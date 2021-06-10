ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph-Ogden relied on a pair of dual event winners and three winning relay teams to win Wednesday’s Class 1A track sectional it hosted.
Brady Buss swept the sprints for the Spartans, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.30 seconds and 200-meter dash in 22.57 seconds while also running on SJ-O’s state qualifying 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams. The Spartans also got a pair of wins from Hayden Knott, who swept the throws with a first-place finish in the shot put at 54 feet, 4 inches and a throw of 160-11 1/2 to win the discus.
Salt Fork finished second as a team behind Nathan Kirby, who won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.22 seconds, qualified in second in the 300-meter hurdles and ran on the Storm’s state qualifying 400- and 800-meter relay teams.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had the meet’s only other dual winner, and the Blue Devils finished fourth as a team thanks to Eli Mojonnier winning the 800-meter run in 2:01.54 and 1,600-meter run in 4:35.32 while also running on the state qualifying 3,200-meter relay team.
Class 2A boys’ track and fieldRantoul relays all qualify. Rantoul won the 1,600-meter relay and finished second in the 400-, 800- and 3,200-meter relay races at Wednesday’s track sectional to send all four to next week’s state meet in Charleston.
The team of Robert Buford, Avontay Anderson, Gary Lawson and Tayon Swift took first in the 1,600 relay for Rantoul with a time of 3 minutes, 30.26 seconds and also teamed up to finish second in the 400 relay. KeJuan Caradine also won the triple jump for the Eagles with a mark of 40 feet, 1/2 inch and anchored the runner-up 800 relay team.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda tied Rantoul for a third-place team finish and qualified four individuals for state. Leading them was Keagan Busboom, who won the 800-meter run with a PR of 2:03.17. Prairie Central was seventh as a team, with most of the Hawks’ points coming from a pair of individual sectional titles. Dylan Bazell won the high jump by clearing 6-3 1/2, and Drew Fehr took first in the pole vault with a mark of 14-0.
Class 1A baseballBearcats advance. Maybe getting rocked in its regular-season finale was exactly what Milford needed heading into postseason play.
The Bearcats have been on a roll since, roughing up Kankakee Grace Christian and Armstrong-Potomac to win a regional title and then upending a tough Warrensburg-Latham team 5-3 Wednesday in sectional semifinal action. Milford will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Pulaski for the sectional title.
Owen Halpin got the Bearcats (13-6) going with a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. Milford added a single insurance run in each of the next three innings, which came in handy when Warrensburg-Latham tried to rally late. Aaron Banning got the win for Milford after scattering three hits and giving up just one run in five innings while striking out four.
Sabers go down. St. Thomas More had its opportunities to knock off No. 1-seeded Mount Pulaski in Wednesday’s Class 1A sectional semifinal game. But the Sabers still saw their season end with a 9-5 loss.
STM took an early lead with a run in the top of the first inning, lost it in the bottom half of the inning and regained with another run in the second. Nine total hits and four walks drawn created even more scoring opportunities.
Limiting Mount Pulaski’s chances proved a bit more difficult. The Hilltoppers ultimately turned extra-base hits and some St. Thomas More defensive mistakes into four runs in third inning and four more in the fourth.
Cooper Hannagan, Noah Eyman and Matt Delorenzo had two hits apiece for the Sabers (10-13). Eyman and Delorenzo both doubled, and Delorenzo scored two of the Sabers’ five runs.