In boys’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
At Macon
➜ Tuscola 49, Meridian 47. The second meeting between these teams in a six-day stretch resulted in yet another nailbiter of a game. This time, it was the top-seeded Warriors (23-6) who came away victorious, edging out the third-seeded Hawks in a tournament championship game that was delayed nearly two weeks because of poor weather. Meridian beat Tuscola 81-73 in double overtime last Friday, during a nontournament CIC game. Jalen Quinn racked up a dominant performance for the Warriors on this night, tallying a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double to go with three blocked shots. He was supported by Jordan Quinn‘s nine points and eight rebounds, six points from Easton Cunningham and five points from Josiah Hortin as Tuscola overcame a 17-11 deficit after one quarter on its way to the win.
East Central Illinois Conference Tournament
At Arthur
➜ Judah Christian 55, Arthur Christian 46. Three players finished in double figures for the third-seeded Tribe (12-7), which knocked off the fourth-seeded Conquering Riders (14-20) to win the tournament’s third-place game. Aidyn Beck connected on four three-point shots and finished with 16 points for Judah, which actually was led in scoring by Garrett Kasbergen (18 points). Evan Payan chipped in 11 points as well. Kyson Pflum recorded a 16-point night for ACS, which had nine players produce at least one point. Jaden Mast (eight points) and James Lee (seven points) were the team’s next-leading scorers.
➜ Uni High 83, Greenview 78. The fifth-seeded Illineks (11-14) trailed after each of the first three quarters — including 58-50 through three periods — but an offensive flurry over the last eight minutes lifted them to victory in the tournament’s fifth-place game. Ethan Mok-Chih and Ian Evensen were big reasons for Uni High staving off the No. 6 seed. Mok-Chih finished with 31 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Evensen provided a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds plus three assists and four steals. Aakash Vasireddy (10 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Teo Chemla (nine points, six rebounds, three steals) also played important roles as the Illineks finished 2-1 in tournament play.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 71, Heritage 31. Beau Edwards scored 17 points for the host Purple Riders (14-10), who romped past the Hawks (1-27) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Tanner Thomas added 13 points for Arcola, which had 10 players wind up in the scoring column on the night. Aldo Garcia was next on the list with nine points. Drew Williams paced Heritage in scoring with 11 points, closely followed by Julliyan Gray (nine points) and Brodie Meneely (seven points).
➜ Beecher 55, Milford 47. The host Bearcats (22-9) led 18-14 through eight minutes of play but couldn’t sustain that momentum in a nonconference loss. Andrew White‘s 13 points led Milford, and he was complemented by 11 points from Will Teig and 10 points from Nicholas Warren.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 80, Villa Grove 46. Connor Brown came close to outscoring the opposition by himself, landing 35 points as the host Broncos (25-6) claimed an LPC win over the Blue Devils (7-20). Tyson Moore gave CG/B another 18 points as the Broncos posted their seventh win in their last eight games.
➜ La Salette 64, Chrisman 47. The visiting Lions (11-17) ended a three-game losing streak by turning away the Cardinals. Joe Martin played a pivotal role in La Salette’s success, scoring 27 points to go with 11 points from Steven Deister. Chrisman’s Karson Lewsader netted 23 points for nearly half of his team’s total offense.
➜ Lexington 48, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37. The host Falcons (11-17) closed out the regular season on a down note, falling in Heart of Illinois Conference action and dropping their third consecutive game.
➜ Okaw Valley 72, Argenta-Oreana 43. The host Bombers (6-18) were outscored 37-12 across the second and third periods of an LPC defeat. Landon Lawson contributed 17 points to A-O’s cause, which also received 11 points from Jalynn Flowers.