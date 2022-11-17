Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CISSNA PARK — The Watseka and Cissna Park girls’ basketball teams both picked up wins on Wednesday night at the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic.
The Warriors (2-0) earned a 46-13 victory against Milford, with Ava Swartz fronting a balanced attack for Watseka (game-high 10 points). Becca Benoit (six points, six rebounds) and Megan Martin (six points, eight rebounds) were among the other standouts for the victors.
Hunter Mowery had four points to lead the Bearcats (0-1) with teammate Brynlee Wright pulling down 14 rebounds.
Cissna Park (2-0), meanwhile, went on to collect a 54-20 victory against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in tournament play. The Timberwolves procured 17 points from Addison Lucht, who was supported by Brooklyn Stadeli’s 11 points and another six points from Mikayla Knake.
The Blue Devils (1-1) took on a team-high seven points from Draycee Nelson in their first loss of the season.
In other tournament action on Wednesday night, the Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball team lost 50-20 to Bishop McNamara despite a strong effort from Kyla Bullington, who accounted for 15 of the 20 points for the Trojans (1-1).
Buckles propels balanced Panthers in win
LEXINGTON — The Le Roy girls’ basketball team got off to a good start with a 16-point first quarter and pulled away for a 45-28 victory on Wednesday night against Ridgeview in Lexington Tournament play.
Molly Buckles led a three-player contingent that reached double figures for the Panthers (2-1) with a game-high 15 points, while Le Roy also received 11 points from Natalie Loy and another 10 points from Haley Cox.
Presleigh Beck had eight points to pace the Mustangs (0-2).
Hay, Minor power Sullivan to easy victory
MAROA — Two big quarters were more than enough for the Sullivan girls’ basketball team to speed to a 49-19 victory over Decatur Lutheran on Wednesday night at the Maroa-Forsyth Tournament.
Izabelle Hay (12 points) and Addison Minor (10 points) powered Sullivan (2-0), which combined to score 43 of its points in the first and third quarters.