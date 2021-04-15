ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday during a 17-1 nonconference home win against Danville.
Illinois baseball commit Crayton Burnett (three RBI, two runs scored) and Coby Miller (two hits, two RBI, two runs scored) both slugged home runs for the Spartans (2-0), who had eight different players account for their 11 hits against the Vikings (0-1).
Hayden Brazelton put up three scoreless innings without allowing a hit for SJ-O, adding six strikeouts. Danville was held to one hit in the loss.
Ward, SJ-O softball outslug Chargers
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Ogden softball team doubled up on Centennial in a season-opening, nonconference game on Wednesday, as the host Spartans beat the Chargers, 14-7.
Kaylee Ward smacked a home run and added a double en route to six RBI for SJ-O (1-0). Alyssa Acton also homered for the Spartans, who added 11 stolen bases in the win. Shayne Immke and Peyton Jones finished with three stolen bases apiece, while Maggie Ward got the win in relief.
Kate Kroencke homered for Centennial (1-0).
Tigers sweep Peoria
URBANA — The Urbana volleyball team collected a win on Senior Night, sweeping Big 12 opponent Peoria 25-18, 25-15 on Wednesday night.
Tia Radanavong (16 assists), Rylie Russell (eight digs, four kills), Jacie Owens (five kills, four aces), Nora Davenport (five digs, three aces) and Delanie Wheeling (five kills) all starred for the Tigers (4-7).
Bearcats win in three
CISSNA PARK — The Milford volleyball team outlasted Cissna Park in three sets for a 25-18, 16-25, 26-24 nonconference road win on Wednesday night.
Caley Mowrey put down 17 kills for the Bearcats (12-1), who also garnered 31 assists from Hunter Mowrey and 18 digs from Anna McEwen. Brooklyn Stadeli finished with nine kills and 11 digs to lead C-P (8-6).
Cards top Blue Devils
CHRISMAN — The Chrisman volleyball team finished off a three-set, non-league victory against Villa Grove on Wednesday night, with the host Cardinals (9-4) winning 26-24, 18-25 and 25-17.
Maci Clodfelder (seven kills) and Madie Burwell (six kills) led the Blue Devils (4-9).
Bashir keys Illineks
URBANA — Nabeel Bashir scored once and assisted on three of the Uni High boys’ soccer team’s five goals in the Illineks’ 5-1 nonconference victory against Warrensburg-Latham on Wednesday night.
Lucas Wood scored twice for Uni High (8-5-1), which also netted goals from Teo Chemla and Noah La Nave and received two saves from goalkeeper Elliot Gengler.
M-S drops road match
LINCOLN — In a battle of the top two teams in the Apollo Conference, the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer team wasn’t able to find the back of the net in a 1-0 road loss to Lincoln on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (10-2-3) ended a seven-match unbeaten streak.
Raiders claim road win
CRETE — The Iroquois West boys’ soccer team picked up a 3-1 road victory in a River Valley Conference game on Wednesday night. Santiago Andrade netted two goals for the Raiders (8-5-1).
Bombers slip up
DECATUR — Ethan Neufeld scored for the Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran boys’ soccer team off an assist from Nathan Dahl during a 3-1 road nonconference loss to St Teresa on Wednesday night.
Jonathan Austin stopped four shot attempts for the Bombers (2-7-2), as well.
Warriors stumble
Christopher Solorzano scored the lone goal for the Watseka boys’ soccer team in a 4-1 loss for the Warriors (0-15) to Grace Christian Academy on Wednesday night.
Mboyo, Kabakele shine
URBANA — The Urbana boys’ track and field team collected seven individual wins in a home Big 12 tri-meet with Normal Community and Normal West on Wednesday.
Daniel Mboyo and Emilio Kabakele were both double-winners for the Tigers, who finished third overall with 46 points behind Normal West (52) and Normal Community (50). Mboyo came in first in the 100-meter dash (11.33 seconds) and long jump (21 feet, six inches), while Kabakele was the top athlete in the shot put (42-11) and discus throw (143-5).
Urbana also garnered wins from Caelan Webb (400 meter; 58.76 seconds), Mitchell Park (1,600 meter; 4 minutes, 51.58 seconds) and Sam Lambert (3,200 meter; 10:09.90).