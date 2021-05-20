In baseball
➜ Blue Ridge 14, Cerro Gordo/Bement 2. Blue Ridge scored at least one run in every inning, cruising to its best offensive performance of the spring and delivering a five-inning Lincoln Prairie Conference win at home. Cole Stephens stood out for the Knights (3-7), going 4 for 4 with two RBI. He fell a home run shy of the cycle, finishing with two singles, a double and a triple. Isaiah Dalton hit a home run and went 2 for 4 with three RBI, while Dylan Kelley went 3 for 4 with an RBI, two doubles and two runs scored against the Broncos.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, LeRoy 1. GCMS pitcher Braden Roesch overpowered LeRoy, while the Falcons’ offense took advantage of four errors by the Panthers with some timely hits in the Heart of Illinois Conference home win. Roesch threw a complete game, struck out 15 and only allowed three hits. He also was superb in the batter’s box, going 2 for 4 with two RBI. Hunter Brewer (1 for 3, three runs scored, two RBI) was productive out of the leadoff spot for the Falcons (6-5), while Logan Benningfield (1 for 2) and Alex Minion (1 for 3) each drove in a run. Logan Petersen went 1 for 2 with an RBI for LeRoy (13-4).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Danville 0. The host Bulldogs scored at least one run in every inning, received a strong pitching performance from Chase Wagers and rolled to a five-inning nonconference win. Wagers struck out six and only gave up two hits in four innings to register the win, which ended a four-game losing streak for M-S (8-8). Mateo Casillas hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the Bulldogs and finished 2 for 3 with three RBI. Nate McFall (2 for 2, three runs scored, two stolen bases), Will Sampson (2 for 2, two doubles, RBI) and Wagers (2 for 3, RBI) all had solid performances in the batter’s box. Cameron Feuerborn went 2 for 3 to lead Danville (1-11).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Mt. Zion 1. Trailing 1-0 after six innings, the visiting Spartans scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and then held Mt. Zion off the scoreboard to secure the nonconference road win. SJ-O (22-2) increased its win streak to 10 games with the triumph that saw Coby Miller and Isaiah Immke single before Hayden Brazelton was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Then, Tyler Altenbaumer and Crayton Burnett each drew walks to drive in the tying and eventual game-winning runs. Andrew Beyers and Immke each finished with two hits for the Spartans, with Burnett throwing 6 2/3 innings to get the win. The recent Illinois signee struck out 11, while Ty Pence struck out the only batter he faced to record the save.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 8, Argenta-Oreana 4. The visiting Hawks ended a six-game losing streak by holding on to earn a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. VG/H (7-7) led 5-0 after two innings before the Bombers (1-9) started a comeback. Luke Zimmerman went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Hawks, while Noah Davison (1 for 2, two runs scored, RBI) hit a solo home run. Nick Coffin and Sam Bender each finished 1 for 3 with an RBI to chip in. Brock Lylerly went 3 for 4 to lead A-O, while Cooper Heckwine and Landon Lawson each drove in a run.
In softball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 14, Chrisman 2. Kyla Bullington fared well at the plate and in the pitcher's circle, leading visiting A-P to a convincing Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Bullington threw a one-hit complete game, striking out 15 and went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBI for the Trojans (3-5). Cami Saltsgaver (2 for 4, three runs scored) and Carlyn Crozier (1 for 4) each drove in two runs for A-P. Samantha Raimer and Victoria LaBaume each drove in a run for the Cardinals (0-6), while Maecy Johnson added a triple.
➜ Blue Ridge 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Avery Place and Sydnee Evans both pitched well, combining on a one-hit shutout as host Blue Ridge rolled to a four-inning Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Place went 2 for 3 with five RBI as the Knights (8-3) took a 9-0 lead after the first inning against the Broncos (1-8). Ashlyn Voyles (two hits, two RBI), Farrah Michaels (two hits, RBI) and Cassie Zimmerman (two RBI) also contributed for the Knights.
