In volleyball
➜ Clinton 2, Decatur MacArthur 0. Clinton won easily 25-13, 25-7 in a road match to improve to 7-17 on the season.
➜ Milford 2, Cissna Park 0. The visiting Bearcats (22-5) proved the superior team in a Vermilion Valley Conference battle with the Timberwolves (24-6), earning their seventh consecutive win overall via a 25-23, 25-23 decision. Milford won thanks to big matches from Hunter Mowrey (10 kills, 13 digs), Anna McEwen (eight kills, 12 digs), Jahni Lavicka (22 assists) and Emma McEwen (10 digs). Pacing Cissna Park statistically were Brooklyn Stadeli (eight kills, 15 digs), Mikayla Knake (25 assists) and Morgan Sinn (16 digs).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Fisher 0. Addie Roesch produced eight kills, four digs and two aces for the visiting Spartans (23-7) as they collected a 25-12, 25-15 nonconference win over the Bunnies (7-14). Taylor Hug generated 25 assists and five digs for SJ-O, which garnered eight kills and four digs from Shayne Immke, five kills and three digs from Peyton Williams and four kills from Josey Frerichs. Fisher was led in defeat by Kallie Evans (two kills, six digs), Savannah Wiese (five kills) and Maylie Evans (eight assists).
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Urbana. Tess Uricoechea and Elena Poulosky each were part of two event wins as host Urbana defeated Uni High, Mahomet-Seymour and St. Thomas More 372-293-268-214 in a quadrangular at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. Uricoechea won the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 25.57 seconds, Poulosky prevailed in diving with a score of 158.45, and the two teamed up with Hadley Peters and Savannah Blanden for a first-place 200 medley relay time of 2:26.19. Uni High had no event wins but was led by Praachi Mudar, who placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:43.47), 100 freestyle (1:02.99) and 200 freestyle relay (2:00.99). M-S bagged seven event victories, with Lainey Howard and Talynn O’Donnell contributing to four apiece. Howard placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:13.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.87), O’Donnell was best in the 200 IM (2:17.96) and 500 freestyle (5:28.49), and the two swam on triumphant foursomes in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.47) and 400 freestyle relay (4:04.44). O’Donnell’s two individual marks are new team records as well. STM’s Mary Beth Franey won two events, as well — the 50 freestyle in 26.65, and the 100 freestyle in 1:00.87.