — run in Wednesday’s HOIC loss at Tri-Valley. Jeremiah Todd had two doubles for the Bunnies (1-7), and Aiden Cheek added two hits and scored Fisher’s lone run.
Westville 16, St. Thomas More 1. Westville pushed its winning streak to seven straight games — and scored double-digit runs for the sixth time in that span — with Wednesday’s nonconference home win against St. Thomas More. The Tigers (13-2) scored in every inning, including a seven-run effort in the second that broke open the game. Drew Wichtowski was 2 of 3 with two triples, three runs scored and five RBI to pace Westville offensively. Kamden Maddox homered and drove in four runs to help his own cause after he gave up one run on two hits and one walk in four innings for the win. Landen Haurez added to the Tigers’ offensive explosion, going 3 of 4 with three RBI. Daniel Suits drove in the lone run of the game for the Sabers (3-5).
In softball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 12, Tuscola 2. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and then at least one in every inning thereafter in Wednesday’s rout of Tuscola. Mackenzie Condill and Alisha Frederick both had three hits and two RBI for the Knights (10-1), and Kaci Beachy and Maggie Benedict also drove in two runs apiece. Madison Schweighart got the win after giving up two runs and scattering five hits in five innings. Emily Czeronka led the Warriors (5-5) finishing 1 of 3 with a double and an RBI.
Danville 19, Peoria 1. Danville opened Big 12 action with a win — its first overall of the season — thanks to a 14-run first inning against Peoria. Maya Gagnon was 4 of with a double to lead the Vikings (1-5) offensively, and Kaleah Bellik went 2 of 2 with a triple in the win.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Chrisman 4. All of the scoring in Wednesday’s nonconference Vermilion Valley matchup came in the final three innings, with Georgetown-Ridge Farm taking command with a four-run effort in the top of the fifth before tacking on insurance runs in the next two innings for the win over Chrisman (3-5). Hadlee Hayes went 3 of 4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Buffaloes (1-6), who also had Peyton McComas go 2 of 5 with two RBI.
Le Roy 15, Urbana 1. Le Roy jumped on Urbana early with three runs in the top of the first inning and added 12 more in the next three innings to shorten Wednesday’s nonconference game to five innings. Laila Carr was 1 of 4 with three RBI for the Panthers (14-2), and Emma Bagnell, Morgan Fleming, Lilly Long and Emily Bogema all drove in two runs each. Long got the win after striking out eight and giving up one run on two hits and one walk in five innings. Halie Thompson had a solo home run in the second inning for the Tigers (1-7).
Maroa-Forsyth 7, Rantoul 6. Rantoul pieced together most of a comeback attempt after falling behind by four runs through one inning, but the Eagles’ sixth-inning rally fell just short in Wednesday’s nonconference loss to Maroa-Forsyth. Caya Flesner paced Rantoul (3-6) at the plate with a perfect 4-of-4 showing with a triple and three RBI.
Milford/Cissna Park 17, Donovan 7. Milford/Cissna Park erased its 6-0 deficit through two innings with six runs in the top of the third and proceeded to outscore Donovan 11-1 in the final two winnings of Wednesday’s run-shortened game. Lydia Puetz was 1 of 3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Bearcats (7-1), and her three-run homer in the third inning changed the momentum of the game. Jossalin Lavicka, Lauryn Hamrick, Addison Lucht and Brynlee Wright all added two RBI apiece in the win. Lucht had a team-high three hits, including three triples, and also scored three times.
Monticello 4, Clinton 0. Monticello pitcher Reese Patton went the distance in Wednesday’s nonconference home shutout against Clinton and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out seven innings. Cassidee Stoffel led the Sages (5-5) at the plate, going 2 of 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Patton and Catie Swartz also had two hits apiece. Alaina Soberalski came up with the only hit for the Maroons (3-11).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17, Iroquois West 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda didn’t trail for long Wednesday against Iroquois West, turning a 2-0 deficit after the top of the first inning into a blowout win with 17 unanswered runs on just seven hits. Aubrey Busboom was 2 of 2 with a triple and two RBI for the Panthers (2-9) and also got the win after allowing two runs on one hit and three walks with five strikeouts in four innings. Mackenzie Swan went 2 of 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI, and Jordyn Goss scored twice and drove in two runs in the rout. Cam Bork led the Raiders (2-8) at the plate going 1 of 2 with a double and an RBI.
Tri-Valley 9, Fisher 7. Fisher had the early lead in what started as a bit of an offense-at-a-premium game. That 1-0 advantage didn’t hold up, though, as Tri-Valley rallied and then fended off a late charge from the Bunnies in Wednesday’s Heart of Illinois Conference showdown. Kailey May went 1 of 3 with a run scored and three RBI to lead Fisher (10-3) at the plate, while Alexis Moore was 1 of 4 with a double and two RBI.
Villa Grove 5, Sullivan 4. Villa Grove send Wednesday’s nonconference game against Sullivan into extra innings with two runs in the top of the seventh inning and scored again in the top of the 10th to secure the road win. Piper Kiser went 3 of 5 with one run scored and three RBI for the Blue Devils (9-5), while Maci Clodfelder finished 3 of 5 with two doubles and an RBI. Alexandria Brown pitched all 10 innings for Villa Grove for the win, giving up four runs — just one earned — on 13 hits while striking out eight. Chloe Smith was 3 of 5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for Sullivan (7-3).
Watseka 20, Crete Illinois Lutheran 9. Watseka’s Brianna Denault hit two home runs, Becca Benoit went deep herself and the Warriors roughed up Illinois Lutheran on Wednesday in Crete. Denault finished 4 of 5 with three runs scored and five RBI for the Warriors (7-3). Benoit drove in three runs, and Natalie Petersen went 3 of 4 with two RBI and three runs scored in the win.
In girls’ soccer
Monticello 8, Decatur Eisenhower 0. Monticello christened its new turf field Wednesday with a blowout win against Eisenhower. The Sages (7-3-2) led by six at halftime and tacked on two more goals in the second half to finish off the rout. Addison Finet led Monticello with three goals and one assist. Elle Bodznick added two goals and one assist, and Sylvie Harvey, Lucy Maxwell and Margo Cassel also scored.
Urbana 4, Olympia 1. Urbana’s Chloe Sikora had a second-half hat trick to lead Urbana past Olympia in nonconference action. Lily Schroeder got the Tigers (5-6-1) on the board in the first half off an assist by Shianne Harris. Celia Barkley assisted on two of Sikora’s goals in the second half, and Beatrice Ebel set up the other. Urbana goalkeeper Nox MacDougall made six saves in the win.
In boys’ tennis
At Urbana. Urbana swept doubles action and dropped just a single match in singles play in Wednesday’s 8-1 victory against Maroa-Forsyth at Blair Park. The Tigers’ Joe Solava and Xander Ashley were nearly perfect in their 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles. Solava was just as efficient in singles with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at the No. 3 spot. Urbana’s Elijah Walker also posted a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.