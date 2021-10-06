URBANA — Erin Henkel slammed down five kills, Tennessee commit Caroline Kerr produced five aces and 13 assists and Colleen Hege added five aces of her own to lead the St. Thomas More volleyball team past host Urbana, 25-14, 25-9, on Wednesday night.
The Sabers (21-1) collected their ninth consecutive win in the process. Nora Davenport (six digs), Sammi Christman (four digs, three kills), Rowen Grison-Sullivan (five assists), Lorelie Yau (four digs) and Ziniera Edwards (two kills) were the top performers for the Tigers (4-13).
G-RF volleyball prevails in three sets
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team recovered after dropping the opening set for a 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory against visiting Danville on Wednesday night.
Bailee Whittaker, Camryen Sloan and Gentry Howard had four kills apiece in the win for the Buffaloes (4-13), who also saw Howard post five aces in snapping a five-match losing streak. G-RF also procured 16 digs from Addison Spesard and nine digs from J’Lynn Waltz, while Kendall Roberts dished out nine assists versus the Vikings (5-21).
Gabriels’ hat trick keys Conquering Riders
ARTHUR — Cole Gabriels’ hat trick and two goals from Jaden Mast were more than enough for host Arthur Christian in its 7-1 win over Decatur Eisenhower Wednesday.
Sam Pickett and Hunter Heldt added one goal apiece for the Conquering Riders (11-6), who scored six times in the first half. James Lee (three saves) and Caden Henry (a save) stood tall in net for Arthur Christian, as well.
Comets boys’ soccer wins easily at home
OAKWOOD — Ethan Merritt and Macen Phillips both produced two-goal performances, as host Oakwood/Salt Fork cruised to a 7-0 victory against Unity on Wednesday night.
Robby Wright, Reef Pacot and Dylan Diaz also got in on the scoring for the Comets (15-7).
Cole Saunders made 14 stops in net for the Rockets (0-18) after O/SF fired 21 shots on the goal.
Milford volleyball drops road match in Indiana
SOUTH NEWTON, Ind. — The Milford volleyball team traveled across statelines to play a nonconference road match against South Newton on Wednesday night, a match the host Rebels won 25-22, 15-25, 25-10, 27-25 versus the Bearcats.
Caley Mowrey (20 kills, 11 digs), Hunter Mowrey (18 assists, eight kills, 15 digs) and Anna McEwen (28 digs) led Milford (17-4).