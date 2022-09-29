These are the prep highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 28. To subscribe for the 2022-23 sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Cissna Park 1. St. Joseph-Ogden ran its win streak to 10 following an impressive three-set road win in nonconference action as the Spartans rallied to beat the Timberwolves 13-25, 25-21, 25-16. Peyton Williams sparked SJ-O (15-4) by producing a double-double of 13 kills and 11 digs. Shayne Immke complemented Williams’ performance with nine kills and seven digs, while Taylor Hug (28 assists, seven digs) and Addison Roesch (four kills, 12 digs) also chipped in for the Spartans. Addison Lucht and Brooklyn Stadeli each supplied 11 kills for Cissna Park (20-3), which lost its second straight match in as many nights. Mikayla Knake (35 assists, two aces) and Morgan Sinn (12 digs) also contributed.
➜ Watseka 2, Illinois Lutheran 0. The strong serving of Ella Smith helped Watseka win for the seventh time in its last eight matches thanks to a 25-17, 25-15 nonconference sweep against the Chargers. Smith served seven aces for the Warriors (15-8) in the home win, while Christa Holohan had a team-high five kills and Haylie Peck added four kills. Elizabeth Wittenborn distributed 14 assists and made six digs, with Brianna Denault adding 15 digs.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 5, Taylorville 0. The Bombers avoided a second consecutive loss with a home nonconference triumph. Austin Stoner scored three goals to record a hat trick and lead A-O/D-L (11-7-1), while Rylan Lawson and Ryan Wood each tallied a goal. Lawson and Kaleb Spangler had assists, while Mason Penn made seven saves.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, St. Teresa 1. Hayden Rice had another stellar performance, lifting Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a home nonconference victory. Rice scored two goals and finished with three assists for the Blue Devils (6-9-1) in their second victory in as many days. Evan Cole, Kale Larsen and Brenden Whitney also scored goals for BHRA, with Cole and Pablo Robles also collecting assists.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Iroquois West 2. The host Spartans took a commanding first-half lead and didn’t let up in recording a nonconference victory. SJ-O (11-4-1) received goals from Logan Mills, Jackson Greer and Collin Thomey in establishing a 3-0 lead by halftime. Garrett Siems added the Spartans’ last goal to give SJ-O a 4-0 advantage, with Will Besson, Will Childers and Thomey each handing out an assist. Miguel Iturri and Nathan Alvarez each collected a goal for the Raiders (7-11).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central didn’t drop a set in singles play and won all three doubles matches, cruising to a 9-0 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Candace Wilund at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1), Abi Avrutin at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1), Sarah Su at No. 4 singles (6-1, 6-0) and Kara Charney at No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-0) only lost one game in each of their wins for the Maroons. Aurora Marguccio and Charney shined in doubles play for Central with an 8-0 win at the No. 2 slot.
➜ At Urbana. Urbana’s Halie Thompson won her No. 5 singles match 6-0, 6-0, highlighting the Tigers’ 6-3 victory against Schlarman at Blair Park. Alisa Tangmunarunkit (6-1, 6-0) at No. 2 singles, Eisla Madigan (6-0, 6-2) at No. 3 singles and Lorelie Yau (6-1, 6-1) at No. 4 singles also had superb wins for Urbana. Schlarman’s Maya Jenny won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and teamed up with Madi Watson to produce an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles.