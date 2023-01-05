Swisher helps STM to comfortable road win
GILMAN — Maddy Swisher delivered 20 points, Ruari Quarnstrom chipped in with 11 and the St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team used a fast start to cruise to a 52-18 victory at Iroquois West on Wednesday night.
The Sabers (10-3) also received eight points from Emma Devocelle with STM taking a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looking back in the nonconference win.
Ilyana Nambo had a team-high six points for the Raiders (9-8).
Swartz, Benoit propel Warriors at home
WATSEKA — Ava Swartz had 12 points, Becca Benoit added 10 and the Watseka girls’ basketball team steadily pulled away from Chrisman for a 48-15 home win on Wednesday night.
The Warriors (11-2) led 19-9 at halftime and put the game out of reach by outscoring the Cardinals 22-0 in the third quarter. Olivia Radke had nine points to lead Chrisman (3-15).
Knake nets 25 points in Cissna Park’s win
CISSNA PARK — Mikayla Knake had another big night for the Cissna Park girls’ basketball team.
Knake delivered for 25 points and five rebounds to single-handedly outscore visiting South Newton (Ind.) 61-24 on Wednesday night. Addison Lucht added 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals for the Timberwolves (15-3) in the nonconference win.
McMillan, Leonard power IW boys
GILMAN — Sam McMillan and Cannon Leonard led the Iroquois West boys’ basketball team to a 52-43 home win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Wednesday night.
Leonard produced a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, while McMillan had 22 points and four assists for the Raiders (10-3), who led 13-9 after the first quarter before stretching that advantage to 27-20 at halftime and 41-31 through three quarters against the Panthers (3-13).