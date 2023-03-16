In baseball
➜ Bloomington 12, Rantoul 1. Carter Evans tripled home a third-inning run for the host Eagles (0-1) in a nonconference game at Rantoul Family Sports Complex, but the Purple Raiders tallied seven runs in the fourth inning and ultimately pulled away for a five-inning victory. Evans finished 2 for 2 at the dish for Rantoul, and teammate Bryce Sjoken went 2 for 3 with a triple.
➜ Cissna Park 9, Dwight 4. Brayden Bruens logged two hits and three RBI, Gavin Spitz provided two hits and two RBI, and the visiting Timberwolves (1-0) bested a non-league foe despite falling behind 3-0 through three innings. Bruens also scored two runs for Cissna Park, a feat matched by Mason Blanck. Aiden Richards tacked on two hits and one RBI as the Timberwolves also garnered seven strikeouts from Spitz over four innings pitched.
➜ Clinton 10, Heyworth 5. The visiting Maroons (1-0) used a five-run fourth inning to pull away from the Hornets in a non-league event. Mason Walker went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI to front Clinton’s hitting, which further was bolstered by Braden Thayer going 3 for 4. Walker struck out 11 hitters in 4 1/3 innings pitched for the Maroons, while Brooks Cluver racked up seven punchouts in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
➜ Monticello 11, Villa Grove 1. Biniam Lienhart tripled twice, drove in one run and scored three times for the host Sages (1-0), who kicked off their season with a five-inning, nonconference triumph versus the Blue Devils (0-1). Lienhart also pitched a scoreless inning of relief as one of four individuals to combine on a one-hitter for Monticello. Jack Buckalew led that quartet, striking out all seven batters he faced in two innings of work. Luke Teschke (three strikeouts in one inning), Lienhart (two strikeouts in one inning) and Spencer Mitze (two strikeouts in one inning) followed Buckalew on the mound. Jacob Trusner (two hits, two RBI, three runs), Colton Vance (two hits, two RBI) and Logan Chupp (two RBI) also aided the Sages’ offense. Luke Zimmerman doubled and drove in Villa Grove’s only run, while Sam Bender and Parker Knierim tossed two strikeouts apiece pitching.
➜ St. Thomas More 6, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5. Matt Delorenzo swatted two doubles and drove in three runs for the visiting Sabers (1-0), who overcame a late rally from the Blue Devils (0-2) to secure a nonconference victory. STM led 5-1 through 5 1/2 innings before BHRA scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings. Wilson Kirby went 2 for 4 with three runs scored for the Sabers, who claimed five innings of five-hit, four-strikeout pitching from Cole Kemper. Owen Miller knocked a home run and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils, who saw Jordan Johnson finish 3 for 4 with two RBI.
➜ Salt Fork 10, Paris 3. Hayden Prunkard bopped a three-run home run for the host Storm (1-0) during a nonconference triumph against the Tigers. Pedro Rangel, Blake Norton and Brayden Maskel each chipped in two hits for Salt Fork, with Rangel and Maskel driving in two runs apiece and both Rangel and Norton scoring twice. Rangel struck out four batters in two innings pitched as well.
In softball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8. The visiting Trojans (1-0) crafted a 4-0 lead through three innings before scoring six times in the fourth and five more in the fifth to run away from the Panthers (0-1) in nonconference play. Kyla Bullington tripled three times and drove in four runs for A-P, which received additional four-RBI days from Laney Duden, Faith Cline and Cami Saltsgaver.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8, Rantoul 4. The host Knights (1-0) leaped out to a 4-1 lead after one inning versus the Eagles (0-1) and rode that to a non-league win in a game that ended after six innings because of a lack of sunlight. Josie Roseman notched a 3-for-3 hitting performance with a double and a triple for Rantoul, which received a complete-game pitching effort from Caya Flesner that saw her give up just three earned runs.
➜ Clinton 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 0. The host Maroons (1-0) needed just 3 1/2 innings to dispatch the Broncos (0-1) in a nonconference game. Ashley Armstrong went 2 for 3 with four RBI to key Clinton’s offense. Both Brooke Reeves and Reice McCormick finished 2 for 3 with one walk, two RBI and two runs scored for the Maroons, who leaned on Armstrong’s four innings of two-hit pitching that included eight strikeouts. Haylei Simpson and Maddie Gant each clubbed a hit for Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran.
➜ Dwight 7, Fisher 3. The visiting Trojans produced four unanswered runs across the fifth and sixth innings, breaking a 3-3 tie with the Bunnies (0-1) and prevailing in this non-league meeting. Aundreha Kelley and Jenna Clemmons each drove in one run for Fisher, with Paige Hott scoring twice for the Bunnies. Fisher’s pitching was bolstered by Kylan Arndt‘s six strikeouts in four innings.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Tri-Valley 1. Shayne Immke and Peyton Jones each turned in a three-hit day for the visiting Spartans (1-1), who picked up their first win of the season by topping the Vikings in the latter team’s second nonconference game of the day. Jones stole two bases on offense for SJ-O, which took in two hits from Alyssa Acton at the plate and three strikeouts from Acton in the circle.
➜ Salt Fork 17, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Kendyl Hurt did it all for the host Storm (2-0) in a four-inning romp past the Blue Devils (0-1) during a game that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Hurt went 3 for 3 hitting, driving in two runs and scoring thrice. She also pitched a complete-game five-hitter with seven strikeouts. Kailey Frischkorn bashed two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for Salt Fork, which acquired a big day from both Alexa Jamison (2 for 3, two RBI, three runs) and Macie Russell (3 for 4, four runs). Ella Myers doubled among two hits to lead BHRA.
➜ Tri-Valley 17, Blue Ridge 2. Alexis Wike and Cassie Zimmerman each collected two hits for the visiting Knights (0-1) in their nonconference loss to the Vikings. Zimmerman also drove in a run for Blue Ridge during a game that lasted four innings.
➜ Tuscola 6, Maroa-Forsyth 5. Zoey Thomason delivered a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the host Warriors (1-0) to a thrilling nonconference win over the Trojans. Ella Boyer’s two hits, two RBI and two runs scored led Tuscola’s offense, which added Emily Czerwonka’s three hits, Makenna Fiscus’ two RBI and Izzy Wilcox’s two hits. Wilcox struck out seven batters in seven innings pitched, too.
➜ Villa Grove 9, Monticello 2. Maci Clodfelder tripled among three hits, drove in three runs and scored three runs for the visiting Blue Devils (1-0), who eclipsed the Sages (0-1) in nonconference action. Logan Lillard and Alexandria Brown each smacked three hits for Villa Grove to go with two hits and two RBI from Chloe Reardon. Brown, who doubled twice at the plate, struck out three batters in a complete-game pitching outing. Cassidee Stoffel’s two hits and one RBI keyed Monticello, which took in two hits from Sadie Walsh and one RBI from Marrissa Miller.
➜ Westville 11, Danville 0. Abby Sabalaskey’s junior season began with a customary strong pitching display, as she struck out 12 batters in a five-inning complete game to boost the visiting Tigers (1-0) past the Vikings (0-1). Sabalaskey allowed three hits in the nonconference win and also drove in three runs on offense. Westville bagged two hits and three RBI from Ariel Clarkston, two hits and two RBI from Lilly Kiesel and two hits from Laney Cook. Ka’Leah Bellik doubled to lead Danville’s attack.