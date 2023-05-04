In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Five Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin pitchers limited Armstrong-Potomac to only four hits in throwing a shutout as the Blue Devils won their third straight game. Karson Stevenson, Tuff Elson, Amani Stanford, Cruz Dubois and Dane Dillon all threw at least one inning for BHRA (12-9), with Stevenson, Elson and Stanford each striking out two in less than two innings of work. Jordan Johnson, Enrique Rangel and Chaz Dubois all drove in a run for the Blue Devils. Kollin Asbury was the tough-luck loser for A-P (10-8), throwing six innings and giving up five hits to go along with three walks and five strikeouts.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 8, Blue Ridge 4. Tyson Moore and Kaydon Waterhouse combined to throw a one-hitter for the Broncos (8-8) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference home win. Moore threw the first five innings, striking out five and giving up Blue Ridge’s lone hit, while Waterhouse threw the final two innings and struck out four. Michael Freese went 2 for 3 to pace CG/Bement offensivey, while Ty Carlson, Kade Alumbaugh and Brenden Puckett each drove in a run. Riley Pruitt had the only hit for Blue Ridge (1-14), with Austin Wike and Caden Brown each driving in a run for the Knights.
➜ Clinton 11, Argenta-Oreana 1. Clinton led 4-1 after three innings and scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to break open the nonconferece game, eventually winning in six innings. Jack Manning went 3 for 5 at the plate and threw all six innings on the mound for the Maroons (9-8). Noah Bass went 2 for 3, Brock Wilson was 2 for 4 and Mason Walker hit a triple to complement Manning, who struck out four and only allowed five hits in throwing his complete game. Rylan Lawson finished 2 for 3 to lead the Bombers (5-13).
➜ Le Roy 16, Okaw Valley 5. Nate McKnight had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for Le Roy (11-13), as the Panthers ended a five-game losing streak with a five-inning home nonconference win. Garrett Hudson (two hits, four RBI) and Kyler Ford (triple, three RBI) also chipped in for Le Roy.
➜ Monticello 22, Tuscola 1. Three Monticello players hit home runs and the Sages used a 10-run first inning to record a four-inning nonconference road win at Ervin Park. Jacob Trusner went 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and four RBI, Logan Chupp went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI and Luke Teschke went 1 for 1 with a home run and three RBI for the Sages (16-4) in their fifth straight win. Carter Foran (2 for 2, double, two RBI), Matt Swartz (1 for 2, three RBI) and Biniam Lienhart (2 for 2) also contributed for Monticello, which will try to clinch an Illini Prairie Conference title on Thursday when the Sages play at Rantoul. Colton Musgrave went 2 for 3 for Tuscola (1-20) and JJ Reynolds drove in the Warriors’ lone run.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Milford 1. A five-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning was the difference in the nonconference game at Meier Field, helping St. Joseph-Ogden snap a two-game losing streak. Luke Landrus went 1 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored to spark the Spartans (22-6). Coy Taylor went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Taylor Voorhees (1 for 2, RBI) and Nolan Earley (1 for 3, RBI) also chipped in. Jack Robertson recorded the win on the mound for SJ-O, going 51/3 innings and striking out 10. He allowed one run on two hits and walked four. Sawyer Laffoon and Gavin Schunke each had a hit for the Bearcats (9-10-1), with Laffoon scoring Milford’s only run in the top of the sixth.
➜ St. Thomas More 7, Fisher 6. St. Thomas More trailed 6-2 after five innings, but managed to pull off a comeback and earn a nonconference home win in eight innings. Cooper Hannagan and Wilson Kirby each went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead STM (8-12), while Ryan Hendrickson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Andrew Tay hit a triple and drove in a run for the Sabers. Peyton Sapp led the way for the Bunnies (4-15), going 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI. Braden Eby also tripled for Fisher, while Drayton Lutz added two hits.
➜ Watseka 13, Cissna Park 8. Aidan Morris had a game to remember, leading Watseka to a Vermilion Valley Conference home win. Morris went 3 for 5 with two doubles and six RBI for the Warriors (3-15). Myles Lynch (1 for 2, two RBI, two runs scored), James Newell (2 for 4, three runs scored) and Austin Morris (1 for 5, two RBI) also contributed. Ryan King went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Ethan Huse was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Cissna Park (5-15).
