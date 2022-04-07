In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Milford 2. Three runs in the first inning and two more in the second staked Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a 5-0 lead, more than enough run support for Tuff Elson to work with and hand Milford its first loss. Elson recorded the win, only giving up one hit and one unearned run in five innings that saw him issue five walks but also deliver 11 strikeouts for the host Blue Devils (6-4). Dawson Dodd led the offensive output for BHRA by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Garrett Huls (2 for 3, RBI), Amani Stanford (2 for 4, RBI) and Drake Nelson (1 for 2, two RBI) all had vital roles for BHRA in its third straight win. Owen Halpin went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Milford (5-1) as Nicolas McKinley walked twice and scored both of the Bearcats’ runs in the Vermilion Valley Conference game.
➜ Charleston 8, Centennial 1. The Chargers fell behind 6-0 after two innings and couldn’t make up the deficit in a nonconference loss at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. Centennial (1-4) only compiled four hits, with Madden Schurvinske scoring its lone run after a Charleston error in the bottom of the sixth inning. Schurvinske, Kameron Ross, Adam Simmons and Braxton Gladney each produced a single for the Chargers.
➜ LeRoy 5, El Paso-Gridley 3. The Panthers overcame a 3-0 deficit through 2 1/2 innings, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead and then shutting out the Titans the rest of the way in a home Heart of Illinois Conference win. Porter Conn earned the win on the mound and contributed at the plate with a triple and an RBI. Garrett Hudson had two hits, including a double, and two RBI for LeRoy (4-3), with Tanner Holoch picking up his second save.
➜ Monticello 9, St. Teresa 2. Joey Sprinkle hit a three-run home run at the plate and struck out 10 on the mound, sparking Monticello to a nonconference win that took place on the turf field at Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus in Decatur. Sprinkle wound up 2 for 4 with four RBI and threw five innings, only giving up three hits. Biniam Lienhart was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Sages (8-2) in their fourth consecutive win, while Triston Foran (2 for 3, double, RBI, two runs scored, stolen base) and Jacob Trusner (2 for 4, double) also contributed.
➜ Tremont 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4. GCMS had its four-game win streak end in dramatic fashion during a road HOIC loss. The Falcons (4-2) trailed the Turks 4-0 going into the top of the seventh before GCMS rallied to tie the game at 4 courtesy a three-run home run by Hunter Brewer. But Tremont answered in the bottom of the seventh when Ethan Zaayenga hit a two-out solo home run off GCMS reliever Brayden Elliott for the walk-off win. GCMS managed 10 hits, led by 2-for-4 showings from Brewer, Ty Cribbett, Mason Kutemeier and Kellen Fanson, but five errors did not help the Falcons. Fanson started and threw a solid five innings, only giving up four hits and three unearned runs while striking out nine.
➜ Tuscola 12, Oakwood 2. Tuscola ended a four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, topping the Comets in five innings at Ervin Park. Easton Cunningham hit a solo home run for the Warriors (2-4), with Colton Musgrave shining at the plate by going 3 for 3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. Caden Baer also doubled and drove in two runs, Patrick Pierce drove in a run and stole two bases and Peyton Armstrong was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot. Armstrong and Dylan Shinn combined on a two-hitter on the mound, with Armstrong starting and throwing two innings before Shinn had three innings in relief. Grant Powell was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Oakwood (3-5) and Dalton Hobick also drove in a run.
➜ Westville 13, Cissna Park 3. Westville ran its win streak to six games with an impressive VVC home win in five innings. The Tigers (7-4) took a 4-0 lead after the first inning and then added eight more runs in the bottom of the third to go up 12-2 on the Timberwolves (2-4). Kamden Maddox helped break the game open for Westville with a grand slam in the third inning that staked the Tigers to a 9-2 lead. Landen Huarez also hit a home run for Westville and finished 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Luke Johnson was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBI, while Drew Wichtowski was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Bryce Sluis was 2 for 3 to pace Cissna Park, while Mason Blanck and Brayden Bruens each drove in a run.
In softball
➜ Blue Ridge 15, Chrisman 0. Blue Ridge scored at least one run in every inning, cruising to a four-inning home nonconference win in Farmer City. Farrah Michaels went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBI and two stolen bases out of the leadoff spot to spark the Knights (3-3). Ashlyn Voyles was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, while Cassie Zimmerman (2 for 3, two runs scored, triple) and Alexis Wike (2 for 3, two runs scored, two stolen bases) also factored significantly into the win. Lillian Enger threw four shutout innings for Blue Ridge, only allowing two hits and striking out seven. Piper Knight and Olivia Radke each went 1 for 2 for Chrisman (0-3), with Knight doubling.
