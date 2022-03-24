In baseball
➜ Champaign Central 11, St. Thomas More 0. Max Quirk tossed a five-inning one-hitter for the host Maroons (4-0) as they cruised past the Sabers (2-2) in a nonconference, crosstown matchup. Carter Hall had a banner day at the plate for Central, lacing a triple and a double while driving in three runs. Jake Munroe (three runs scored), Kendall Crawford (two RBI) and Charlie Hobbs (two RBI) also made their impact felt against STM, which acquired its lone hit from Dawson Magrini.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, St. Teresa 7. Noah Steiner went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored as the host Panthers (3-1-1) built a 10-0 lead through three innings before hanging on for the non-league triumph. Aiden Johnson doubled and drove in three runs for PBL in its second consecutive win. Ty Graham (two RBI), Jeremiah Ager (one RBI, two runs) and Kayden Snelling (two hits, two runs) also stepped up for the Panthers offensively.
➜ Villa Grove 11, Tuscola 5. The host Blue Devils (1-3) tallied 10 runs in the fourth inning against the Warriors (1-2), turning a 2-1 deficit into their first victory of the season. Gavin Kiser, Sam Bender, Luke Zimmerman and Carson Block each logged two RBI for Villa Grove in this nonconference contest, and both Kiser and Peyton Smith swatted three hits. Smith, Block and Parker Stevens each crossed home plate twice as eight of the Blue Devils’ nine athletes scored at least one run. Tuscola’s second consecutive loss included three hits and one RBI from Colton Musgrave, two hits and two RBI from Chase Jones and a two-hit, two-run afternoon from Peyton Armstrong.
In softball
➜ Salt Fork 14, Tri-County 4. The Storm (2-0) used a 10-run third inning to overwhelm the Titans (0-3) in a five-inning, nonconference game that was played at Westville’s turf field. Kendyl Hurt provided meaningful contributions both at the plate (3 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored) and in the circle (10 strikeouts in five innings) for Salt Fork, which gained three RBI from Rozlynn Maring and a two-RBI, three-walk effort from Kailey Frischkorn. Hadley Pierce (four walks, three runs) and Macie Russell (two hits, one RBI, two runs) also chipped in for the victors. Tri-County garnered single RBI from Kelsey Luth, Megan Houlihan and Maddie Lindsey, while Molly Pollock knocked two hits and also scored a run.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Champaign Central 1. Maggie Ward tossed a three-hit, seven-strikeout complete game for the Spartans (1-0) in a neutral site nonconference game at Rantoul Sports Complex. The Maroons (0-1) brought across their lone run in the first inning. Shayne Immke (3 for 3 with a triple, home run and three runs scored), Peyton Jones (three doubles, three runs scored) and Ava Northern (three hits, including a double) led SJ-O offensively.
➜ Urbana 1, Villa Grove 0. Allison Deck and Alexandria Brown engaged in a classic pitchers’ duel during this nonconference game. It was Deck and the host Tigers (1-0) who prevailed, as Deck fired a complete-game no-hitter with 18 strikeouts versus the Blue Devils (2-2). Deck fanned every Villa Grove batter at least once and seven of the nine at least twice over the course of 112 pitches, with the only two baserunners against her coming on fielding errors. Urbana needed every bit of her pitching prowess, too, as the Blue Devils’ Brown permitted just three hits while striking out nine in her own complete-game performance. Abigail Brown scored the Tigers’ only run — of the unearned variety — and had one of those three hits, with the other two coming from Deck and Luna Morales.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 5, Uni High 2. The Maroons (2-0) netted three second-half goals to break away for a nonconference victory over the Illineks (0-1). Central had five different players put away goals with Jaylee Elsts, Lainey Somers, Sophia Adams, Grace Pelz and Cricket Wagner all scoring. Pelz and Claudia Larrison added an assist apiece, while Meg Rossow made four stops in net. Mikayla Blanke’s two-goal game led Uni High, while Clara Wood and Florence Lin each tallied assists. Xenia Mongwa was busy in net and made eight saves for the Illineks.