➜ Cumberland 5, Villa Grove 3. The visiting Blue Devils led 3-0 after the top of the fifth inning, only to see the Pirates steal the LPC win with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Maci Clodfelder went 1 for 3 with two RBI as her lone hit resulted in a solo home run in the first inning for Villa Grove (6-11). Vanessa Wright was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Alison Pangburn finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored out of the leadoff spot to aid the Blue Devils’ cause.
➜ Eureka 4, LeRoy 0. The host Panthers only trailed 1-0 after six innings before the Hornets came through with three runs in the top of the seventh to put the Heart of Illinois Conference game out of reach. Tiffany Bargmann went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and a stolen base to lead LeRoy (15-8).
➜ Okaw Valley 4, Arcola 3. The Purple Riders rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the LPC road game at 3 and force extra innings, but the host Timberwolves prevailed by scoring a walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth. Delaney Melton finished 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI to lead Arcola (8-5) offensively, while Ariana Warren went 2 for 3 with a triple. KayLee Hohlbauch went 1 for 3 with an RBI at the plate and was the tough-luck loser in the circle, throwing 7 2/3 innings and only giving up five hits, while allowing only one earned run and striking out 10.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-14, Iroquois West 1-0. The host Panthers had little resistance from the Raiders in picking up a Sangamon Valley Conference doubleheader sweep. PBL (6-3) relied on a superb pitching performance from Emma Steiner to pick up the win in the first game, with Steiner throwing a three-hit shutout and striking out eight. Baylee Cosgrove went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored to spark the Panthers’ offense. Teammates Christina White (1 for 3, two RBI), Carly Mutchmore (2 for 3), Jaden Bender (2 for 4) and Lorena Arnett (2 for 5) also contributed. Steiner again kept IW (2-12) off balance in the second game, throwing all five innings and only yielding three hits. Cosgrove starred once again, with the DePaul signee going 4 for 4 with four runs scored, four RBI, two doubles and a triple. Maddy Foellner (1 for 2, two runs scored, RBI), Jasmine Miles (1 for 3, two RBI) and Morgan Uden (1 for 3, RBI) complemented Cosgrove’s standout day.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Mt. Zion 3. SJ-O extended its win streak to 10 games this month with another superb offensive outing as the Spartans hit double digits on the scoreboard for the fourth straight game. Shayne Immke shined in the leadoff role for SJ-O (19-5), going 4 for 4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored. Alyssa Acton (2 for 4, two RBI), Kennedy Hudson (2 for 4, RBI) and Addy Martinie (2 for 3, two RBI) also hit home runs in the home nonconference game that lasted six innings. Audrey Short (2 for 3, RBI) and Kelsey Martlage (2 for 4, two RBI) also contributed as the Spartans scored five runs in the second and six more runs in the sixth.
➜ Westville 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Abby Sabalaskey threw another no-hitter — her sixth this spring — in leading the host Tigers to a five-inning VVC win against the Buffaloes (3-5). Sabalaskey struck out 10 and only allowed three baserunners, two on walks and one on a hit by pitch, in completing the gem. Westville (9-5) received plenty of offense, too, with Rylee Jones going 2 for 3 with three RBI, Lydia Gondzur going 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Halle Douglas finishing 1 for 2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Bloomington. Champaign Central won five of the six singles matches and had a solid showing in doubles to earn a 7-2 road win against Bloomington in Big 12 action. Ezra Bernhard at No. 2 singles and Avi Rhodes at No. 6 singles did not lose a game in picking up 6-0, 6-0 victories. Lalit Gurrapu (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 singles, Elliot Gulley (6-3, 6-0) at No. 4 singles and John Pelafos (6-1, 6-0) at No. 5 singles also limited what Bloomington could do in those matches. Ethan Gulley and Wade Schacht combined on a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles to lead the Maroons in doubles play.