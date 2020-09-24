In boys’ golf
At Forsyth. Tuscola was unable to crack the top-10 individuals during a 159-173-197 nine-hole triangular loss to Maroa-Forsyth and Mt. Zion at Hickory Point Golf Course. Ty Thomason's 48 placed him in 12th overall, 9 strokes behind the medalist, and atop the Warriors' scorecard. Nate Thomason added a 49 for Tuscola.
At Rantoul. Hayden Schall's 42 landed him in runner-up position for Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda during a nine-hole Illini Prairie Conference dual with Olympia, but the Eagles suffered a 176-185 defeat at Brookhill Golf Course. Schall wound up 2 shots off the lead. Rantoul/PBL also received matching 47s from Ethan Donaldson and Mason Uden.
At Rantoul. Fisher's Jacob Reynolds and Cissna Park's Cale Clauss shared the medalist award with a 53 over nine holes at Willow Pond Golf Course, but it was the Bunnies who earned a 219-234 team win over the Timberwolves. Jordan Claxton and Ryan Coulter each added a 55 for Fisher, while Cissna Park's No. 2 score was Bryce Bruens' 58.
At Sheldon. Watseka's Jordan Schroeder held off a Tri-Point competitor by 1 stroke for medalist recognition in a nine-hole triangular at Shewami Country Club, guiding the Warriors to a 179-184-217 win over Donovan and Tri-Point in the process. Schroeder carded a 5-over 40 for his individual victory, and teammates Ty Berry and Adam Norder added scores of 44 and 46, respectively, to Watseka's team output.
In girls’ golf
At Bloomington. Three Champaign Central golfers shot below 50 in comparison to just one Bloomington athlete doing so over nine holes at Highland Park Golf Course, leading the Maroons to a 190-225 Big 12 Conference victory. Central's Mira Chopra shared medalist status with a Purple Raiders player at 5-over 42, and Chopra was backed by Addison Jones' 47 and Cassie To's 48.
At Forsyth. Marley Good, Makenna Fiscus and Zoey Thomason
finished 1-2-3 for Tuscola during a 203-225 nine-hole dual triumph over Maroa-Forsyth at Hickory Point Golf Course. Good shot 47, Fiscus carded 49 and Thomason ended her day at 52 for the Warriors.
At Sheldon. Natalie Schroeder shot 3-over 38 in a nine-hole event at Shewami Country Club, with the Watseka senior's effort best among both her teammates and the athletes from Tri-Point, which did not record a team total. The Warriors posted the top four scores overall, with runner-up status going to Caitlin Corzine's 49.
