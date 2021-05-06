In baseball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13, Blue Ridge 0. Host ALAH (6-4) needed just five innings to dispatch Blue Ridge (1-4) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference meeting. Nik Miller tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, adding three RBI and three runs scored. Teammates Wyatt Hilligoss, Wyatt Romine and Kody Kornewald each drove in two runs.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13, Milford 13. An eight-inning Vermilion Valley Conference slugfest ended with the Blue Devils (1-2-1) and host Bearcats (4-1-1) unable to determine a winner. BHRA led 12-4 through four innings, but Milford rallied with a six-run fifth and three-run bottom of the seventh. Rance Bryant homered and drove in four runs for the Blue Devils, and Eric Watson went deep and chipped in three RBI. The Bearcats were led by three RBI apiece from Sawyer Laffoon and Chase Clutteur.
➜ Bloomington 11, Centennial 4. Danny Lack went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBI for host Chargers (5-6), who came up short in Big 12 Conference play.
➜ Central A&M 13, Clinton 6. Mason Walker went 3 for 4 and Jaxon White finished 2 for 2, but the host Maroons (0-3) were bested in a Central Illinois Conference battle.
➜ Champaign Central 4, Marshall 1. Mitchell Crompton and Nate Allen kept their nonconference opponent nearly scoreless as the host Maroons (8-4) extended their win streak to six. Crompton picked up the win and Allen the save, and they were backed by a Jake Munroe home run and an RBI each from Ben Dickerson and Matthew Currey.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4, Armstrong-Potomac 3. The host Buffaloes (1-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn the tide of their VVC affair with the Trojans (3-4). Cole Webster‘s two hits and two RBI paced the G-RF/C offense, which was further helped by three walks, two stolen bases and one run scored from Cale Steinbaugh — the winning pitcher who struck out eight in seven innings. A-P’s Austin Rosenberger notched an RBI, and Gary Jones struck out nine in five innings.
➜ Iroquois West 11, Cissna Park 3. Kade Kimmel, Peyton Rhodes and Auston Miller each collected two RBI for the host Raiders (2-1) in their Sangamon Valley Conference success versus the Timberwolves (4-3). Kimmel walked three times and scored three times, as well, and Lucas Frank struck out eight across five innings. Gavin Spitz homered and knocked in all of Cissna Park’s runs.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 5. The host Spartans (12-2) permitted two runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a non-league loss. Ty Pence collected three hits and two RBI for SJ-O, and Zach Martinie chipped in two hits and two RBI.
➜ Oakwood 3, Westville 0. Isaiah Ruch and Travis Tiernan combined on a two-hit shutout of the Tigers (3-2), securing a VVC win for the host Comets (4-4). Ruch fired four strikeouts in six innings, and Tiernan tossed a clean final inning for the save. Dylan Bensyl and Grant Powell each drove in a run, as well.
➜ Olympia 2, Monticello 0. The visiting Sages (2-3) were stifled in this Illini Prairie Conference setback. Andrew Rudolph doubled as one of Monticello’s two hits, and he suffered the tough-luck loss despite pitching a complete-game four-hitter with three strikeouts.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6. A four-run second inning gave the host Panthers (6-1) all the cushion they needed in a nonconference win versus the Falcons (3-3). PBL’s fifth consecutive triumph was keyed by Brett Giese‘s two hits and three RBI, two RBI apiece from Gavin Coplea and Charlie Pound and 14 walks as a team. GCMS’s Zach Price drove in two runs, while Braden Roesch posted two hits.
➜ Tuscola 2, Shelbyville 1. All of this CIC game’s scoring occurred in the first inning, but that suited the visiting Warriors (2-3) just fine. Colton Musgrave doubled and drove in a run for Tuscola, while Caden Baer had the club’s other RBI to back Ben Tiezzi‘s complete-game three-hitter, which included seven strikeouts.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 15, Arcola 0. The host Hawks (5-1) scored at least 15 runs for the fourth time this season, dispatching the LPC rival Purple Riders (0-2). Carson Howard did it all for VG/H by homering, notching four RBI and throwing a four-inning complete game with seven strikeouts. Ryan Cheatham and Sam Bender each contributed two RBI for the victors.
