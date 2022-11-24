Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Cerro Gordo/Bement Turkey Tournament
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 63, Argenta-Oreana 42. The Bombers (0-2) trailed 23-7 after one quarter of tournament play and couldn’t fully recover the rest of the way. Jamario Barbee hit double figures scoring for A-O with 12 points, and he was closely followed by teammates Ethan Mahan (nine points) and Jalynn Flowers (eight points).
Cerro Gordo/Bement 44, St. Thomas More 43. The host Broncos (2-0) won by the narrowest of margins versus the Sabers (1-1) in a tournament thriller. Tyson Moore and Konnor Waterhouse powered the CG/B offense, tallying 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Turkey Tournament
Iroquois West 56, Tri-Point 10. Defensive domination plus three double-digit scoring performances lifted the Raiders (1-1) to their first win of the young season. Cannon Leonard threw down 17 points for IW to go with 13 points from Tyler Read and 11 points from Sam McMillan.
Prairie Central 68, Lexington 41. The Hawks (2-0) trailed the Minutemen 12-11 through one quarter but turned on the offensive jets afterward and picked up a victory. Dylan Bazzell keyed Prairie Central’s attack with 20 points, while Tyler Curl sank four three-pointers on his way to 16 points and Gage Steidinger chipped in 10 points.
Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions
At Washington
Coral Glades (Fla.) 78, Urbana 54. The Tigers (0-1) trailed 36-19 at halftime and couldn’t recover against an opponent from the far-south United States. Malcolm Morris’ 17 points paced Urbana’s offense, which received 12 points from Kyree Johnson.
Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Thanksgiving Tournament
Belleville West 62, Danville 41. The Vikings (0-2) still are searching for their first win of this event after falling behind 21-11 in the first quarter versus the Maroons. Ja’Vaughn Robinson potted 17 points and made it a double-double with 11 rebounds for Danville, which picked up 13 points and seven rebounds from O’Shawn Jones-Winslow.
Tri-County Turkey Tournament
Chrisman 68, Villa Grove 61. Nic Eddy’s 20-point, 13-rebound double-double helped the Cardinals (1-2) hold off the Blue Devils (1-2) and obtain their first win of the season. Four other Chrisman athletes hit double figures scoring as well: Triston Lehmkuhl (13 points), Colton Brazelton (12), Gavin McCord (12) and Chris Francis (11). Villa Grove, which trailed 58-35 through three quarters, saw Layne Rund go off for 30 points.
Oakwood 65, Martinsville 34. Dalton Hobick connected on five three-pointers for the Comets (3-0), who maintained a perfect start to the season by rolling past the Bluestreaks. Hobick finished with 19 points for Oakwood, which bagged 19 points from Tanner Pichon, 12 points from Joshua Ruch and 11 points from Brody Taflinger.
Judah Christian 60, Tri-County 44. After winning each of its first two tournament games by fewer than five points, the Tribe (3-0) gave itself a bit more breathing room in this victory over the host Titans (0-3). Aidyn Beck sank four three-point shots as part of a 28-point outburst for Judah, which acquired 13 points from Tucker Bailey. Gaige Cox’s 20 points accounted for nearly half of Tri-County’s scoring and was backed up by Jacob Smith’s nine points.
In girls’ basketball
Oakwood Comet Classic
Westville 39, Casey-Westfield 27. The Tigers (2-3) ended a three-game skid with this tournament triumph. Lydia Gondzur bucketed 14 points to pave the way for Westville’s success, while Aubrie Jenkins complemented Gondzur’s effort with 10 points and Ariel Clarkston added seven points.
Tri-County 58, Oakwood 32. Kaylin Williams recorded a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double to propel the Titans (5-1) past the host Comets (2-2) in tournament action. Williams nearly had a triple-double, too, adding eight steals. Josie Armstrong (16 points, five assists, eight steals) and Kenzie Hales (12 points) also excelled for Tri-County. Oakwood was led by Jaydah Arrowsmith’s nine points.