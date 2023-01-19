Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tourney
➜ Ridgeview 62, Flanagan-Cornell 36. The 11th-seeded Mustangs (6-16) overwhelmed the No. 10 seed in Flanagan to qualify for Saturday’s consolation championship game in El Paso, where they’ll face ninth-seeded Tri-Valley at 10 a.m.
Salem Invitational
➜ Mt. Vernon 51, Champaign Central 41. Double-digit scoring efforts from Chris Bush and Torion Rhone weren’t enough to propel the Maroons (5-14) past the Rams in a first-round game. Bush and Rhone each tallied 10 points while Landon Robinson added nine points for Central, which plays Madison in Saturday’s 11 a.m. consolation semifinal game.
Nontournament
➜ Iroquois West 60, Schlarman 27. Cannon Leonard authored a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds, pushing the host Raiders (16-3) to their ninth win in a row as they got past the Hilltoppers (5-11) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. IW remained perfect in VVC play as well behind Sam McMillan’s nine points and five assists, Kyler Meents’ nine points and four assists and Jace Pankey’s eight points and eight rebounds. Most of Schlarman’s scoring was done by CL Dye (13 opints) and Jerry Reed (12 points).
In girls’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Toledo
➜ Arcola 61, Argenta-Oreana 12. The fourth-seeded Purple Riders (14-5) stormed past the ninth-seeded Bombers (3-16) in a consolation semifinal, advancing to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. consolation championship against second-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, Decatur Lutheran 43. Claire Seal and Kailee Otto each scored 17 points as the second-seeded Knights (14-6) qualified for the consolation championship by besting the No. 6 seed. Seal added eight rebounds while Otto recorded six rebounds and five steals for ALAH, which received eight points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals from Charley Condill. ALAH will face fourth-seeded Arcola at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tourney
At El Paso
➜ Tri-Valley 56, Le Roy 50. The sixth-seeded Panthers (12-11) saw their tournament run end in the fifth-place bracket semifinals, at the hands of the seventh-seeded Vikings. Natalie Loy (15 points, six rebounds, three steals), Molly Buckles (12 points, three assists, three steals) and Karley Spratt (10 points, six rebounds) were among Le Roy’s standouts in defeat.
➜ Fisher 36, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. The eighth-seeded Bunnies (8-11) staved off the 12th-seeded Falcons (7-16) in a consolation semifinal, moving on to Saturday’s 10 a.m. consolation title game with 10th-seeded Ridgeview in El Paso.
➜ Ridgeview 44, Lexington 41. It took an overtime period to accomplish, but the 10th-seeded Mustangs (9-14) took down the No. 11 seed in a consolation semifinal to qualify for the consolation final with eighth-seeded Fisher at 10 a.m. Saturday in El Paso. Brinley Stevens had 19 points for Ridgeview.
Vermilion County Tournament
At Danville Area Community College
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area 39. A 24-15 scoring edge across the second and third quarters provided enough cushion for the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (4-17) to not only win their first game of the tournament, but also break a 12-game skid overall. Beth McMahon knocked down a trio of three-pointers and scored 15 points for BHRA (1-2 in pool play), which gained 13 points from Natalie Clapp and added 10 points from Ava Acton. Hoopeston Area (11-11), which also went 1-2 in pool play, was led by Claire Dixon’s 15 points and Klaire Pilcher’s eight points. BHRA will face sixth-seeded Westville in Friday’s 5 p.m. fifth-place game. Hoopeston Area is eliminated from the event.
➜ Salt Fork 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16. These teams were tied at 14 entering halftime of their pool-play finale, but the top-seeded Storm (13-7) held the fourth-seeded Buffaloes (9-9) to a single field goal after the break and advanced to the championship game. Kendyl Hurt was the only player in double figures, producing 10 points for Salt Fork (2-0 in pool play) to go with Macie Russell’s seven points. The Storm will meet second-seeded Armstrong-Potomac in Friday’s 8 p.m. title bout. G-RF went 1-1 in pool play, gained six points from Sydney Spesard, added three points from Kendall Roberts and will battle third-seeded Oakwood in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 35, Oakwood 18. The second-seeded Trojans (15-7) shut out the third-seeded Comets (13-12) in the second quarter, building a 21-2 halftime lead and never looking back in a pool-play finale. A-P garnered 11 points from Kyla Bullington and six points apiece from Brynn Spencer, Lily Jameson and Cami Saltsgaver, and the Trojans (3-0 in pool play) will face top-seeded Salt Fork in Friday’s 8 p.m. championship. Oakwood, which went 1-2 in pool play and will meet fourth-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game, was led here by Addie Wright’s eight points and Kalie Tison’s four points.
Nontournament
➜ Grant Park 36, Milford 17. Brynlee Wright racked up 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the visiting Bearcats (2-19), but they came up short against a nonconference opponent. Grant Park’s 15-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter made the biggest difference. Milford added four points from Hunter Mowrey and three points from Cadence Schaubert.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 47, Clinton 46. Clara Dempsey dumped in 18 points for the host Maroons (11-13), but they came up short by the slimmest of margins in nonconference play. MaKayla Koeppel (11 points) and Regan Filkin (eight points) also chipped in for Clinton.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Stanford. Mahomet-Seymour (115 points) ranked second in a triangular with LaSalle-Peru (127) and host Olympia (23). Aron Varga was part of three event wins for the Bulldogs. He claimed individual titles in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.75 seconds) and 100 butterfly (58.95), and he teamed with Jeremiah Pryor, Matthew Kirby and Owen Kearns to claim the 400 freestyle relay crown (3:51.86). M-S’s other win came from Kearns in the 100 backstroke (1:01.61).