In boys’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 71, Argenta-Oreana 29. Kaden Feagin posted 14 points to go along with 13 points from Quentin Day in a Lincoln Prairie Conference home victory for the Knights (7-2). Landon Lawson had seven points to lead the Bombers (1-10).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Milford 41. The Blue Devils (10-2) scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters to claim a double-digit home victory in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Elijah Tidwell’s 23 points, which included four made three-pointers, led the way for BHRA. Mason Hackman complemented Tidwell’s effort with 12 points of his own. The Bearcats (10-5) received 11 points apiece from Luke McCabe and William Teig.
➜ Iroquois West 56, Herscher 42. Jack McMillan’s 25 points, Ryan Tilstra’s 10 points and Cannon Leonard’s nine points delivered a road nonconference victory for the Raiders (7-3).
➜ St. Thomas More 60, Olympia 38. The Sabers (6-2) held their opponent to 14 first-half points and used balanced scoring to pull away for an Illini Prairie Conference win on their home floor. Averi Hughes posted a game-high 22 points by draining 10 two-point field goals, with Justen Green joining Hughes in double figures with 17 points. STM also got nine points from Patrick Quarnstrom.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10. Natalie Clapp produced 10 points and Sophia Rome added another eight points in the Vermilion Valley Conference game that didn't count toward the standings for the Blue Devils (2-7). Sydney Spesard's five points paced the Buffaloes (0-7) in defeat.
➜ Danville 68, Champaign Central 41. McKaylee Allen (23 points) and Erin Houpt (22 points) outscored the Vikings’ opponent on their own during a Big 12 matchup on Danville’s home floor. Allen netted three three-pointers and went 4 of 4 at the free-throw line en route to her game-high total, while Houpt was 9 of 11 at the line in the win for the Vikings (6-2). The Maroons (1-11) received 19 points and six rebounds out of Addy McLeod.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 20. Skyler Funk had five points and Ryleigh Brown added four in a low-scoring Heart of Illinois Conference road defeat for the Falcons (1-10).
➜ Iroquois West 48, Cissna Park 44. Shelby Johnson’s 23 points powered the Raiders (7-3) to a Sangamon Valley road win. IW held the Timberwolves to 16 first-half points, with CP (2-9) garnering 16 points from Mikayla Knake in the loss.
➜ Salt Fork 53, Chrisman 20. Carsyn Todd reached a milestone, surpassing 1,000 career points in a VVC road win that didn't count toward league standings for the Storm (11-0). Todd netted four three-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points. Mackenzie Russell also supplied 11 points to give Salt Fork two players in double figures against the Cardinals (2-7).
➜ Sullivan 64, Meridian 40. Emily White poured in 26 points to go along with 12 points each from Taylor Orris and Zoe Walton in a Central Illinois Conference road win for Sullivan (11-1), which clinched the league’s regular-season title.
➜ Tuscola 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46. Marissa Russo drained a game-high 24 points by knocking down 12 two-point field goals in a nonconference road win for the Warriors (12-2). Brynn Tabeling complemented Russo’s big game with 10 points of her own. Baylee Cosgrove had 13 points to pace PBL (7-2).
➜ Watseka 51, Armstrong-Potomac 36. Jackie Lynch’s 15 points and Allie Hoy’s 13 helped key the Warriors (13-0) in a nonconference road victory. Watseka also netted 10 points from Natalie Schroeder, making it three Warriors in double figures, while the Trojans (8-3) were led by Kyla Bullington’s 10-point effort in the loss.