➜ Fisher 12, Clinton 6. A high-scoring game took a turn in the bottom of the third, with the Bunnies scoring four runs to take a 9-6 lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a nonconference home win. Fisher (4-1) rattled off 18 hits, with Kailey May leading the way by going 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI. Maddy Graves (3 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored), Karsyn Burke (3 for 5, three RBI), Maylie Evans (2 for 4, two RBI) and Kallie Evans (2 for 4, three runs scored, one stolen base) all supplied timely hits. Abbie Stipp picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle with three quality innings, while Kylan Arndt threw four shutout innings of relief, only allowing four hits and striking out five. Chloe Griffin went 3 for 4 with one RBI to lead Clinton (0-6), while Heidi Humble (2 for 3, one RBI, two runs scored) and Ari Humes (1 for 3, three RBI) also chipped in for the Maroons.
➜ LeRoy 12, El Paso-Gridley 9. LeRoy rallied from an early 3-0 deficit and then fended off a late comeback attempt by the Titans to earn a Heart of Illinois Conference home win. Callie Warlow and Emily Bogema provided most of the offense for the Panthers (7-2), with Warlow finishing 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI and Bogema going 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI and four runs scored. Natalie Loy also had three RBI for LeRoy, which only led 8-6 entering the bottom of the fifth before scoring four more runs to up its lead to 12-6.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Heyworth 2. St. Joseph-Ogden overcame a 2-2 tie after three innings to avoid a second straight loss. Maggie Ward was a big reason why, with the Spartans pitcher throwing a complete game, scattering seven hits and striking out five. She was also 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Alyssa Acton went 2 for 3 with one RBI and Addison Frick was 1 for 2 with two RBI to complement the steady pitching for SJ-O (6-3).
➜ Tuscola 13, Arcola 9. With the game tied at 9 after four innings, a two-out RBI double by Isabelle Wilcox scored Makenna Fiscus in the top of the fifth inning to give visiting Tuscola a 10-9 lead, and the Warriors never trailed again to earn a win in the Cola Wars. Fiscus and Wilcox both went 3 for 5 with two RBI, with Fiscus hitting a solo home run and Wilcox drilling two doubles. Kari Pierce (3 for 5, two RBI) and Ava Boyer (3 for 5, RBI) were also instrumental in the 20-hit output by Tuscola (6-1) in its fifth straight win. So were the efforts of Ella Boyer (2 for 4, two RBI, triple, two runs scored), Emily Czerwonka (2 for 5, two RBI, two runs scored) and Zoey Thomason (2 for 5). Keira Hohlbauch (3 for 4, two RBI, three runs scored) and Kacie Sisk (2 for 4, three RBI, two runs scored) both hit home runs for the Purple Riders (6-5). Ariana Warren (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) and Makenzie Thomas (2 for 4, RBI) also contributed for Arcola.
➜ Watseka 22, St. Anne 4. Watseka won its third straight game by rolling to a four-inning nonconference home win. Caitlin Corzine was perfect at the plate, going 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBI, to pace the Warriors (4-2). Corzine also picked up the win, scattering five hits and working around five walks to strike out two. Natalie Petersen delivered in the batter’s box with a 2-for-3 performance that featured a double, a triple and six RBI, while Allie Hoy (3 for 4, one RBI, three runs scored) also contributed.
➜ Westville 3, Centennial 0. Abby Sabalaskey continued her dominance this spring, throwing a one-hit shutout as Westville won its seventh straight game with a nonconference home triumph. Sabalaskey struck out 11 and walked two, with the Tigers (8-1) scoring all three of their runs in the bottom of the first inning against the Chargers (1-4). Rylee Jones finished with a home run and two RBI to lead the offense for Westville, while Sabalaskey and Ariel Clarkston each had two hits. Claire Davison settled in after the first inning for Centennial, scattering seven hits in throwing a complete game.
In boys' tennis
➜ At Urbana. Urbana swept all three doubles matches and won four singles matches to post a 7-2 home win against St. Thomas More at Blair Park. Zachary Menard did not drop a game at No. 6 singles for Urbana in a 6-0, 6-0 win, while Deep Patel won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Parker McClain only dropped one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles. Patel and Jack Solava won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, with McClain and Elijah Walker winning 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and Ian Peters and Joe Solava winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles. Brandon Hood and Rohan Thope each won a singles match for the Sabers, with Hood emerging with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles and Thope winning 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.