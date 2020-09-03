In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Oakwood's Reed Sperry held off Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Rance Bryant for medalist honors in a Vermilion Valley Conference nine-hole dual at Harrison Park Golf Course as the Comets topped the Blue Devils 189-198. Sperry shot a 42 and Bryant a 43 to lead their respective teams. Travis Goodner's 46 and Kyle McFarland's 49 backed Sperry's result for Oakwood, while Isaac Tabels' 48 was the second-best score for BHRA.
➜ At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley snared the top three spots in a Heart of Illinois Conference dual with LeRoy at Indian Springs Golf Course to help the Falcons past the Panthers 177-192. Ethan Garard was the medalist with a nine-hole 41, and he was joined in the top three by teammates Connor Engel (43) and Braden Roesch (44). Ty Egan's 44 and Parker Hogue's 48 paced LeRoy's scorecard.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka's Jordan Schroeder carded a 39 at Shewami Country Club to earn medalist status and direct the Warriors to a 174-186-211-226 nine-hole quadrangular win over Milford, Donovan and Tri-Point. Five of Watseka's six golfers finished under 50, with Schroeder most closely matched among teammates by Adam Norder's 44 and Ty Berry's 45. Bearcat CJ Van Hoveln took second place with a 42 and was aided by Cooper Frerichs' 46.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Sheldon. Natalie Schroeder was the best golfer by 10 strokes at Shewami Country Club as her Watseka team defeated Milford 198-241 in an event that also involved Tri-Point. Schroeder's 39 over nine holes was followed by the Warriors' Allie Hoy (49). The Bearcats' Kristin Butler (53) took third, and Watseka's Caitlin Corzine (54) wasn't far behind.
In girls' tennis
➜ At Mattoon. Champaign Central suffered a 7-2 nonconference loss to Mattoon, winning one match at both singles and doubles. Claudia Larrison pulled through at No. 3 singles with a 6-0, 6-3 victory, and the Maroons' No. 3 doubles unit of Candace Wilund and Brooke Sholem earned a 6-4, 6-4 success in its match.
➜ At Paris. Despite succeeding twice in doubles play, St. Thomas More fell 5-4 to host Paris in non-league action. Maddy Swisher and Ashley Mills collected a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles for the Sabers, who also took a 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 comeback victory from Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley at No. 2 doubles. STM's other points came from Swisher at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0 win) and Kelley at No. 4 singles (3-6, 6-2, 10-6 win).