In volleyball
➜ Champaign Central 2, Peoria 0. The Maroons (5-0) earned a dominant 25-6, 25-11 Big 12 victory at the Lions. Brianna Beckler and Sydnie Williams led Central’s attack, with five and four kills, respectively. Williams and McKenna Pruit also had eight digs apiece, while Claire Boettcher chipped in with a team-high 11 assists and four service aces.
➜ Clifton Central 2, Iroquois West 0. The host Raiders (0-4) lost in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, to their Sangamon Valley opponent. Shelby Johnson and Maddie Manning led the way with five kills each, with Johnson adding eight digs to go along with 13 digs from Estefany Andrade.
➜ Danville 2, Paris 0. The host Vikings (1-3) notched a 28-26, 25-22 nonconference win. Emalee Trover’s 16 assists set up Savanna Rudy and Anna Stanley, both of whom had six kills for Danville.
➜ Milford 2, Chrisman 1. The visiting Bearcats (4-1) prevailed in three sets in a Vermilion Valley Conference showdown, 18-25, 25-11, 25-19. Caley Mowrey (16 kills, three aces), Hunter Mowrey (32 assists) and Anna McEwen (17 digs) led Milford. Maecy Johnson (14 kills, four blocks) and Hannah Lunger (16 assists, six kills) were the top contributors for the Cardinals (3-2).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The Spartans (7-1) won 25-14, 25-23 in a home nonconference match. Addison Oyer’s 11 kills and nine digs led the way for the Panthers (5-1).
➜ Tri-County 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The host Titans (4-1) swept the Broncos (0-3), 25-18, 25-9, in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Kaylenn Hunt (12 kills) and Melia Eskew (16 assists) orchestrated the offense for Tri-County.
➜ Woodland 2, Ridgeview 1. The Mustangs (0-5) dropped a three-set nonconference match at home, 29-27, 24-26 and 25-15. Ridgeview got contributions from Brinley Stevens (seven kills), Isabella Helmig (10 assists), Calli Maupin (19 digs) and Celbee Johnson (18 digs, four aces) in the loss.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian School 4, Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth 3. Jaden Mast, Caleb Whitchurch, Asa Binion and Joe Theriault scored a goal each for the visiting Conquering Riders (3-3). Landon Lawson netted a pair of goals for the Bombers (0-4-1).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Taylorville 0. The host Bulldogs (3-0-2) breezed past the visiting Tornadoes in an Apollo Conference Senior Night game. Eli Warren struck for a hat trick to go along with one assist, while Daniel Renshaw, Aidan Hegarty, Tucker Antonacci, Clayton Gibson, Anthony Ramirez and Logan Alt also scored for M-S.
➜ St. Anne 5, Iroquois West 1. Connor Price scored the lone goal for the Raiders (3-2) in the loss.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. The Spartans (2-2) scored once in each half, with Logan Ingram producing the go-ahead goal in the second half of a home Illini Prairie Conference victory. Ingram also assisted on a first-half tally by Mason Behrens. Hunter Ketchum notched five key saves, as well, for SJ-O.