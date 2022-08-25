These are the prep highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 24. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Milford wins twice. The Bearcats (2-1) knocked off Grant Park 26-24, 25-8 and trumped Clifton Central 25-10, 25-15 to qualify for the championship pool. Across both matches, Milford picked up 21 kills from Anna McEwen, 18 kills and 16 digs from Hunter Mowrey, 47 assists from Jahni Lavicka and 15 digs from Emma McEwen.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Heritage 0. The host Trojans (2-0) backed down the Hawks (0-2) in nonconference play, posting a 25-19, 25-22 win. Ella Lund put up a balanced six kills, six digs and three aces for A-P to go with Lily Jameson’s 12 assists and seven digs, Cami Howie’s 13 digs, and three blocks apiece from Gigi Mulvaney and Gracie Gordon. Heritage’s statistical leaders were Mary Roland (12 assists, eight digs), Destanee Morgan (18 digs) and Gracie Tate (four kills, five digs).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The host Spartans (1-1) rushed past the Buffaloes (0-2) in a non-league match, prevailing 25-8, 25-20. A balanced attack fueled SJ-O, which accepted nine kills from Addie Roesch and five kills each from Peyton Williams and Shayne Immke. Taylor Hug’s 20 assists and Sadie Ericksen’s seven digs also helped the cause. G-RF took in two kills apiece from Sierra Cunningham and Jasmine Ray plus two blocks from Kendall Roberts.
In boys’ soccer
Charleston Tournament
➜ Arthur Christian 1, Charleston 0. Jaden Mast scored a goal, assisted by Spencer Kelmel, to guide the Conquering Riders to an event-opening win over the host school. Caden Henry finished with a four-save shutout in net for ACS.
➜ Mattoon 2, Arthur Christian 0. Henry came up with three keeper stops in the second match of the day for the Conquering Riders (1-1), but their offense went dormant this time.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Collin Lomax and Zach Spencer shared medalist distinction in a nine-hole dual at Turtle Run Golf Club, aiding Danville in its 198-245 triumph versus Westville. Lomax and Spencer each shot 49, barely outpacing Vikings teammates Cale Osborn and Ryan Jaruseski (both 50). The Tigers’ top performers were Ty Williamson (55) and Jackson Priest (59).
➜ At Danville. Ashten Cafarelli carded a 3-over 39 in nine holes at Danville Country Club as St. Joseph-Ogden strolled past Schlarman and Salt Fork 175-199-221 in triangular play. Jacob Kern (42) and McGwire Atwood (43) placed 2-3 both on the Spartans’ roster and overall. The runner-up Hilltoppers were powered by Deuce Provost’s 44, and the third-place Storm garnered a 50 from Amelia Birge.
➜ At El Paso. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley dropped a 171-185 dual to El Paso-Gridley at El Paso Country Club. The Falcons were led by Ryan Carley, whose 42 ranked behind only matching 40s from two EP-G athletes. Carter Eichelberger and Getty Greer added identical 46s for GCMS.
➜ At Monticello. Will Ross fired a 1-under 35 during a nine-hole triangular at Monticello Golf Club, pushing the host Sages to a 156-174-194 win over St. Teresa and Sullivan. Monticello teammates Andrew Neef and Maddux Quick finished 2-3 overall with scores of 38 and 41. Third-place Sullivan’s best scores were a 43 from Brett Bushue and a 46 from Will Hagen.
➜ At Sheldon. Kankakee (173) emerged victorious in a nine-hole quadrangular with Watseka (180), Milford (188) and Donovan (210) at Shewami Country Club. For the runner-up Warriors, Hagen Hoy carded the second-best score overall at 40, while Austin Marcier (42) and Brayden Ketchum (44) also fared well. The third-place Bearcats were led by Adin Portwood’s 41 and Salym Estes’ 47.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Monticello. Sullivan earned the team victory in a triangular against St. Teresa and Monticello at Monticello Golf Club, outscoring its opponents 212-242-255. Ruby Haegen paced Sullivan with a 49 across nine holes, ranking second individually. Hannah Righter (52) and Lara Herschberger (53) provided steady backup. The third-place Sages were paced by Amanda Dasher’s 57 and Macy Printy’s 61.
➜ At Savoy. Ainsley Winters turned in a 5-over 41 in a nine-hole triangular at the U of I Blue Course, securing medalist status and pushing Mahomet-Seymour to a 186-204-209 win versus Tuscola and Champaign Central. Kayla McKinney’s 44 was second-best for the Bulldogs and overall, while Maddy Clark added a 46. Makenna Fiscus keyed the runner-up Warriors with a 45, and Marley Good notched a 49. The third-place Maroons netted a 49 from Addison Jones and a 52 from Penelope Kemna.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Paxton. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant surged to victory in a 3-mile race, clocking a time of 16 minutes, 5 seconds to pace a field of 20 runners. The next-closest athlete was Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Aiden Kerr, who clocked a time of 18:01. Cissna Park’s top finisher was Maverick Grice (seventh, 20:29), and Champaign Academy High was led by Ian Weible (10th, 21:17).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Paxton. Trixie Johnson went unchallenged in a 12-athlete race to begin the season, with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior clocking a 3-mile time of 19 minutes, 31 seconds for the win. Champaign Academy High’s Sophia Libman placed second overall at 22:59, and Iroquois West was led by Samantha Hartke (seventh, 25:57).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. St. Joseph-Ogden narrowly came up short against St. Teresa, 5-4, in a dual at Atkins Tennis Center. The Spartans acquired singles victories from Lauren Lannert at No. 4, McKennah Hamilton at No. 5 and Carolina Aden at No. 6, and the doubles pairing of Emma Thurman and Katie Earley succeeded in the No. 3 slot.