ST. JOSEPH — Ty Pence went off for 34 points and Evan Ingram backed him up with another 16 points as the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team held off Oakwood for a 62-57 victory on Wednesday night at the Toyota of Danville Classic.
Josh Young had 23 points for the Comets (6-2), while Dalton Hobick chipped in with 19 points against the Spartans (3-0).
Dye, Kelly lead Schlarman to win
ST. JOSEPH — CL Dye poured in 21 points, Caleb Kelly added 19 points and the Schlarman boys’ basketball picked up a 67-52 victory against Cissna Park at the Toyota of Danville Classic on Wednesday night.
The Hilltoppers (2-5) also received nine points from Jason Craig in the win. Malaki Verkler led Cissna Park (0-3) with 17 points, while teammate Gavin Savoree chipped in with 15 points.
G-RF earns victory over Watseka
ST. JOSEPH — Cale Steinbaugh and Cameron Steinbaugh accounted for more than half of offense for the Georgetown Ridge-Farm boys’ basketball team, and the Buffaloes came away with a 49-41 victory against Watseka at the Toyota of Danville Classic on Wednesday night.
Cale Steinbaugh led the way in producing a game-high 22 points and Cameron Steinbaugh added another 10 points to help produce the first victory of the season for G-RF (1-4).
Kaden Mingee added 10 points for the Buffaloes, as well.
Hunter Meyer (13 points), Braiden Walwer (10) and Jordan Schroeder (nine) were the top three scorers for the Warriors.
Nambo, Small key IW girls’ hoops
GILMAN — Ilyana Nambo put up a complete game for the Iroquois West girls’ basketball team in a 57-29 home victory against Momence on Wednesday night.
Nambo finished the game with 22 points, courtesy four made three-pointers, and added nine rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Shea Small also had a standout game for the Raiders (4-2) with 14 points, 10 steals and six assists.