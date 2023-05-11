In girls’ soccer
Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1. St. Thomas More will get a chance to win its first regional title since 2018 after the fifth-seeded Sabers held on to defeat the fourth-seeded and host Cardinals. STM (11-7-2) broke through on the scoreboard first, with MaryKatheryn Kluesner giving the Sabers a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the second half. Seven minutes later, Emma Devocelle came through with a goal to put STM ahead 2-0 before Warrensburg-Latham’s Emelia Coble scored a goal to trim STM’s lead to 2-1 with 16 minutes remaining. But STM’s defense held tight, with Keagan Markun making seven saves in net. The Sabers will now play second-seeded Athens at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the regional championship game, with the winner moving on to next week’s Williamsville Sectional.
In baseball
➜ Casey-Westfield 30, Heritage 1. Heritage fell behind 13-0 after the second inning as the visiting Warriors kept up the offensive production en route to a four-inning win in nonconference play. Robert Holloman had two of the three hits by Heritage (2-19), including a double.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley continued its late-season surge with a convincing nonconference home victory that lasted five innings. The Falcons (14-11) led 1-0 after two innings and broke open the game with an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the third to extend their win streak to five games. Ty Cribbett went 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot for GCMS. Zach Price (2 for 3, RBI), Braydon Elliott (1 for 2, two RBI) and Chase Minion (1 for 3, two RBI) all chipped in, while Isaiah Johnson drove in three runs without the benefit of a hit. This was more than enough offense for Elliott on the mound as the sophomore threw all five innings, striking out 12 and only allowing four hits. Kollin Asbury drove in the lone run for A-P (10-11) and teammate Lane Morgan doubled as the Trojans dropped their fourth straight game.
➜ Mt. Vernon 5, Champaign Central 2. Champaign Central couldn’t pick up a nonconference win at home, falling to the Rams at Spalding Park. TJ Pipkins contributed three hits for the Maroons (18-7), while teammate Luke McClure added two hits.
➜ Monticello 4, Clinton 0. Luke Teschke was nearly unhittable on the mound, with the Illinois State commit leading the Sages to a nonconference road win as Jacob Trusner delivered a key hit in the eighth straight win for Monticello. Teschke went five innings and struck out 11, walking three and only giving up two hits. With Monticello (19-4) leading 1-0 after five innings, Trusner hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to account for the final score. Biniam Lienhart went 2 for 4 and drove in the first run for the Sages in the top of the fifth, while Dylan Brown and Matt Swartz each finished 2 for 3. Brock Wilson and Josh Bass each had a hit for the Maroons (9-11).
➜ Oakwood 13, Tri-County 3. Dalton Hobick, Grant Powell and Chase Harrison led the way for Oakwood (23-6-1) as the Comets won their sixth straight game with a six-inning road nonconference win. Hobick went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored, Harrison was 2 for 2 with four runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI and Powell was 2 for 5 with three RBI. Travis Tiernan (1 for 3, two RBI), Cort Vermillion (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases), Matthew Miller (1 for 4, two RBI) and Brody Taflinger (2 for 5, RBI) also contributed as Oakwood led 11-2 after four innings. Bryson Marcinko registered the win, throwing four innings and allowing three hits. He struck out five and did not issue a walk. Justin Robertson went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Tri-County (3-15) and Jackson Ehlers added an RBI.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Mt. Zion 1. Jack Robertson threw five innings of no-hit ball, leading the Spartans to a nonconference home win at Meier Field. Robertson overcame five walks and gave up an unearned run in the top of the first inning, but struck out five. Adam Price tossed two innings of one-hit relief for SJ-O (25-7) and struck out four, with the Spartans taking a 2-1 lead after the first inning and never relinquishing it. Price paced the offense, going 2 for 2 with two RBI. Nolan Earley (1 for 3, two RBI), Braxton Waller (1 for 3, double, RBI) and Taylor Voorhees (1 for 3, RBI) all drove in runs for SJ-O, while Connor Hale hit a double and reached base in all three of his plate appearances.
➜ St. Thomas More 5, Le Roy 1. In a rematch of a Class 1A super-sectional game between these two programs last season that Le Roy won, STM exacted a bit of revenge with a nonconference road win. Cole Kemper and Daniel Suits kept the Panthers off balance, with Kemper throwing four innings and striking out four before Suits threw the final three innings to record the save for STM (9-14). Cooper Hannagan and Jimmy Henderson each had two hits for the Sabers, with Hannagan hitting a double. Gabe McKinney sustained the loss on the mound for Le Roy (12-15).
➜ Salt Fork 15, Tuscola 5. The visiting Storm left Ervin Park with a five-inning nonconference win as Salt Fork used a 10-run top of the third inning to break open what was a close game. Hayden Prunkard went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI for the Storm (19-9) in its fourth straight win. Deegan Albert (3 for 4), Pedro Rangel (3 for 4) and Brayden Maskel (2 for 4) all had multi-hit efforts to complement Prunkard’s strong performance in the batter’s box. Rangel got the win, throwing four innings and overcoming four walks. He only allowed one hit and struck out seven. JJ Reynolds went 2 for 3 for Tuscola (2-21) and Nate Thomason had two RBI.
