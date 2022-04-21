Sages pour it on late against Storm
MONTICELLO — Big innings propelled the Monticello baseball team to a 17-7 six-inning nonconference home win against Salt Fork on Wednesday. Biniam Lienhart (3 for 5, three RBI), Thomas Swartz (2 for 3, RBI) and Joey Sprinkle (2 for 4, RBI) helped the Sages (12-5) score four runs in the fourth, six runs in the fifth and seven runs in the sixth.
Hayden Prunkard (2 for 3, two RBI) and Jameson Remole (2 for 3, RBI) led Salt Fork (6-6).
Monticello softball fends off Central
MONTICELLO — The Monticello softball team rallied for a 7-6 home nonconference win against Champaign Central on Wednesday despite getting outhit 14-8.
Hannah Uebinger and Reese Patton each went 2 for 3 with two RBI to pace the Sages (7-7), who trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the sixth inning.
Alexa Sutton and Kaitlyn Helm each went 3 for 4 with two RBI for Central (4-9), with Helm hitting a home run.
Buffaloes rally for extra-inning win
MUNCIE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team scored twice in the top of the eighth inning, holding off host Oakwood 9-7 on Wednesday. An RBI groundout from Makaelyn Legacy put the Buffaloes (5-5) ahead 8-7 before Lilli Hutson added an RBI single. Hutson finished 3 for 5 with two RBI, while Trinity Collins hit a solo home run.
Alaina Rothwell and Gracie Enos each went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Comets (2-14).
Oakwood baseball wins thriller at home
FITHIAN — The Oakwood baseball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6-5 on Wednesday, with the Comets breaking a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning to win.
Josh Young went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Matthew Miller went 2 for 4 with three RBI to spark Oakwood (8-7).
Cale Steinbaugh and Cameron Steinbaugh combined to go 5 for 5 with four runs scored and five stolen bases for the Buffaloes (3-7).
STM softball records first win of season
CHAMPAIGN — The St. Thomas More softball team beat Iroquois West 20-5 in four-inning nonconference home game on Wednesday. Amelia Case went 2 for 4 with five RBI to spark the Sabers (1-7). Catilin Huff went 2 for 2 with two RBI to lead the Raiders (3-6).
Dye, Schlarman ease past Heritage
DANVILLE — The Schlarman baseball team beat Heritage 13-3 in six-inning Wednesday during a nonconference home game.
CL Dye went 4 for 4 with two RBI and Adam Watson went 2 for 2 with three runs scored, a triple and an RBI for the Hilltoppers (2-3). Jullyan Gray (2 for 2, RBI) and Robert Holloman (2 for 3, RBI) led Heritage (1-5).
Haurez, Westville overpowers Arcola
ARCOLA — The Westville baseball team won 17-3 in six innings at nonconference foe Arcola on Wednesday.
Landen Haurez (4 for 4, three RBI, four runs scored), Drew Wichtowski (3 for 4, four RBI, three runs scored) and Cade Schaumburg (3 for 4, RBI) shined for Westville (11-6).
Tanner Thomas went 2 for 3 for Arcola (5-4).
Keleminic’s shutout lifts BHRA to win
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team defeated Armstrong-Potomac 8-0 on Wednesday to run the Blue Devils’ win streak to five games. Caden Keleminic threw a two-hit shutout for BHRA (12-5), striking out 10.
Amani Stanford (1 for 4, three RBI) and Tuff Elson (2 for 2) led the Blue Devils. Lane Morgan doubled for A-P (3-5).
Dickison delivers for BHRA softball
POTOMAC — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team beat Armstrong-Potomac 5-2 on Wednesday.
Reaghan Dickison went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Blue Devils (6-5) and threw a complete game against the Trojans (5-5), striking out 11, for the Blue Devils (6-5).
Clodfelder, Bratten-Noice star in two wins
VILLA GROVE — The Villa Grove softball team beat Heritage 15-0 in four innings on Wednesday and then followed up with another home win, defeating Arcola 11-9.
Maci Clodfelder and Emma Bratten-Noice shined for the Blue Devils (11-11) in the two Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Bratten-Noice picked up the win against Heritage (0-10) and went 3 for 3 with two RBI against Arcola (8-8).
Clodfelder went a combined 4 for 7 with two home runs and four RBI in the two wins. Her solo home run in the bottom of the sixth snapped a 9-9 tie against Arcola.
Arcola’s Elizabeth Humphrey tied the game at 9 with a pinch-hit three-run home run in the top of the sixth.
Champaign Central suffers road defeat
NORMAL — The Champaign Central girls’ soccer team lost 3-0 at Normal U-High on Wednesday. Meg Rossow made 10 saves for the Maroons (6-4) in the nonconference loss.