In softball
➜ Arcola 6, Urbana 0. Kacie Sisk delivered both in the pitcher’s circle and the batter’s box, lifting the host Purple Riders to a nonconference victory. Sisk threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and only allowing one walk. She also was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI for Arcola (11-6). Reyli Vega (2 for 2, two runs scored), Ema Simpson (2 for 3, two runs scored) and Ava Simpson (1 for 3, two RBI) also contributed as Arcola ran its win streak to eight games. Camryn Harrison, Halie Thompson and Cherish Thornton each singled for Urbana (3-18).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Armstrong-Potomac 2. A balanced offense helped the Blue Devils post a road win against a Vermilion Valley Conference foe in a game that didn’t count towards the league standings. Ella Meyers went 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and four RBI to spark BHRA (11-9), while Draycee Nelson (3 for 4), Natalie Clapp (3 for 5, two runs scored), Ava Acton (2 for 4, RBI) and Raeghan Dickison (2 for 3) played a key role in BHRA collecting 13 hits. BHRA’s Eva Ronto threw a complete game and struck out six, scattering seven hits. Tinley Parkerson went 1 for 4 with two RBI for A-P (13-8).
➜ Clifton Central 10, Iroquois West 0. Clifton Central scored at least one run in every inning, cruising past the visiting Raiders for a five-inning nonconference win. Aubrey Wagner went 2 for 3 with a triple for IW (5-13).
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 11, Monticello 2. Visiting Monticello led 2-1 after the top of the fifth inning before the host Trojans scored six runs in their half of the fifth and added four more in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for a nonconference win. Marissa Miller went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for the Sages (9-11). Sadie Walsh (3 for 4), Isabella Beery (2 for 3) and Lynnsey Trybom (2 for 3) also chipped in.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Fisher 2. St. Joseph-Ogden relied on a powerful offensive display and hit seven home runs to secure a nonconference road win. Shayne Immke finished 4 for 4 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot to spark the Spartans (20-8) in the five-inning victory against the Bunnies (16-9). Immke now has 20 home runs on the season, three away from breaking the program’s single-season record of 22 established by Bailey Dowling in both 2017 and 2019. Addy Martinie went 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored and Emma McKinney went 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Kat Short, Alyssa Acton and Addison Frick also hit home runs for SJ-O. The Spartans’ Madison Stevens scattered seven hits and struck out nine in throwing a complete game. Karsyn Burke (2 for 3, RBI) and Kallie Evans (2 for 3) led Fisher.
➜ Tri-Valley 17, Mahomet-Seymour 2. A rough day at the plate and in the field saw the host Bulldogs lose this nonconference game in four innings. Madeleine Cortez hit a solo home run for M-S (8-13) and Kayla McKinney went 2 for 2.
➜ Watseka 22, Donovan 1. Watseka plated 11 runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back en route to a four-inning nonconference road win. Brianna Denault paced the Warriors (14-6) by going 3 for 3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Natalie Petersen (2 for 3, three RBI) and Becca Benoit (2 for 3, three RBI, two runs scored) also contributed.
➜ Westville 17, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Abby Sabalaskey threw a four-inning no-hitter, Lilly Kiesel hit a home run and Ariel Clarkston and Mia Lane each drove in three runs as the host Tigers cruised to a four-inning win against the Buffaloes (4-15). Jazmyn Bennett and Kiesel added two RBI apiece for Westville (19-4).
In girls’ soccer
➜ St. Thomas More 4, Olympia 1. Emma Devocelle was hard to stop, scoring all four goals for the Sabers in a road nonconference win. Three of Devocelle’s goals came in the second half after STM and Olympia went into halftime tied 1-1. Keagan Markun made 11 saves for STM (10-7-2).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central won every singles match in straight sets against Normal West, cruising to an 8-1 win against its Big 12 foe at Spalding Park. Ezra Bernhard at No. 1 singles, Abel Vines at No. 2 and Wade Schacht at No. 4 each won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Schacht and Elliot Gulley at No. 1 doubles and Bernhard and Vines at No. 2 doubles also won their respective doubles matches 6-0, 6-0.