In softball
➜ Arcola 19, Heritage 2. An eight-run fourth inning allowed the visiting Purple Riders (4-2) to close out the Hawks (0-6) in four innings of Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Delaney Melton and Keira Hohlbauch each knocked in four runs for Arcola, which received a home run and three RBI from KayLee Hohlbauch. Torie Rothermel drove in both Heritage runs.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Milford 2. A Gada Bryant two-run double in the fourth inning put the visiting Blue Devils (3-2) in front for good during this Vermilion Valley Conference win against the Bearcats (2-2). Natalie Clapp finished 3 for 4 at the plate for BHRA, which also saw Laynee Dickison strike out 11 in a complete-game effort. Milford’s Anna McEwen and Abby Storm each dished out two hits.
➜ Bloomington 1, Danville 0. A pitchers’ duel between the Purple Raiders’ Avery Wapp and the Vikings’ Saige Keller went against visiting Danville (2-4). Both hurlers permitted just one hit, with Danville’s coming from Karli Johnson.
➜ Blue Ridge 13, Chrisman 3. Avery Place put up another balanced performance for the host Knights (4-2), who trumped the Cardinals (0-3) in a nonconference event. Place slugged three hits and landed two RBI on top of pitching five nine-strikeout innings. Blue Ridge also received two-RBI efforts from Abby Bolen, Lexi Young, Ashlyn Voyles and Farrah Michaels.
➜ Central A&M 9, Clinton 7. The host Maroons (0-3) were done in by a four-run second inning and five-run third from their Central Illinois Conference enemy. Clinton’s rally came up a bit short despite Morgan Fortune’s five RBI on two hits.
➜ LeRoy 11, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Haley Cox worked around seven walks to record a five-inning one-hitter for the host Panthers (6-5) in their non-league victory against the Broncos (0-2). Cox struck out seven, helping her own cause with two RBI at the plate. LeRoy added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored from Lauren Bossingham. Haylei Simpson had CG/B’s lone hit and drove in its only run.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 7, Salt Fork 0. Karley Yergler was dominant for the visiting Bulldogs (8-3), delivering a no-hitter that included 16 strikeouts versus the Storm (0-3). A lone error kept Yergler from tossing a perfect game. Yergler supported her own pitching with four hits and one RBI, and she was further backed by Aubrie Shore‘s home run and three RBI and Ashley Campbell‘s two hits and two RBI. Salt Fork’s Kendyl Hurt and Mackenzie Russell combined for eight strikeouts pitching.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4. The visiting Spartans (9-5) saw their nonconference opponent walk it off in the bottom of the seventh. Addy Martinie went deep for SJ-O, while Maggie Ward and Shayne Immke each swatted two hits.
➜ Urbana 15, Peoria 0. Abby Brown was a force at the plate and in the circle as the host Tigers (1-4) routed their Big 12 Conference foe. Brown tossed a three-inning one-hitter and drove in five runs, supported by Allison Deck’s three RBI and Tarynn Enghausen’s three hits.
➜ Villa Grove 11, Centennial 3. Alison Pangburn, Kyleigh Block and Maci Clodfelder — Villa Grove’s 1-2-3 hitters — combined for six hits, six RBI and eight runs scored as the host Blue Devils (2-7) ended a five-game losing streak by topping the Chargers (3-3) in nonconference play. Clodfelder recorded three RBI, while both Pangburn and Block scored three runs for Villa Grove, which added three more RBI from Alexandria Brown. Leah Luchinski and Madisyn Schrad each drove in one run for Centennial.
➜ Westville 12, Oakwood 0. Abby Sabalaskey hurled a perfect game in the circle for the visiting Tigers (4-3), completely shutting down the Comets (3-2) in VVC action. Sabalaskey, who missed a perfect game by just two walks on Monday versus Salt Fork, struck out 18 in seven innings of spotless work. Desi Darnell and Rylee Jones each drove in three runs for Westville.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Judah Christian 11, Meridian 0. Felicity Tuan exceeded a hat trick, bagging four goals and assisting on two others for the host Tribe (1-1-1) in a nonconference romp. Anna Black put up three goals and one assist for Judah, which added a five-assist outing from Emily Maxwell and two goals from Hannah Jackson.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 8, Danville 0. The host Vikings (1-2) struggled to slow their Big 12 Conference foe, falling behind 7-0 at halftime. Xitlally Bonilla made 10 saves in net for Danville.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Four different players won in both singles and doubles for host Champaign Central during a 9-0 sweep of Big 12 Conference opponent Normal West. Brayden Helfer (No. 1 singles and doubles), Ezra Bernhard (No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles), Eliott Gulley (No. 4 singles, No. 2 doubles) and Avi Rhodes (No. 6 singles, No. 2 doubles) each succeeded twice on the day.