Thomey, Spartans roll
WESTVILLE — Collin Thomey delivered 18 points, while Tanner Seims and Maddux Carter had 17 points each in St. Joseph-Ogden boys' basketball's 90-34 win at Westville on Wednesday night.
The Spartans improved to 23-4 on the season, while the Tigers dropped to 17-12.
Landen Haurez was the lone Westville player in double figures scoring, finishing with 16 points. Cade Schaumburg added six points.
Steinbaugh delivers for Buffaloes
GEORGETOWN — Cameron Steinbaugh went for 21 points in a 51-48 win for host Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys' basketball on Wednesday night against Fisher.
Aaron Maquet added 15 points for the Buffaloes (6-18), who retired the jersey of all-time leading scorer and 2022 graduate Cale Steinbaugh during the evening.
Drayton Lutz had 14 points to lead the Bunnies (3-20).
Mongwa keys Illineks
URBANA — Gabby Mongwa finished a rebound short of a double-double, tallying 14 points and nine rebounds in Uni High girls' basketball's 47-25 home win against Blue Ridge on Wednesday night.
Chizara Onyemere chipped in 12 points for the Illineks (13-10), who also received eight points, and seven steals from Emma Murawski. The Uni High senior broke a single-season record for steals with 132 steals this winter.
Paige Browning netted 11 points to pace Blue Ridge (4-20).
Spartans fall at home
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph-Ogden girls' basketball saw a four-point halftime deficit grow to 16 points at the end of the third quarter en route to a 46-32 home loss to state-ranked Peotone on Wednesday night.
Addy Martinie and Taylor Hug had nine points apiece for the Spartans (14-15).
Benoit powers Warriors
WATSEKA — Becca Benoit had 14 points and seven rebounds, Ava Swartz added 10 points and Watseka girls' basketball held on for a 44-41 home win against Grant Park on Wednesday night.
Megan Martin and Brianna Denault also supplied seven points apiece for the Warriors (21-7).