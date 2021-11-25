In boys’ basketball
GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament
Iroquois West 69, Armstrong-Potomac 44. Four different players accumulated at least 10 points for the Raiders (2-0), who cruised past the Trojans (0-2) in each team’s second tournament game. Cannon Leonard (14 points), Peyton Rhodes (12 points), Tyler Read (11 points) and Sam McMillan (10 points) each reached that plateau for IW to go with Leonard’s six rebounds, McMillan’s four steals and three assists and Lucas Frank’s nine points, six boards and four assists. Kollin Asbury’s 18 points paced A-P’s offense.
Prairie Central 77, Lexington 54. The Hawks (2-0) remained perfect in the tournament with this convincing result. Four athletes netted at least 13 points each for Prairie Central: Levi Goad (19 points), Tyler Curl (14 points), Camden Palmore (14 points) and Dylan Bazzell (13 points). Drew Haberkorn hauled in 12 rebounds to go with eight points.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Lincoln 46, Danville 37. JJ Miles’ 15 points and Martez Rhodes’ 11 points weren’t enough to propel the Vikings (1-1) past the tournament host.
Tri-County Turkey Tournament
Oakwood 63, Villa Grove 22. The Comets led the Blue Devils (0-3) by a 26-3 margin after one quarter en route to a tournament triumph. Eleven players found the bottom of the basket for Oakwood, led by Grant Powell’s 17 points and Josh Young’s 15 points. Parker Stevens’ seven points was Villa Grove’s high-water mark.
Judah Christian 63, Chrisman 59. Evan Payan banked a trio of three-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Tribe (1-2), which entered the win column for the first time this season by staving off the Cardinals (0-3). Aidyn Beck’s 17 points was Judah’s next-best mark, powered by a couple threes. Chrisman’s Colton Brazelton led all scorers with 21 points, hitting six triples to make up a bulk of that total. Karsen Lewsader wasn’t far behind with 18 points.
Oakwood 78, Martinsville 53. Powell sank 11 of 15 free throw attempts on his way to 23 points for the Comets (3-1) in their second tournament victory of the day. Young actually led Oakwood with 25 points, draining 7 of 9 free throw bids, while teammate Josh Ruch’s 10 points came with a 7-of-8 free throw tab.
In girls’ basketball
Oakwood Classic
Tuscola 56, Oakwood 22. The Warriors (4-2) remained on a roll, picking up their fourth consecutive victory by stumping the Comets (2-3). Nine players netted at least one point apiece, keyed by Sydney Moss’ 12 points, Sophie Kremitzki’s 11 points and Harley Woodard’s 10 points. Addie Wright accounted for half of Oakwood’s offense with 11 points.