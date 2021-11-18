FISHER — Lizzie Stiverson scored 11 points, Renni Fultz added eight points and the Monticello girls’ basketball team collected a 40-22 victory against Iroquois West on Wednesday night at the Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic.

Lydia Burger chipped in with seven points for the Sages (2-0), while Adelynn Scharp had five points for the Raiders (1-2) in the loss.

Evans nets 29 points in Fisher’s win

FISHER — Kallie Evans proved nearly unstoppable on Wednesday night, going off for 29 points in a 49-22 victory for the Fisher girls’ basketball team against Blue Ridge.

Mariah Sommer chipped in 10 points, while Morgan Estes had four points for the Bunnies (1-1), as well.

Tatem Madden led Blue Ridge (1-1) with six points.

Donaldson keys Mustangs

LEXINGTON — Morgan Donaldson finished with 12 points to key a 43-16 victory for the Ridgeview girls’ basketball team over LeRoy at the Lexington Tournament on Wednesday night.

Brinley Stephens also supplied seven points for the Mustangs (2-0), while Callie Warlow’s five points paced the Panthers (0-3).

CP, A-P girls’ teams both win

CISSNA PARK — The Armstrong-Potomac and Cissna Park girls’ basketball teams both picked up wins on Wednesday night at the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off tournament.

A-P won 51-44 versus Bishop McNamara to improve to 2-0, while Cissna Park held off Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin for a 50-47 victory. BHRA dropped to 0-2 and Cissna Park upped its record to 1-1.

Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 21 points, while Emma Morrical added 13 points. Ella Myers, meanwhile, had 15 points to lead BHRA.

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.

