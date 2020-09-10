MONTICELLO — Brooke Erhard and Mia Kirby each shot career-best nine-hole scores for St. Thomas More girls' golf Wednesday, pushing the Sabers past Illini Prairie Conference rival Monticello 179-191 at Monticello Country Club.
Erhard landed medalist status with a 36 while Kirby was just 1 shot behind her with a 37. STM's Tessa Tomaso also tied for fourth with a 47. The host Sages were paced by Ashley Long's 44 and Amelia Patterson's 47.
Maroons cruise on road. Wade Schacht's 4-over 76 across 18 holes was good for medalist recognition and aided Champaign Central to a 364-381 Big 12 Conference team win over Bloomington at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington. Charlie Cekander (86) and Connor Clifton (99) also went under 100 for the Maroons.
Spartans handle Tigers. Riley Myren's 45 was one of four St. Joseph-Ogden boys' golf scores below 50 over nine holes at Savoy's U of I Blue Course, helping the Spartans to a 187-193 victory over Urbana.
Jacob Kern (47), Logan Smith (47) and Ty Pence (48) joined Myren in that threshold. The Tigers' Parker McClain was medalist with a 40 and was backed by teammate Matthew Isaacs' 45.
Sabers topple Blue Devils. Noah Eyman and Will Peifer shared medalist honors with matching 44s for St. Thomas More boys' golf, which held off Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 180-198 over nine holes at Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville.
Sabers Wilson Kirby and Cole Kemper weren't far behind their co-medalist pals, shooting 45 and 47, respectively. The Blue Devils received a 45 from Rance Bryant and a 50 from Isaac Tabels in defeat.
Sages eclipse Falcons. Monticello's Will Ross and Tanner Buehnerkemper tied with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ethan Garard for medalist with nine-hole 40s at Saybrook's Indian Springs Golf Course, but it was the Sages' boys' golfers who came out with a 166-171 team win over the Falcons.
Monticello's Matthew Erickson added a 41 to his club's output, while GCMS's Connor Engel contributed a 42 to his squad's cause.
Duensing leads at triangular. Jack Duensing's 43 over nine holes placed him 5 strokes clear of the field and helped Westville boys' golf to a 196-205-221 triangular success over Oakwood and Danville at Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville.
The Tigers' Noah Crose shot 48 to rank second on his team and third overall. The Comets were keyed by Reed Sperry's 47 and Case Kopacz's 49, while the Vikings' top result was Ben Omark's 52.
Bombers pace runners. Heidi Heldt's second-place 3-mile time of 22 minutes, 31 seconds pushed Argenta-Oreana girls' cross-country to the Bement Bulldog Run team title, the Bombers' 21 points better than runner-up Central A&M's 35.
Sullivan's Tori Turnbaugh won the girls' race in 22:11, while Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Hana Gillaspie (23:00), Tri-County's Abby Warman (24:05) and Chrisman/G-RF's Lindsey Franz (24:38) rounded out the top five individuals.
In the boys' meet, A-O rated second among teams with 51 points to Okaw Valley's 31. The Bombers accepted a second-place dash from Ryan Woodruff (18:14) as their top effort. Chrisman/G-RF's Eli Johnson finished third in 18:15.
Schroeder bests golf field. Natalie Schroeder's first-place 40 across nine holes was critical to Watseka girls' golf picking up a 196-211 Sangamon Valley Conference triumph over Iroquois West at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon.
The Warriors' Carolyn Dickte tied for runner-up position with a 49, joined there by the Raiders' Adelynn Scharp. IW's McKinley Tilstra and Armstrong-Potomac's Anna Duden, the latter playing solo, each carded a 51 to share fourth.
Timberwolves clip Bunnies. Cissna Park's Cale Clauss shot 51 for medalist position at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul as Timberwolves boys' golf bested a combined Fisher squad 220-225 in a nine-hole dual.
Devin Hull added a 55 for Cissna Park, while the Bunnies were paced by Isabella Smith-Fawver's 54 and Ryan Coulter's 55. The Timberwolves' girls, who scored 273 separately, received a 56 from Emily Hylbert.
Panthers fall short. Maddie Gordon carded a 60 across nine holes at LeRoy Country Club, leading host LeRoy girls' golf during a 197-247 Heart of Illinois Conference loss to Tri-Valley. Next-best scores for the Panthers were matching 62s from Lynsee Clow and Maren Graybeal.