➜ Westville 19, Iroquois West 0. Westville scored six runs in the top of the first inning, seven more in the second and then ended the game after four innings by plating six more in the top of the fourth. The Tigers (24-4) collected 14 hits in the VVC victory, with Easton Barney going 4 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored and Landen Haurez going 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. Kamden Maddox also hit a home run for Westville, finishing 1 for 2 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Zach Russell (2 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored), Ethan McMasters (1 for 3, two RBI, three runs scored) and Drew Wichtowski (1 for 2, RBI, two runs scored) also contributed. McMasters kept Iroquois West (5-11) off balance, only allowing two hits in four innings. He struck out eight. Collin Tilstra and Dylan Hylbert each had a hit for the Raiders.
In softball
➜ Blue Ridge 5, Donovan 4. Carmen Ellis filled the role of hero for Blue Ridge (9-13), hitting a triple to score the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning as the Knights ended a four-game losing skid with a close nonconference road win. Cassie Zimmerman went 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored for Bleu Ridge. She also stole two bases and reached as well after getting hit by a pitch. Carsyn Stiger and Lily Summers also drove in a run, with Stiger stealing three bases. Ellie Schlieper did all the pitching for Blue Ridge, throwing a complete game and scattering seven hits. She struck out 10.
➜ Clinton 6, Eureka 3. Heidi Humble and Aliviyah Haynes each came through offensively for Clinton, helping the Maroons earn a nonconference home win. Humble and Haynes both went 2 for 3 with two RBI as Clinton led 3-2 after three innings and extended it to 5-2 after four innings. Alaina Soberalski also chipped in, going 3 for 4. Ashley Armstrong threw a complete game for Clinton (8-20), striking out seven and scattering eight hits.
➜ Mattoon 6, Monticello 4. Trailling 6-0 after five innings, the visiting Sages nearly rallied to pull off an impressive comeback, but fell just short in a nonconference loss. Singles from Isabella Beery, Lynnsey Trybom and Cassidee Stoffel, along with a sacrifice fly by Avery Schweitzer, each drove in a run during the sixth inning for Monticello (10-15).
➜ Watseka 5, Momence 4. A late rally by Watseka was enough to let the Warriors enjoy a walk-off win at home against Momence. Elizabeth Wittenborn broke the 4-4 tie by coming through with a single that plated Natalie Petersen for the game-winning run. Jasmine Essington went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Watseka (16-7), which led 2-0 after the first inning only to find itself in a 4-2 deficit after the fourth inning. Watseka tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, setting the stage for Wittenborn’s heroics. Petersen (2 for 4, double, RBI, three runs scored) and Haylie Peck (2 for 4) also stood out for Watseka.
➜ Westville 16, Iroquois West 0. Abby Sabalaskey continued her dominant junior season and Westville continued to add to its win total with a four-inning VVC road victory. Sabalaskey did not allow Iroquois West (7-17) to pick up a hit and struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced. The Tigers (24-5) scored six runs in the top of the first, four more in the second and then six runs again in the third to close out the win. Lilly Kiesel had three hits, including a double, to pace Westville’s offense, while Ariel Clarkston and Jazmyn Bennett each added two RBI.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Peoria. Area competitors placed first in 10 different events at the Big 12 Conference Meet, hosted by Peoria Richwoods. Matthew Thomas of Danville stood out the most, with the senior placing first in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the pole vault. Thomas won the 110 hurdles in 14.97 seconds, took first in the 300 hurdles in 40.27 and cleared 14 feet, 71/2 inches to win the pole vault. Those efforts — along with second-place finishes from DeMarion Forman in the shot put (49-9) and the discus (138-9) — helped Danville place fifth at the 10-team meet with 63 points. Centennial had the best team finish among local schools, with the Chargers placing fourth with 69 points. Normal West won the meet with 97 points, followed by Normal Community (89) and Bloomington (71). Daniel Lacy won the 100 in 10.85 and placed second in the 200 in 22.15 and in the 400 in 47.37 to star in the sprints for Centennial, while teammate Aaron Hendron added another first-place finish for Centennial by winning the 3,200 (9:48.70). Voldy Makabu took second in the high jump (6-61/4) for Centennial, while teammate Donovyn Chambers added a third-place finish in the triple jump (42-9 3/4). The Chargers’ 400 relay of Jordan Griggs, Lacy, Plemedie Ibinimion and Tahj Bradley also placed third (42.69). Urbana finished seventh with 45 points as the Tigers won three events. Jackson Gilbert placed first in the 400 (47.18), while Urbana’s 400 relay of Cedric Sabin, Gilbert, Marius Davis and Terrell King (42.47) and its 1,600 relay of Abraham Lenear, Sabin, Cordaro Sims and King (3:24.22) also won their races. Urbana’s 3,200 relay of Sims, Hudson Coady, Jack Lusakembi and Kelenna Onyemere placed second (8:11.52). Champaign Central, which placed eighth with 38 points, won two events and added a runner-up effort in another race. Fynn Bright won the 1,600 in 4:29.39 for the Maroons, while Bright teammed up with Isaac Turk, Jakob Riley and Cooper Sweet to win the 3,200 relay in 8:07.90. Central’s 1,600 relay of Ronald Baker III, Turk, Pitho Bwandundu and Garrett McNeilly placed second (3:26.17).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Uni High did not drop a match, collecting a 9-0 victory against St. Thomas More at Atkins Tennis Center. Taehan Lee at No. 3 singles and Jack Holder at No. 4 singles both cruised to 6-1, 6-0 wins for the Illineks, with Aryan Sachdev winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Mason Miao winning 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Wesley Lu winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5 singles. Will Devocelle of STM gave the Sabers their best chance at winning a singles match, but Uni High’s Eli Khuri-Reid prevailed 1-6, 7-6, 7-2 at No. 6 singles.