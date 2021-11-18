FISHER — Lizzie Stiverson scored 11 points, Renni Fultz added eight points and the Monticello girls’ basketball team collected a 40-22 victory against Iroquois West on Wednesday night at the Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic.
Lydia Burger chipped in with seven points for the Sages (2-0), while Adelynn Scharp had five points for the Raiders (1-2) in the loss.
Evans nets 29 points in Fisher’s win
FISHER — Kallie Evans proved nearly unstoppable on Wednesday night, going off for 29 points in a 49-22 victory for the Fisher girls’ basketball team against Blue Ridge.
Mariah Sommer chipped in 10 points, while Morgan Estes had four points for the Bunnies (1-1), as well.
Tatem Madden led Blue Ridge (1-1) with six points.
Donaldson keys Mustangs
LEXINGTON — Morgan Donaldson finished with 12 points to key a 43-16 victory for the Ridgeview girls’ basketball team over LeRoy at the Lexington Tournament on Wednesday night.
Brinley Stephens also supplied seven points for the Mustangs (2-0), while Callie Warlow’s five points paced the Panthers (0-3).
CP, A-P girls’ teams both win
CISSNA PARK — The Armstrong-Potomac and Cissna Park girls’ basketball teams both picked up wins on Wednesday night at the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off tournament.
A-P won 51-44 versus Bishop McNamara to improve to 2-0, while Cissna Park held off Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin for a 50-47 victory. BHRA dropped to 0-2 and Cissna Park upped its record to 1-1.
Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 21 points, while Emma Morrical added 13 points. Ella Myers, meanwhile, had 15 points to lead BHRA.